First-year head coach Lane Kiffin has been quite busy on the recruiting trail since taking over duties in Oxford, traveling from Conway, Ark. to Baton Rouge, La. All within the first five days of his newest gig as head coach. Well, now he’s got his first signal caller for the Pain Train Offense by snagging a Texas prospect from a familiar name. Kade Renfro, a pro-style quarterback from a familiar high school in Texas, picked the Rebels after de-committing from Seth Littrell’s North Texas Mean Green at the start of the month and a late run from the Florida State Seminoles. New FSU coach Mike Norvell followed up the groundwork laid by former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and was trying to bring Renfro to Tallahassee, but it wasn’t meant to be.

The Stephenville High School product’s primary recruiter from UCF, Jeff Lebby, who is now the offensive coordinator in Oxford, had a good enough rapport that making the switch from Orlando to Oxford wasn’t the toughest pitch to sell. Renfro is the 14th commit for Lane Kiffin’s 2020 class and should add quality depth to an already deep and athletic quarterback room.

Hotty Toddy!!! Thanks for all the support throughout the recruiting process. The next chapter begins, and now it’s time to get to work as an Ole Miss Rebel!❤️💙 #LaneTrain #SHARKSEA20N #AGTG pic.twitter.com/NjzjqHQIQk — Austin “Kade” Renfro (@austin_renfro1) December 16, 2019