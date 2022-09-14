Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun is 2-0 as a college football player, but Saturday will be another first.

The Rebels' trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC) will mark Igbinosun's first road game as a collegian.

Igbinosun discussed traveling, Saturday's game versus the Yellow Jackets and much more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on Episode 3 of The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner.