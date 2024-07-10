It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 279. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From chattreb: Several ago the SEC was basically conducting nuclear war with itself and trying to get their rivals in trouble with the NCAA (Alabama and Auburn being the worst). It has been reported that Roy Kramer put a stop to that nonsense and told the members to keep their grievances within the conference. Starting this week the SEC now has two members that absolutely hate each other (one is extremely weird and the other is arrogant and condescending off the charts). Now this level of hatred could lead to a lot of things that are not good, with one of the schools possibly thinking about the Big 10, which could happen since the Rust Belt Big 10 would love to expand to the south. Now do you think this will be Greg Sankeys greatest challenge to date, and do you think that he is up to the challenge?

Great question. Yes, I think the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry is going to be something he has to govern. Texas has a way of destroying what it joins, and listen, the Big Ten talk from College Station isn't all bluster, in my opinion. They aren't happy about the 'Horns joining the SEC, even though it's likely good for their pocketbook. I'm a big Sankey fan. He singlehandedly saved college football in 2020. There wasn't going to be a season if he didn't resist all of the calls for a shutdown. Remember, players were going to die. Blood was going to be on his hands. Fans were going to get sick and die. Coaches and trainers and ball boys and cafeteria staff were going to die. It was just irresponsible to push on and play. The Big Ten folded. So did the Pac-12. The ACC was ready to fold. The Big 12 would've rolled over. Sankey held strong and then others fell in line. You know the rest. So, yes, he can handle this.

From rcreb22: Regarding the Power4 breakaway, should we as fans be reading into the video game being branded as “College Football 2025” and not “NCAA Football 2025”?

I don't know. I'm so disconnected from that world that I couldn't have a strong opinion. My guess is that branding wasn't accidental, but my next guess would be EA Sports was just trying to go as generic as possible on a game that is wildly anticipated.

From cctrey5: Your thoughts on Bronny’s career two weeks in?

My thoughts are nuanced. He's not ready for the NBA and probably never will be. He's a 6-foot-1 shooting guard. He's not a great player and he needed to stay in college. That said, he is the son of a legend and the Lakers used a throw-away second-round pick to take him and put him at the end of their bench to appease the face of their franchise. Frankly, there's no harm. He's making money that doesn't even register on the Lakers' bottom line and he gets to "play with" his dad. I don't really understand all of the angst, to be honest. Yes, it's nepotism, but nepotism abounds everywhere. I mean, look at Hunter Biden. The guy is now an accomplished diplomat, a Ukrainian oil executive, a Chinese diplomacy expert and a de facto White House chief of staff. I mean, most convicts with his history of addiction don't land those gigs.

From FiberOpticReb: What Mississippi Highschool prospects could you see Pete and Lane being after ? I’m thinking specifically of the DL around Jackson and do you think Lockhart is interested in OM or is he headed to Starkville?

Everything I've heard about Lockhart is he's headed to Mississippi State. I'm not sure who else you're referring to. Here's a list of the top prospects in the state from Rivals: https://n.rivals.com/state_rankings/2025/mississippi

From North Tampa Rebel: Is there anything you would have asked Keith if you had done the interview that Chase didn’t touch on?

I haven't had a chance to listen yet, but I have no doubt Chase did a thorough job with the interview. He and Carter have a very good relationship, and I suspect they touched all the bases.

From TennisReb: Same question posed to Chase’s mailbag. What is your best bet on each of the following? SEC season win totals, National Championship winner, and Heisman winner?​Also, not a mail bag question, but will y’all consider doing a best bet of the week for each contestant on Neal’s Picks this year?

I haven't gotten that far yet. I'm working on some things for Sunday when I publish 10 Thoughts from Dallas. If you're referencing Ole Miss' win total, I have the Rebels winning 10 games, so six SEC wins. I'm going with Georgia winning the national title until someone can give me a good reason I shouldn't pick them. The Bulldogs haven't lost a regular season game in three freaking years and that roster is loaded. Along those lines, I don't hate Carson Beck as the Heisman winner. Life is pretty good for him these days. And yes, I'll consider that. The problem, to be honest, with Neal's Picks is I'm usually having to harass people to get their picks in each week. Adding another layer to it likely just means another headache for me in the middle of each week.

From LandsharkLenny9: Why has Ole Miss baseball tanked in all three phases since June 22? Pitching, hitting and defense? What recruiting class lead to this? Did Kentucky magically recruit and coach better than Ole Miss the past two seasons? My guess would be Kentucky coached and developed their system better than Ole Miss did theirs.

