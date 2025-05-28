The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 323

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 323. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From TupeloReb99: Do you think ole miss found something in their pitching this weekend? If you were the skipper, how would you lay out the pitching rotation this weekend?

I just think they have good pitching. Elliott, when he's on, is terrific, and he looks stronger now than he did at the beginning of the year. Consistency is the issue for Maddox, but here lately, he's been excellent. When those two give Ole Miss length, the bullpen sets up nicely. It's a team built for a super regional. Avoiding a Monday this weekend would be advisable, for you always worry about running out of pitching and just running into a bullpen guy on the other side who somehow has your number. And I don't know that I know enough to say how I'd do it.

From PowderBlues: Do you feel there is a direct correlation with Football rise under Kiffin and the Athletics wide success we’re seeing in sports like Softball, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball and even Volleyball? How do you describe the Ole Miss brand growth nationally in the last 20 years?

Unpopular answer incoming... No, I don't think it's related. That's no knock on Kiffin. I just think Ole Miss has hired good people who know how to win, and they're winning. And the following answer is why I'm awful at this job yet credible at the same time: I don't know anything about Ole Miss' brand growth nationally. I'm not saying it hasn't occurred. My guess is it has. But how much? What's the growth worth? Etc. I don't know. I don't travel much and if I did, I wouldn't notice it. And those are conversations I just don't have.

From jchmcl09: What player or players on any of the SEC teams that you saw this past week do you feel are "sure thing" MLB players in the future?

I saw Ole Miss, Florida, LSU and Vanderbilt. I don't know that I saw any "sure thing" MLB players. In the league as a whole, from watching all year, I think Jase LaViolette and Ike Irish are sure things. They're going to play in the bigs. I would bet on Charles Davalan as well, especially if he can play center field. I'd probably bet on Slate Alford as well, and if he can stick at shortstop, Wehiwa Aloy will get every chance to play in the bigs.

From cctrey5: Are we seeing the greatest power forward of all time in Giannis?Also, going back to when you and/or Chase mentioned a few weeks ago how big Giannis is, what are some of the most impressive transformations that you’ve seen in athletes such as him and Joel Embiid?

Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward ever. He's the most underrated basketball player of all time. As for Giannis, yes, physically, he's incredible. He's also highly skilled, one of the best players of his generation.

From Midnight In Martin: Where does the head coach combination of Beard, Bianco, and Kiffin rank, in the SEC?

I'm not great at this, but off the top of my head, the only ones that are comparable are Texas and Alabama. Everybody else has an obvious weak or semi-weak link.

From mbeaudre: Did you have - on your 2025 Bingo Card - possibly covering a CWS run? Optimistically speaking, it might be fun for you.

No, I didn't have a lot of things on my 2025 bingo card. I'm fine with Omaha, until about June 18. There's a family wedding the weekend of June 20-21 that I'm simply unwilling to miss. I've never been to Omaha. I've sort of passed the "bucket list" portion of my career, but I would be intrigued to see what it's like.

From Kylethehoss: Will Alabama keep Vaughn? This is the first time I remember Alabama being good in baseball.

I've heard nothing to the contrary. I think Alabama is committed to being competitive in the major sports, baseball included. They've proven that with their efforts to retain Nate Oats.

From Levi275: What does private equity money get as a return on investment in college sports, particularly as it relates to its rumored investment in the Big 12?

Private equity is only interested in money. If they take over a program, it will be about nothing but money. I would advise anyone, Big 12 included, to be careful with that concept. It usually ends one way.

From jmbonelli: With this season being one of the best ever in Ole Miss athletic history, do you feel they can keep the momentum and continue their success?

Sure. Why not? I don't mean that to sound flippant, but there's no reason the UM can't continue this run of success. They seem committed to competing at the highest level and that's a lot of the battle.

From SaladThunder: we’re a good 15 years or so different in age and we’re in opposite stages of life with kids. Mine are just starting grade school while you’ve said yours are out of the house. What is one piece of fatherly advice you’re give as they begin school? Thank you for being transparent as a dad and husband on the pod. I actually learn a thing or two listening to your experiences.

We always just pushed ours to be consistent and to be accountable. We also tried to make sure they weren't stretched too thin and they had time to be kids. We also tried very diligently to maintain dialogue. Communicating with your kids about important stuff begins with communicating with them when they're young about stuff that they deem important. Trust is built over time.

From rcreb22: As someone who’s watching the NBA for the first time in years, the Conference Finals are entertaining and physical. Do you think the “they don’t play defense in the NBA” stuff is just a product of the All Star Game? Do you have any opinions on if things should be changed about the ASG?

I suppose. The All-Star Game is what it is. No one is going to risk injury in an all-star game. The media backlash from that doesn't make sense to me. NBA teams -- the good ones, at least -- are built on defense. However, there are so many multifaceted, elite scorers that "stopping" them is impossible. No one stops Nikola Jokic or Anthony Edwards. They do try to make them work, physically and mentally, in hopes that they've lost just a little edge by closing time. I'm in the minority on this. I know that. I also know the league did damage to itself with all the woke stuff and their reaction to criticism about dealing with China. That said, the level of play in the NBA is really high. I'm glad you've enjoyed the playoffs.

From SharkmanReb: As a rule, if you had to put the percentage of overall fan interest in men's sports vs women's sports, where would you put the number? 90-10? 95-5? 98-2? Higher/lower?