RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 118

The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 118.

From HaysMoreland: Throughout US history we have gone through liberal and conservative swings, we are currently swinging to the left. Do we think that Texas will go blue with all the new people moving there from all over? Will California go conservative again in the next 20 years?

I don't know. Look, the next two years are going to be fascinating. Biden is going to be under a lot of pressure from AOC and The Squad to pursue radical change. I suspect Biden would prefer to be able to be more of a moderate and blame the Senate for the lack of votes. He won't have that to lean on. So, will the Democrats overreach? Will they try to do things that fundamentally change the country? If they do, how will that be received? Typically, in American history, when a party overreaches, it pays at the midterms. However, this feels different. This feels like fundamental change, a seismic shift, something that history books will be writing about centuries from now. Ours is a very divided country. I've been saying that a while. We hate each other. The pot is simmering. Throw in tax hikes, wealth redistribution, etc., and you have the recipe for a revolt. Of course, there's another side to that, too. If, in two years, the people who believe Biden/Harris are going to make their lives complete just by showing up feel let down, will they still turn out for a midterm election? History says no, but again, it's a different world now. I tell my kids all the time -- Find something you love, something you're good at and then hustle. Hustle. I don't expect the next two years to be pleasant. If Texas ever goes blue, by the way, it's over for the Republicans. It might be, anyway. Personally, I think there's a place for a new party. I jokingly call it the Common Sense Party, but I do think there's a void in the middle right now.

From Atexreb: Neal, you have said on multiple occasions that Tennessee will not hire Freeze. In your opinion does he ever get a head coaching job in the SEC again? Thanks to you and Chase for all the great coverage.

I don't like big words like "ever," "never" and "always." I don't think Freeze is a real candidate at Tennessee right now. Could he be in a year? Sure. Do I anticipate that? I really don't, but if you told me he went 11-1 at Liberty next season, beat Ole Miss, etc., and that Tennessee moved on from Phillip Fulmer in addition to Jeremy Pruitt, sure, I could buy that.

From nas5108: Look into your crystal ball and tell us what the basketball team’s record is next year? I have a hard time believing they are really any better than this year’s team when Romello, Shuler and Khadim Sy will all be gone. Sure they may add a grad transfer or 2 who are solid and hopefully Murrell takes a step and Ruffin will probably have some moments but he will be a true freshman.

That's impossible to answer. There's just no way to know what the roster will look like a year from now. If this season goes poorly, there will be a lot of turnover. That's just the way college basketball works.

From North Tampa Rebel: If you gave each school president a truth serum, how many in the SEC would say the football season was worth it? What about other power 5?

In the SEC? Thirteen would say it was worth it. Only Vanderbilt would say no. Missouri might say the same thing, so 12, minimum. In the Power 5? It would be at least 90 percent saying it was worth it.

From nas5108: When will you venture back out and have a sit down meal inside a restaurant?

In Oxford? As soon as I can walk into a restaurant without a mask and sit at the bar and have a drink, I'll go. As long as I have to wear a mask to go into the restaurant, I won't go. If that's a month, fine. If it's two years, so be it. I haven't been to a restaurant in Oxford since February. I've been to a restaurant in Destin, in Seaside and in Jackson. Later this month, I'll be in Fayetteville with my girls, and if I have to wear a mask to take them to dinner, I'll do it begrudgingly. However, in Oxford, my mind is made up. It's not a protest. It's just a simple decision. Would I rather cook at home and not wear a mask -- keep in mind I've had the virus and I'm not remotely worried about getting it right now and I believe I'm immune and can't spread something I don't have -- or go to a restaurant and signal my virtue with a mask, I'll stay home 100 percent of the time.

From RebYell: Are any of these SEC schools: LSU, TN, GA - going to get punished?

Tennessee -- Yes Georgia -- No LSU -- Probably not, unless LSU needs to be punished to get from under Orgeron's buyout.

From Grovin1551: What’s a better childhood event in terms of anticipation - Christmas Eve or waiting to see if your school cancels for a snow day?

It's the snow day. Here's why: You knew Santa was coming. You might not have known precisely what he was bringing, but deep down, you knew if you could just go to sleep, Santa was going to do his thing and you were going to wake up to enjoy the spoils of his labor. Snow day was different. You knew there was a chance of snow. You also knew there was a chance of no snow. So you went to bed knowing two things were realistic -- a glorious snow day or a miserable day at school wondering if you could kill the weatherman without going to prison.

