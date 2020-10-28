RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 108

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 108. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: Your thoughts on DK Metcalf chasing down the Arizona DB to prevent a pick 6?

He looked like a character in a superhero movie. He's a freak of an athlete.

From nas5108: If the O/U for new defensive starters next year is 7.5 what are you taking and why?

That's a huge number, so I'd likely go under, but if the over hit, I wouldn't be surprised. What we don't know is what the spring is going to look like? Can you have visitors? Can you have contact with potential transfers? Right now, it's a mess.

From nas5108: You have mentioned how you haven’t really gone out anywhere but the gym- when do you think you will start going to a restaurant with the wife and/or kids again?

Since March, in Oxford, I've been to the grocery store(s), LBs Meat Market, liquor store(s) and the gym (and I didn't go there until Campbell returned to college). I haven't been to a restaurant (other than a very occasional carryout) since late February. Laura and I were going to go to Saint Leo one day but then Oxford doubled down on the mask ordinance. Here's my thing: Having to wear a mask into a restaurant, taking it off at your table and then putting it back on to stand up is scientifically ludicrous. It's virtue signaling. It's doing something for the appearance of doing something. It's doing 30 minutes on the elliptical machine and then eating two Snickers bars. So, for me, until the masks are a thing of the past, I'm not going out to eat in Oxford. That's not a blow to the local economy for we didn't go out much here anyway. However, there's going to come a point where people stand up to what I view as borderline tyranny on the part of the government. I guess this is my very small gesture. Laura has gone out with friends some. The kids have, too. It just doesn't interest me enough to play along with the mask silliness.

From RebelAccy95: There are Ole Miss fans who are saying in their out loud voice that Keith Carter is nothing but a bureaucrat and a weakling if he doesn't storm the Bastille to right the wrong of the kickoff officiating blunder on Saturday. Sadly, I am totally uninformed on the procedural aspects of making the SEC do what you want them to do. I am aware that typically leverage is needed to strengthen your position in a negotiation/deliberation. Given that we are still in a five year window of a coach embarrassing the school and conference with what may have been pleasant to ecstatic endings and video of a first round draft choice in a different type of gas mask with no adults providing remedial support, what can we do? Kidnap Nick Saban and hold him for ransom? Threaten to join C-USA? Picket on Richard Arrington Blvd? Lobby for the Shark (the lizard one) to become the official SEC mascot?

I can't add much to your diatribe there. Frankly, if I'm Ole Miss, I want all the screwings out of the way now. The league knows it screwed up. I think the league knows precisely what happened, and I suspect it has admitted as much to Ole Miss behind the scenes. There are a lot of of nut jobs out there, though, and I'm sure the league worries about pinning things on one person. All you can do as an institution is follow the protocols and make your case behind the scenes. Ole Miss did. Kiffin's social media since the fine has been hilarious. I'm sure it has raised the collective blood pressure in Birmingham.

From nas5108: With election day right around the corner In your opinion who are the 3 best presidents in history?

I think the easy answer is Lincoln, Washington and FDR. That's probably accurate as well. I do think you can make arguments for Jefferson, Roosevelt, Truman and maybe even Reagan. The fascinating part about Lincoln is in 1864, he believed he was headed to defeat and, until very late in the race, he likely was. His entire presidency was a crisis. When the folks at CNN act like this is the first time our country has been divided, they're revealing their complete lack of historical context.

From North Tampa Rebel: Predictions with vote %: National Presidential Miss Presidential Miss Senate

My guess here on the morning of Oct. 27 is Biden wins a very, very close race. My guess is Trump wins Mississippi easily, garnering 57 percent of the vote. My guess is Hyde-Smith rides his coattails to election, getting 55 percent of the vote. There won't be drama in Mississippi. The only people who think Espy has a chance are a few cheerleaders in the state media, and even they know they're kidding themselves. You didn't ask, but my guess as of this moment is the U.S. Senate is split right down the middle, making Kamala Harris the deciding vote. Maybe she can at least try to take that role seriously and not cackle her way through all proceedings.

From RebelCommodore: Players that are highly likely to be processed? Also are Ole Misses chance at Arch going up or down?

I'd never name names. That seems a bit cruel. Ole Miss' chances of landing Arch Manning are not being impacted by games in 2020. From talking to people, I like the Rebels' chances at this point, though I wouldn't count out Tennessee and I wouldn't completely rule out LSU.

From LittleMikeStrojny: We currently have 1 4 star LB, 1 4 star DB, 1 4 star CB. In my own head we lead for 1 4 star DT. How many 4 and 5 star players make you relevant on one side of the ball?

As many as you can get. I mean, ideally, you've got eight or nine players on both sides of the ball that fit that description and then more behind them on the depth chart.

From OleMissRebs67: Marc curles. His crew has been suspended in past for horrible calls, what can/ needs to be done? Keith talk to Greg/SEC office? How can they say they looked at it but didn’t see anything or they didn’t even stop play to look at it. If they “looked at it” that whole crew should be fired and someone that lives in the Birmingham area shouldn’t be calling games with auburn and Alabama in them.

