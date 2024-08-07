It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 283. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From larryjoe1979: How screwed are we?

I think we're pretty screwed, but I also believe in the resilience of the country and in the cyclical nature of things.

From chattreb: You have mentioned that your career has taken a few unexpected turns over the years and it is quite possible that it may take another of your own choosing. My daughter went to one of the top journalism schools and after a few years in the industry she is now a full time mother. She made what I thought was a very astute observation about journalism and that is with the internet and social media the general public does not think that they should pay for news. Now obviously you have adapted to this 21st century reality and appear to have adapted quite well. Now I am sure that you have not totally thought about your next venture, if you so chose, but have put any thought into where the journalism industry may be in the coming years from a business perspective?

Young people have fooled themselves into thinking they don't pay for news, all while paying from expensive iPhones filled with apps and streaming services that are not free. They're literally paying for what they're consuming. However, news organizations -- including the one I work for -- are struggling to get those people to add subscriptions and pay to consume their work. So young people are informed -- or not informed -- in snippets on apps such as X, TikTok, Instagram and the like. I feel like I adapted pretty well, as you said. The podcast network gave us an outlet to partner with advertisers to reach a desired audience. We proved we reached the audience. We proved the advertising works. That led to more partnerships. But yes, I have thought a lot about where journalism goes from here. I don't know that I know the answer, however. I think the field is embattled right now for a number of reasons, but I also acknowledge that I might be the old dinosaur that needs to get out of the way for a completely different breed of journalist.

From TX via TN Rebel: What will be the tipping point that exposes the ACC to attrition/collapse? At that point, will they get desperate and invite unworthy institutions just to fill numbers?

Eventually, likely in the next 2-3 years, one of the schools in the ACC is simply going to either bolt or win a court case. There's too much money being lost. North Carolina could get an invitation to the Big Ten or SEC this afternoon by simply asking for it. At some point, that's going to happen. As for what happens to the watered-down/evacuated ACC, your guess is as good as mine.

From handyandy1031: Best/worst part of living in Oxford?If you had to pick up any other college football beat for a year, and it can't be Arkansas, who are you going with?

I'll take the second question first. Arkansas would be among my very last choices, as I now have ties there and I have seen first-hand what happens when someone like me covers a school objectively. I'd likely choose a Big Ten school just to experience that league -- one that I've followed for interest for a bit -- from a different perspective. Or I'd cover one of the military academies, as I find those student-athletes fascinating, and they're likely all pretty solid interviews. As for Oxford, I really have nothing but great things to say. We've lived here for more than 16 years now. It was a wonderful place to raise our children. The school system, by and large, was and is terrific. The people care. They're kind. It's safer than the overwhelming majority of places one could live. We'd do it again if we were faced with the same choices as we were back in 2007. My parents are here and when the kids were younger, they were an incredible help. The relationships they've built with our kids over the last 16-plus years, just from being in close proximity, are too valuable to even try to put a price tag on. As for the worst parts, I don't really have complaints. Traffic can be rough at times, and whoever designed the turn off Highway 7 left onto University to get to Kroger or LB's Meat Market must've been intoxicated at the time, but again, all in all, it's a great place to live. It's cliquish, I think, but most places are, I suspect. Sometimes it feels kind of small, but that's part and parcel with living in a small college town. At times, the walls are going to close in on you. But then again, I think I might be the wrong person to address living in Oxford. We're not normal residents. I think when we moved here, if you'd told us 16-plus years later, it would be like it is, we wouldn't have believed it, but life happens. For people who are Ole Miss people and have ties to the university, I suspect it's an amazing place to live. We don't really meet that qualification anymore, so that's not a part of our experience. Even without that, though, I really have no real negatives to express. Maybe when we become empty-nesters, I'll feel differently. I don't know what the future holds, but Oxford is a wonderful place.

From letsgowave: You’ve built a heck of a podcast network and streaming platform. Have you given thought of doing podcasts, etc. full time after RG?

In short, yes. I'm not sure what that would look like, but yes, I've had that thought a few times. I don't know what's next or when next is. I'm trying to live where my feet are right now, knowing life is going to change pretty dramatically in 12 months. Literally, this time next year, we'll be days away from moving Carson somewhere and returning to a suddenly empty house. As I've said, I don't know what that will feel like. Maybe it'll be liberating. Maybe we'll suddenly have free time and spread our proverbial wings and catch some sort of second wind here. Maybe we'll be bored and lonely and want to be closer to the kids as they enter new chapters in their lives. I simply don't know, so I don't think about it very much. But yes, I enjoy podcasting. It has allowed me to branch into new areas/avenues and that has been sort of invigorating. I think what hurts me is that I'm viewed, ironically, by most people in and around the media field as an "Ole Miss guy," which I think negatively impacts my outside marketability. I think I'm viewed as anything but that locally, which is likely a sign that I've actually done a pretty good job. Threading that needle moving forward is going to be a challenge, especially if I try to branch out as more of a full-time podcaster.

From RickyTReb: I really enjoyed the McCready & Siskey episode with Scot Ruggles, particularly the discussion on virtually everyone "without perfect parents" needing therapy. Like you, I'm a big advocate for it since it has been a tremendous help for me and my family during difficult seasons of our lives. Having said that, I'm curious if you're familiar with Abigail Shrier's book 'Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up', and, if so, your opinion on her premise that current mental health "experts" are doing more harm than good? I've heard her on both The Joe Rogan Experience and The Andrew Klavan Show, and believe she may be correct.

