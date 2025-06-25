The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 325

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 325. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From larryjoe1979: No question. Just want to say thank you, Neal

Thank you, LarryJoe. I appreciate you. I appreciate all of you guys.

From TupeloReb99: What grade do you give the Desmond Bane trade for each team? What grade do you give the KD trade for each team? Which championship meant more to you: 2016 cubs or 2024-2025 Thunder?

I give Orlando an A. Bane makes them a contender in the East. I give Memphis a solid B. They got back into the draft and got the relief necessary to build around Morant and JJJ. Also, I won't be shocked if KCP thrives in Memphis. I give Houston an A on the KD deal. The Rockets gave up Jalen Green, but nothing else. The trade was malpractice on the part of the Suns, even though KD -- predictably -- basically sabotaged the potential deals Phoenix could have made.

From VibinReb45: So what’s the long term play for Presti and OKC’s roster? Obviously they’re the favorite to repeat but after that are they just gonna keep the Big 3 in SGA, Williams and Holmgren and try to use all these picks to draft guys to put around them or are they gonna start trading a portion of these picks away?

For another year, I think they'll roll it back. In two years, when the extensions kick in for Holmgren and Williams, they'll have to unload some guys such as Hartenstein and maybe Dort. They'll develop Wallace and Wiggins, draft guys, hope Topic and Mitchell become accessory pieces and keep going. They have total flexibility for another two years, though, and they have a myriad of picks.

From chattreb: What are your thoughts on the Costal Coach getting tossed in the first inning as well as the umpire who tripped giving him a two game suspension for bumping an umpire?

The coach was overly aggressive and should've known better. He's a "tough guy." That said, the umpire can't throw him out there like that. He should've warned him and sent him back to the dugout. As for the tripping umpire and the extra games, that guy was just embarrassing.

From ThePunter87: With the distressed state of the east, do the Hawks have hope to rise up?

Absolutely. I love the Porzingis deal for Atlanta. I think it gives the Hawks a ton of lineup versatility they didn't have before. I'd put the Cavaliers in front with the Hawks, Magic and maybe the Knicks in the group right below.

From andreduke: My question this week is on the karen read trial, do you think it some point you could explain to people why more americans should be scared to death about how the whole trial played out and then how potentially it ruined her life for the better part of 2 years. And is there gonna be handraised, guys This week ?

Yeah, it's something I would love to talk about at some point. As for HRG, no, I'll resume them in July.

From OneStopReb: Obviously there’s been a lot of conference realignment the past several years — but let’s say the old SouthWestern Conference never folded —- how different would the sports landscape look today if it had stayed in tact and didn’t disband in the early 90’s?

Had it not folded then, it would've folded by now. The money was too much for schools like Texas A&M, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma to turn down.

From TX via TN Rebel: What's the last thing in your internet browser history that you would really have to explain your way out of?

A few times, when I go to Outlook.com for an email account I use for work, I wait for the rest of the browser to fill in so I can hit enter. One time recently I was too fast and ended up hitting out.com, not that there's anything wrong with that, of course.

From SaladThunder: What did people do before all these salts and hydration supplements out now a days? It seems like BS. Anytime ive taken one I feel good a little while and then I crash and my anxiety heightens. Not sure what thats about. I remember just sipping a Gatorade , water and maybe a pickle before or after football or a run in the sun.