Look, I know this is unpopular but I don't buy the Birmingham angle. I just don't. Never have, never will. There are people in that office who have ties elsewhere. They very clearly knew they'd screwed it up and they knew stopping the game to launch into what would have been a very long review was going to end in a nightmare. They blew whistles prematurely. It was a repeat of sorts from the Arkansas-Auburn ending. The replay official should be fired; I'll grant you that. He should've done the right thing, stopped play, sorted out what happened and gone from there. I simply don't believe there was an effort to protect Auburn there because they live in Birmingham. To me, that's illogical. They want to get it right and in this case, it appears they failed. I also think they panicked. And finally, it's possible the replay official looked at it once, didn't think he saw anything and told them to carry on.

From Levi275: Are people underestimating just how difficult an all-SEC schedule is for the majority of the conference?If Ole Miss goes 3-7, that's essentially a 6-6 or 7-5 season when you're facing 3 soft G5/FCS opponents & 1 P5 opponent when you're going 3-5 in the SEC.

Yes. In short, yes. The point of this season was to get the TV money and save jobs. That's it. If we're judging first-year coaches in this environment, well, we've lost our minds. I get fans are emotional, and that pays my bills. I understand that. I can look at this from 30,000 feet, I suppose, and think Kiffin is doing a really solid job considering all the circumstances.

From wcrowlen: 1. I know nobody can answer this directly, but best guess - when talking about the portal, is "a bunch" 5-10? 10-15? More?2. Would Vanderbilt drop athletics if they could? Or move to a lower league?

1. There's no way to know. A huge number like 10 wouldn't shock me, but as I mentioned above, there's no way to know what the spring is going to look like. If the COVID panic intensifies, the recruiting dead period is going to extend into next summer or beyond.

From RebYell: Do you think the refs intentionally prevented that kickoff fumble from becoming an Ole Miss touchdown?

No. Not even a little bit. I think the side judge/line judge/dude on the goal line anticipated a touchback.

From BIGBGISME: Do you think the NCAA will ever adapt the pro model with officials? Pay them $100k+ a year. Give them a 401k and benefits. Make them train all week. Maybe have a teachers schedule of some sort. Point is make it a job you’d move for and Make it a job you’d be scared to lose. It’s seems pretty simple to me.

No. The money to do that isn't there. It's just not. The NFL can do that, to a degree, but there are just 32 teams. College football is a much different deal.

From DSU_REB_12: Are fans just oblivious to how much damage the NCAA did to Ole Miss? In the 2016 season the football team would play pretty good for a halve and just awful for the other half, was that a result of lack of talent depth and the first sign of recruiting woes? When coach O left Nutt had good talent to work with, when Nutt Left Freeze had players to work with, when Freeze left Luke had MEGA offensive talent and some defensive players, when Luke left Kiffin comes in with a few players period, does Lane have the least talent inherited by any incoming coach in the past 12 years or so? Even with the loses this year IMO, this season is probably as interesting and fun as the 2012 season, what would you say about that?

Yes, fans grow weary of NCAA conversations, but Ole Miss is still very much in recovery mode from that ordeal. Also, fans are guilty of falling in love with the players who wear their team's uniform, often to the extent that they overvalue them. That's human nature. It happens at all levels. I do it with the Cubs, for example. Kiffin has inherited a bad roster. He's going to have to overhaul it, during a pandemic, no less. Anyone who thinks this is a quick fix is kidding themselves.

From RWMarshall27: Will there ever be accountability for officials? They are awful in every sport and never improve.

They're not professionals. In an ideal world, they'd use replay more often but I'm not sure the TV people want that. The games are going awfully long as it is.

From DeuceMccluster22: U have to relive one of three days over again which would it be and why?A. Birth of oldest childB. Your wedding dayC. 2016 Cubs World Series win.And don't give the politically correct answer, state your true emotion.

That's easy. I'd relive Campbell's birth. That was a crazy day and my in-laws were a distraction. Laura got sick from the epidural and we were a few minutes from a C-section when Campbell finally decided it was time. Then Laura was dry heaving and there was just a lot of stuff going on. There's nothing like the birth of a child. Nothing. It's the coolest, most overwhelming, most intimidating, most humbling, most incredible day(s) of your life. I wish I'd had another one of them.

From DrBobLoblaw: Lane Kiffin “can’t tell media or players what the league told him regarding the muffed kickoff.” Look, I don’t believe in some grand conspiracy, but if you’re reading between the lines there, what does that mean to you? It was botched, and they just admitted it privately to Lane?

My guess is they told Kiffin they never even looked at the slow-motion replay. I suspect they admitted they should have and that replays supported his assertion that Shivers touched the ball.