It's not my beat, so I really don't know. I have watched a lot of SEC baseball on screens, however, and I think there's a clear talent deficiency at Ole Miss. Others disagree, but that's what my eyes tell me. Is that evaluation or development? Both? I don't know. I just know that I told Chase three weeks into SEC play that the overwhelming majority of the league was more talented than Ole Miss and I was proven correct. Kentucky was a well-coached, extremely motivated team, but the 'Cats had some real talent in that lineup. That was a veteran club with a lot of offensive firepower and a deep pitching staff. They also ran the bases extremely well.

From Visorthrows33: what’s the best newish movie you’ve saw in the last year or so?Why are both parties dumb? Seems like if the right ran anyone but Trump it’d be a landslide and the same with the left and Biden.Who has more total yards this year HPJ or UBJ? Also how is yours and Henry’s relationship rekindling after being long distance for so long

I haven't been to a theatre in well over a year, unless I'm forgetting something, which is possible. I watched Napoleon on my way to Alaska. I thought it was excellent. Both parties are dumb because they're being controlled by the extremes. One can't win a nomination without appeasing the extremes, and that leaves the middle -- which is where most of us live -- unrepresented. I'll bet on Parrish there, just because of durability. As for our relationship, we've yet to speak. There's a lot of fence-mending to be done. :-)

From Fabius: Great discussion Monday morning on the importance of not stubbing one’s toe against an underdog if the goal is to make the playoff. Of the teams that could be dangerous/better than expected (South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky), which one or ones do you see as most difficult for Ole Miss at this point in time?

I don't know. I'll have a better feel for that after talking to people and listening to people in Dallas. But look, you used the right word. At least one or two of those teams are going to be dangerous. Those games in Columbia, Fayetteville and Gainesville could easily get weird. You've watched SEC football a long time. You know that, just like I do. I always reference that game at Arkansas in 2022. Yeah, there were distractions. Yes, Ole Miss was coming off a brutal loss. Yes, it was cold. But Arkansas played an elite first half, its best, most inspired football of the season. Throw in a sloppy half for Ole Miss, a couple of questionable calls and all of a sudden, it was a mauling. Was Arkansas better than Ole Miss that season? No. Absolutely not. Hell, Ole Miss had two rushers over 200 yards that night. But Arkansas was much better for about 32 minutes and that's all it took. You can bet that of those five games -- Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida and Mississippi State -- two are going to be nail-biters.

From TupeloReb99: There is no doubt that the NBA’s western conference is stronger than the Eastern conference. I’m a grizzlies fan and I was thinking of a scenario last night where the Grizzlies could win 50 games and could still be the 4th seed. I know East vs West has been the way for a while, but if you were in Silvers shoes would you consider eliminating conferences? Strictly put the top 16 teams in the playoffs and figure out a formula to do the play ins still. Personally, I think it would help with ratings. It could also make expansion easier. What are your thoughts?

No, it's cyclical. Look, the East is already much better with the Knicks and Sixers making strong acquisitions. Cleveland is good. So is Indiana. I like East vs. West. I don't think that format has hurt the ratings, but maybe I'm wrong.

From CorinthReb98: Why do you think Shota Imanaga has been getting hit around more after being untouchable for so long?

He's getting scouted. He doesn't have overwhelming stuff like Skenes, so I'm sure advanced scouting has noticed some trends and has adjusted to him. Now he has to adjust to those adjustments.

From robert90: I read your piece about soccer in America and its growth. I agree with you. I went to Liverpool vs Arsenal Fa Cup in January and it was on another level. The talent, the atmosphere and the passion of the fan bases. Obviously that is the Pinnacle of League soccer in the world. I have been to Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series games and Final Fours and this was on that level if not better. My question is what do you think is the next step in America that will increase the financial side of the MLS so that the Pulisics, McKennie's and Reyna's stay in America and don't go overseas early in their careers? Thanks

I still think it's a ways away, but it's about money. MLS has to grow into a big enough league that it can pay players the money it would require to get them to stay in the States. It's just not there now. The level of play in England, Germany, Italy and elsewhere is simply superior to MLS. That said, there's marked improvement and one can see it year to year. The sport is growing, no matter how much some try to dispute that growth.

From SaladThunder: It seems everyone not from Texas is making the Texas/ATM game a huge deal..The all time record is 76-37 in Texas favor. Let's pump the brakes. Texas has won 12 out of last 15 matchups. Atm hates them because they are the lil brother and they know it. HOOK 'EM fuk concrete colleges!