From nas5108: What would be your ideal vacation assuming money is not a factor?

My ideal vacation is always the beach. Give me a good book, a cooler full of beer, a warm day, a nice pool in addition to the ocean and I'm happy. Throw in a Major League Baseball game to listen to and a little eye candy passing in front of me on occasion and that's about as good as life gets. Then let me have access to a grill and a balcony at nighttime and I'm all good. I'll grill some fish, have a salad and some bread with a nice glass of wine and listen to the waves. I'm simple, man. My kids likely want more than that, but that's all I need for complete contentment.

From DeuceMccluster22: What are some sports related stories you'd like to see be made into 30/30s that hasn't already been?

I would love the real, no-holds-barred story inside Kevin Durant's decision to sign with the Warriors in 2016. I'd love the 30-for-30 story on Drew Brees' visit to Miami before the Dolphins' medical people flagged him. I'd like the real, no-bullshit story behind Magic Johnson's HIV diagnosis. I've got lots of ideas, but in today's media-manipulation world, we won't get any of those.

From TX via TN Rebel: Thoughts on the Justin Thomas "situation" from over the weekend... I know you may have to google it since it's a golf question but I think it's worthy of an answer...

I assume you're referring to this:

Big fan, not a great look.



Are we gonna apologize for the language here @JustinThomas34 @PGATOUR ? pic.twitter.com/QvIYdOv7F9 — Imsolazy (@DustyBurlap) January 10, 2021

From the New York Post: Justin Thomas wishes he could get a mulligan. The PGA Tour star called himself a homophobic slur Saturday during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. Thomas uttered the slur on the fourth hole after missing a 4-foot putt for par, and he was caught on a Golf Channel microphone. The 27-year-old Thomas, who has won the PGA Championship and 13 PGA Tour events, was apologetic when he discovered his slur was caught on TV after his round. “There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man,” Thomas told the Golf Channel after his round. “There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But it’s … unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.” Thomas vowed that he will learn from this incident. Ridiculous, in my opinion. He was angry with himself, was talking to himself, etc. No one was harmed. This should not be a deal, but I'm sure every effort will be made to cancel him. Honestly, I'm offended anyone is offended.

From shongola57: At this point, what letter grade would you give to Glenn Boyce on his job performance. Consult Chase if need be.

Yeah, I'll let Chase take this at some point. I don't keep up with much Ole Miss-oriented stuff that isn't athletics-centered. I think he's disappeared a bit publicly, and I don't think he's been vocal enough about the need to have more in-person classes on campus, but I simply don't know enough about the workings of the institution to say much more than that. Chase is an Ole Miss guy, so I'll let him take this on. I'm not one. Five years ago, high-ranking Ole Miss people looked me in the eye and said, "We don't claim you." My relationship with the institution, on any personal level, ended there. That relationship is irreparable. I honored their wishes. The only negative, really, to that happening is I really don't know what's happening in and around the institution if it's not athletics-oriented.

From Levi275: Who are the smartest people you know? The people you turn to for their perspective or wisdom

So, when I really want to run something by someone who is just incredibly intelligent, I hit up my friend, Josh Hendrickson. He's a professor of economics at Ole Miss, and he's a genius. My brother, Ryan, likes to tweak me at times, but when he's being serious, he's always a voice of reason and perspective for me. My friend, Robert Shearon, is another grounded common-sense voice I listen to. If I want a rational political opinion, I reach out to Austin Barbour. Yes, he's Republican, but he's not an extremist. There are a couple of others, but they likely wouldn't want to be named here.

From nas5108: Why does Dan Wolken whose job it is to cover college football seem to hate it so badly that the season actually got played and we got to the finish line?

He's agenda-driven. He's a leftist. He wanted the season to be canceled. He hates those who wanted to play. His political agenda overrode everything else. Simple as that.

From BroWallace: Is it impossible for Kermit to get let go after this season? If not, what would it take, and what does next season need to look like to keep his seat cool?Also, what does his contract look like from a buyout standpoint?

No. That discussion couldn't be more premature. Nope. I don't know about his buyout. If that becomes an issue, we'll address it. Right now, it's not an issue.