From Rbb2010: Most kids enter the transfer portal because they are not getting playing time. Why would we want players that can't get on the field at South Florida, UCONN, or any other school? I understand Grad transfers are different and may be starting or at least playing a lot at the school they are tranferring from. What is CLK's process in taking any tranfers? Is it the same as offering kids out of HS?

A lot of kids leave because a coach leaves, etc. This one-time, no-penalty transfer is going to be a game-changer, especially if kids are allowed to transfer inside the conference. As for the process, again, until we get past pandemic fear, I just don't know what that process looks like. You can "offer," but you have to make sure you're not tampering.

From returner: Although the thought of the vandy game being postponed seems nice,in thought, with the 2 weeks rest period, is this game semi-important this week from just an overall mood standpoint and adding one to the win column?

It's important to play the game so that everyone gets the TV revenue. That's it. That's the importance. This game isn't going to matter in the big picture. It's just not -- not even a little bit.

From MartyMcReb: Realizing you are not an expert on politics but someone who has read and listened (Wicked Games) to a lot of information on elections, do you think the country will ever be able to get back to voting based on platform and policies rather then just personality? Feels like this presidential election is really based on personality. Also, if Kiffin sticks around for 10 years, what do you think the average wins per year would be?Lastly, If you could compare yourself with any animal, which would it be and why?

I think a large portion of the electorate is uninformed. The news media has gone off the rails in this cycle as well. I'm always struck by the people who only view Trump by his tweets and then by those who fail to understand that Twitter only reaches a small percentage of the population. I do think Trump was cruising to re-election before the pandemic. You're right; I'm not a political expert, but I find politics fascinating. As the election has drawn closer, I'm watching and reading more and more politics. People always ask about life do-overs. Sometimes, I wish I'd gone into political journalism. I think I would have really enjoyed covering races and analyzing polls and such. If you tell me Kiffin is here in 10 years, my guess would be he is winning really big and he's turned Ole Miss into a Clemson. Otherwise, I don't see that scenario. If he doesn't win, well, you know the rest. If he wins 7-9 a year, he's going to get frustrated and leave for a "better" job. So, I took the Animal In You quiz. It said I'm an eagle or a fox or a sable. I like the thought of being an eagle -- sort of to myself but not afraid of a confrontation.

From LeroyReb: Neal have you listened to the podcast Whistle Blower?If so do you think College Sports are set up to where the best teams win by pure performance or do the commissioners have a system to put their most popular teams in positions to win? If you have listened, I’m referring to where the referee called a travel on Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson went off on the ref saying that the league may want that called a travel but they don’t want it called on players like Jordan and other star players.With all the talk about bad calls, it just made me think like others have posted that the call that was missed Saturday wouldn’t have been missed had it been a play that would have benefited Bama, LSU, Florida, GA, Auburn, or A&M.

Leroy, I haven't. I'm pretty much working around the clock these days. As for the officiating, look, I guess, but I think those guys want to get it right. I don't think they're out there fixing games. They called back a touchdown on Auburn Saturday on a hold away from the play, for example. It was a bit of a tricky-tack call. If the fix was in, they're not calling that. I just don't think the crews are particularly good. They make mistakes and sometimes those mistakes get magnified.

From Rebaz: Where does the L.S.U. investigations go in both Football and Basketball

I think Will Wade is going to get hammered and their football program is going to get a bowl ban. These things take time. Crime takes a minute. Justice takes time.

From returner: Does Kiffins blasting of the officials on social media help in recruiting? Seems like he’s showing kids that he’ll have their back in the public space too.

I think Kiffin's social media overall helps recruiting. Period.

From Lone Star Reb: To break up the topics of this Mailbag. You've expanded into Youtube streaming aggressively and it has created a lot of great content IMHO, are your advertisers more interested in your streaming numbers or your podcast listeners or a combination of the two? Why aren't the post game hand raise guys available in Podcast form (if there is a reason besides the usual after hours shenanigans)?

Great question. I think they're interested in both. I'm learning a lot. It's been a crash course, and I'm just getting started. As for the post-game show, here's the honest truth, and it's two-fold: 1. I'd really love to have people watch that on YouTube and not wait for the podcast version the next day. I'd really, really love people to watch the replay. It produces revenue. I'd love to have people subscribe to the YouTube channel and for it to become something akin to that -- a channel. I'm trying to think of ways to create more content. It would help, frankly, if Ole Miss would win more and if the pandemic would go away. There's content out there waiting to be made. 2. After games, I'm slammed AF. I'm trying to write a column, waiting for videos to appear in the FTP that I can transfer to my computer and turn into content and I'm managing the show. On Saturday, I simply forgot to open Adobe Audition and record. In an ideal world, I'd have a producer who ran the board and took the calls and screened calls and all of that. However, I can't afford an ideal world right now.

From nyc-tup: A while ago you said on the pod that if Ole Miss signed Chris Jones they would have won a national championship, I don’t disagree in concept but do you think Freeze could have gotten them both enough carries? With Big Lig there as well there are so many goal line opportunities.