I listened to her on Rogan. She's excellent. And I agree with her regarding kids becoming dependent on therapy to solve all of their problems. The truth is therapy doesn't solve problems. It gives you the tools to take on those problems yourself. We all -- kids included -- have to go through adversity and figure out a way to the other side. For me, therapy was a tool to navigate some things. It wasn't a catch-all. It was a tool. I had to do the work. I think that's what's lost frequently these days. Kids struggle, so parents throw them into a therapist's office. Parenting can be difficult. Being a kid can be difficult. Tough times lead to strength, but frequently, we aren't willing to do the work to get through the tough times.

From onlyusernameicouldget: Two things if I may. I thought I heard Kiffin say during Monday's presser that the OC will be the one speaking into Dart's helmet during the games. This surprised me as I have always understood Kiffin can "see" things on the field far faster than most (or perhaps all) other coaches do and would want to convey that to Dart. Did I hear that correctly and if so, what are your thoughts on that? i realize as HC he has a lot going on, but I guess I just assumed he would want to be the person in direct communication with Dart. Secondly, I really enjoyed the interviews you did as the guest on different shows during SEC week. I thought you did a great job. What do you enjoy more -- being the host or the guest, and why?

I think the importance of the headset/helmet is being overstated. As Kiffin said, he can only throw so much at his quarterback before it becomes overwhelming. First, the play has to be called. Then the quarterback has to communicate that to the other 10 players. Then he has to read the defense, which, by the way, has the same technology available to it. In the end, I think it's going to let Kiffin, as he said, to maybe make a quick observation to help his quarterback, but I suspect things are being overplayed. As to your second question, neither. I enjoy conversations more than interviews. I think it's why I like podcast formats as much as I do. I enjoy the lack of structure and the free-flowing nature of the conversation.

From BigJuice10: Why do people care more about social issues instead of money? I don't know how anyone could look at their retirement account/portfolio this week and actually care about trivial topics.

I don't know. I wish I did. I'm told my worldview is too simplistic. I care about my children. I want what's best for them. I believe in small government and low taxes. On most personal issues, I'm a live-and-let-live guy as long as it's not shoved in my face. I don't mind tolerating but I do mind being forced to advocate. I've worked hard, as have most people. Why more people aren't more protective of their money as it pertains to taxes and entitlements is beyond me.

From SaladThunder: I have weird body in that I have a long torso with short legs. My wife has really long arms. We've never been able to hold hands. Anyways, what are your thoughts on pilates? Do you have a tight psoas and hams too?

I like Pilates. My daughter teaches PLNK in Arkansas and it's Pilates-related. Carson and I took a class of hers recently during a visit there. It was brutal, but I could tell it worked. I'd do it here more, but I don't want to be the only guy in a room full of college-aged girls. They'd think I was a creep, and I wouldn't blame them. I do struggle with a lot of tightness in my lower back, glutes and hamstrings sometimes -- especially if I don't commit enough time to stretching before and after runs.

From hays3: The preseason men’s basketball poll has nine…NINE SEC teams in the top 25. Four B10 teams. I was pretty surprised. Two parts. What conference do you think is the best top to bottom and Ole Miss checks in at #20. Do they deserve it or is it a function of Beard’s historical year two performance, at all his previous stops, that the pundits expect the same so they’re getting out front of it? TIA.

I've got some basketball content coming, by the way. I think the SEC and the Big 12 are going to be dominant basketball leagues next season. Ole Miss at No. 20 feels a tad high, but that's just because I have concerns regarding the Rebels' frontcourt -- both in terms of talent and depth. I could well be wrong. It's August, after all. I'd put Ole Miss somewhere around No. 8 or 9 in the SEC right now, and if that's right, the Rebels are an NCAA Tournament team. Right now, I think I'd go -- in loose order -- with Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas and maybe Missouri as NCAA Tournament teams next season.

From Visorthrows33: If Jaxson Dart wins two of the three (SECCG, Heisman and at least one play off game, or a natty)Is he the GOAT Ole Miss Qb?I have great hair (not a dig) but it’s probably my best physical feature. It’s about shoulder length and thick and the opposite sex has a very good response to it. My boss consistently nags at me about it. I’ve told him I’ll keep it shaped and professional but I’ve only got about 10-15 more years of this hair I’m not cutting it. This week, he finally said something along the lines of “I can’t really force you to cut it you’re the best I’ve got and if that’s all I have to gripe about then we’re in a good spot but I really wish you would” how do I get this man to let my hair be a non issue. Yes he is bald.

As for Dart, yes, that would make him the GOAT of Ole Miss quarterbacks. Period. End of conversation. Keep your hair as long as you can. If I could grow a headful of luxurious hair, I'd rarely cut it. Your boss is jealous. Bald is ugly. Women won't admit that they feel that way, but they do. Take any fit bald guy and compare him to a less fit guy with hair and women -- if they're being honest -- will pick the guy with hair all day. It is what it is.

From North Tampa Rebel: What are your thoughts on the future of the college degree? With schools hitting record enrollments and higher tuitions, how do you see the next 10 years going for higher education? Does it continue to grow or does the value of other post-high school options increase? My kids are 10 & 7 and I have a hard time thinking they will get a degree that is as valuable as what we will pay.

I think some college degrees -- an accounting degree from Ole Miss, for example -- are more valuable than others. I think a lot of degrees --- especially in liberal arts -- just aren't that valuable on their own accord. I still think when your kids are college-aged, degrees in professional fields -- medicine, dentistry, architecture, engineering, etc. -- are going to be very valuable. Different universities are going to have strong programs that produce valuable degrees and weak programs that are essentially cash cows.

From REBNUT: Will anything happen with conferences like C-USA,MAC and Sunbelt? Will eventually a new division be made for them?