From jmeesha: Neal, is the WR transfer from Western Kentucky the secret transfer Ole Miss was expecting or is it someone else ? I had thought they were expecting a TE transfer and I didn't know if this was the transfer we had heard about. Thanks.

I am still expecting another name on the offensive end.

From namjam81: @Neal McCready put in to perspective what it means for Saban to win 7 Natty’s. Both the history and the future.

Saban is the best coach in college football history. We are witnesses to the most amazing run in the history of the sport. It will be incredibly difficult to replicate what Saban has done -- anywhere, ever.

From walnutreb: Ted Cruz wins the primaries, beats Hillary, where is the country at now?&Hell for the fun of it, let's say Hillary wins it where are we at now?

As you know, I'm not crazy about hypotheticals. I will say this: Donald Trump has been a very divisive president. That said -- and oooh, boy, Democrats hate this -- the window for Trump was left wide open by the Democratic Party. Hillary Clinton's defeat was hardly shocking. One can debate whether Trump's re-election was stolen and conclude it wasn't. However, it's far less of a reach to assert that the Democratic Party pre-ordained Clinton's nomination in 2016 and ignored the early results, screwing Bernie Sanders in the process. Four years later, the same party had the same problem and basically had to form a coalition to stunt Sanders' momentum, thus giving the nomination to Biden. I've said this before, but it bears repeating: Hilary Clinton was an historically bad candidate who ran an historically awful campaign. People despised her. Her likability numbers were always dangerously low, but there was an assumption by her and around her that she'd win. Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Trump bullied his way through a field of respectable candidates, Cruz included. The media was complicit. Trump brought ratings and relevance and they went along for the ride, assuming he would have no choice versus Clinton. You know the rest, and here we are -- a nation more divided than ever. We hate each other and the pot is simmering. I think the next 2-4 years are going to be very bad. I believe Newton's third law of motion is going to apply to American society. I pray I'm wrong.

From Kennuf22: 6/2(1+2)= X

X=9 Most will conclude X-1, but that's reading the equation incorrectly.

From Gorebs1985: Have you heard any rumblings that the ejection penalty for targeting could be addressed in the off season? Probably the worst rule in sports seeing a kid automatically ejected from a game for the first violation that is often times debated for five minutes on whether it’s targeting or not.

I've not heard that. I don't like the rule, necessarily, but as I've said, football must be made to look safer or the game is going to continue to die out in the middle class. If that happens, football will go the way of boxing. The game is inherently violent, but those launching, head-first hits simply have to be eliminated, and punishing the players (and subsequently, their teams) who do it is the only possible way to achieve that goal.

From $WithARebelYell$: Who're the break out players on each side of the ball next year?

I'll go with Cedric Johnson on defense. I'm not sure on offense. There are a lot of candidates at wide receiver.

From DSU_REB_12: With the money lost this year what type of price inflation will fans be looking at if any? Would it be withstand able to keep the same capacity if not where would that number need to be to keep afloat?

I don't think ticket prices will be raised much, if at all. I would think schools will be cognizant of the fact most people lost money in 2020 and are not in position to spend much more during the immediate recovery. I'm not sure I understand the rest of the question, to be honest. If you're asking if these schools could handle another season of 25 percent capacity or whatnot, no, I think that would be past the breaking point and drastic measures would have to be taken.

From Hannitized: IYO - could THE Ohio State win either division in the SEC? Their lack of speed was glaring last night...their LB play was very average at best. How do they have top classes year after year and not have more depth at RB and LB? MIND boggling to me!

They damn sure wouldn't win the West. We saw that Monday night. Could Ohio State beat Florida? Sure, but it would be close. Could the Buckeyes beat Georgia? Sure, but they could lose, too. In short, they'd have their hands full. The SEC has won 11 of the last 15 national titles. That's not by accident.

From DeltaReb61: Neal, seeing as how you did a lot of "aw shucks I'm just asking questions" about the Big Lie of voter fraud, do you plan on maybe walking any of that back and publicly expressing any regret or contrition? In light of, you know, the coup?

No. I, as an American citizen, have every right to publicly question the election. I have no regrets by wondering aloud if everything that happened that night was on the up and up. I harbor no feelings of contrition regarding my fairly measured degree of skepticism. I never went to a rally. I never went to a march. I never called for a march on the Capitol and I never entered that hallowed hall uninvited. I'm consistent on this and there's no double standard. I support those who wanted to peacefully march the streets of this country protesting police brutality or what they view to be systemic racism. I may not agree with their stance(s) in entirety, but I fully support their right to protest. The moment those protests turned into riots -- and they did, quite often, turn into riots and looting for the sake of looting -- I wanted those people prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I support those who marched on the Mall in Washington. I support their right to protest an election they viewed -- correctly or not -- to be stolen. I may not agree with their stance(s) entirely -- and in fact, I do not -- but I fully support their right to peacefully protest. The moment that protest turned into an invasion of the Capitol -- and it absolutely did -- I wanted those people prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Be careful lumping. I was one of 75 million who voted for Trump. I voted with my pocketbook. I didn't vote for Biden/Harris because I'm a small business owner and the left isn't exactly crazy about small business. I'm going to be taxed heavily. "I feel like it's going to hit people hard," an accountant friend of mine told me this week. "Biden says he won't raise taxes on people under $450,000, but if he repeals Trump's tax cuts, everyone will have tax increases." See, I'm a realist. I subscribe to the school shooting theory. If you tell me there's a shooting at my child's school, I have one thought and one thought only: Is my child OK? Until I know my child is OK, I am singularly focused on that thought. Once I know my child is OK, I then worry about my friends' children. Maybe that isn't the idealism you and some others are looking for, but it's the real world. I worry about me and mine first. So does most everyone else. I'm just willing to admit it. See, if I have major tax increases, I have to make difficult decisions here as a small business owner. As an employer, I'm hoping it doesn't come to that, but if it does, I know who I'm protecting first. I can assure you I'm not alone in that thinking. Thus my vote. I know Trump is a bad human, but my 401(k) liked him and I wasn't inviting him over for dinner. It's not like the ballot was chock full of wonderful alternatives. I view Biden as compromised and/or corrupt and I view Harris as a radical whose values and policies are the polar opposite of mine. So I held my nose (over my mask of course) and voted for Trump. Feelings don't pay bills. Money does. That doesn't make me a nut or a Nazi or someone conspiring to overthrow the government any more than the thugs who bashed windows and burned buildings and toppled statues and killed retired police officers in St. Louis (at the urging of politicians and media, mind you) make all of the people who marched this summer violent criminals. The attempts by some to mass-label groups is dangerous. So are identity politics. So, no, I offer no apologies. I didn't do anything. I'm not the thought police. I didn't influence what happened Jan. 6, not in any way. Those are just, you know, my thoughts. You're free to disagree. I won't even censor you or ban you or, you know, anything.

From RebelSandman: Assume Lane Kiffin wins consistently at Ole Miss. Also assume that Ole Miss commits significant resources (as indicated by the new Capital Campaign) to him and his program to build it the way he wants it built. What is a better comp for the ceiling for Ole Miss, Clemson under Dabo or OSU under Gundy? OR add your own that you think is better applicable.

Clemson is a perennial league champion, a consistent top-five program. Do I think Ole Miss could achieve that status, all the while battling in the superior SEC? No, I don't, but my business would appreciate the Rebels proving me wrong. I can assure you of that. Could Ole Miss become the Oklahoma State of the SEC? Sure. In fact, I think the Rebels could do a little better than that, if and only if the financial commitment you stated above comes to fruition. I think Ole Miss could become a consistent 9-3 program in that scenario, and if you get to that place, you're going to break through here and there and play for bigger stakes. This answer will be picked apart by Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans alike. I almost look forward to it. Almost.

From DgreenReb: If you had to take a 5hr car ride with no entertainment with one of these people who would it be? Dan Wolken, Hugh Freeze, or Pat Forde?

That's easy. Forde. He and I aren't crazy about each other, but Pat's a good guy. We could talk Cubs-Cardinals. I could likely listen to stories about horse racing, which I find fascinating. He's covered many a Kentucky Derby. We are both really involved fathers, so we could brag on our kids for a while as well. We could pass five hours pretty easily, I suspect, and then never speak again. Freeze, I suspect, would play the religion card at some point in the five hours and my blood pressure would triple. I couldn't handle Wolken. Five hours? No way.

From rebel psychologist: How long before College football declines without parody and the same 4 to 6 teams in the playoffs every year?