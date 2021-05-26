The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 136

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 136. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Samminish: Just wondering .. .. As an OC, Lane Kiffin lost twice to Ole Miss in his three years with Alabama .. ..As Keith Carter threw an offer at him almost two years ago, is there any chance LK thought to himself, "Hmm, had a losing record against them .. .. If you can't beat 'em .. .."

I would guess that thought didn't really cross his mind. I suspect he knew he had just been handed a tremendous opportunity in the best league in the country.

From Travis: Does prince Harry have an attention seeking personality?

Does VINHENSEL? I guess that's a rhetorical question.

From VINHENSEL: @Neal McCready I don’t think you have the balls to answer this, but I think it needs to be asked. If lane kiffin called you specifically and said you need to ban @BigYoxy for his racist posting / anti BLM posting on the rebel grove board, because Khamauri Rogers and other top recruits (family members et all) have seen his posts and think ole miss’s fan base are a racists cesspool and they don’t wanna come here. Would you ban him? What would you do? props if you do have the balls to answer Really hope you do!!

Speak of the devil. Right there in the first sentence, there's a balls reference and everything. It's almost like it's an act. But OK, why not? First, Lane Kiffin isn't calling me. Second, if he did -- and he's not -- it wouldn't be about BigYoxy or any other poster on a message board. Third, just because you don't agree with the aforementioned BigYoxy's opinions, that's doesn't make him a racist nor does it make his posts racist. That's a hell of an inflammatory word to throw around in today's climate. Fourth, if any recruit, including the one you mentioned in this question -- or a family member -- took one poster's posts and determined an entire fanbase was a "racist cesspool and they don't wanna come here," I would argue he was looking for an excuse and had already decided he wasn't signing with Ole Miss. However, would I ban a poster because a coach asked me not to? No, I likely wouldn't. It's not my job to protect the school's athletics program. It's my job to cover said program. It's not my job to maintain a recruiting tool for the university. Instead, it's my job to maintain a community for people to read, post, discuss, etc., even if that results in disagreements. Finally, what's with the multiple explanation points? Are we 10??

From RebYell: Saban vs K:1. Who's the better coach? 2. Who's has the better record? 3. Who retires first?4. Who follows Saban?

1. Saban 2. Saban 3. K 4. It's a great question. Don't rule out Dabo Swinney. Also, I can't help but wonder sometimes if Billy Napier knows something.

From ozzy2378: Has it been long enough for Lane to answer questions about Bryce Brown and his crazy recruitment? I couldn’t help notice on one of the top rivals recruit lists he was on there. His recruitment seemed like it was a full on circus. Do you or Chase remember anything about it? I can’t remember much else about his time at UT other than the glorious exit.What was the biggest screwup a recruit made on a visit besides the obvious (drugs, locker room theft, etc.) that you can remember?

I remember it vaguely. Very vaguely. If there's ever an opportunity to ask about it, I'll try to remember to do so. In the Zoom world, those types of moments don't really exist.

From DeuceMccluster22: Being a fan of Chicago sports teams and the city itself, what are your thoughts on their Mayor?

She's a joke. She represents all that is wrong with American politics today. She's self-serving, a hypocrite and, if I were comfortable calling her what I really think, I'd say some other things. But I'll leave it at that. I do love visiting the city, but I suspect it'll be a while before I go back. It doesn't sound like a very fun place right now. I don't know that I'd feel comfortable taking my son there at this moment.

From North Tampa Rebel: On a scale from nothing-burger to Full WAOM, how insufferable will the Liberty game week be? Especially if Liberty is undefeated or one loss...

I can't decide if I can't wait for that week or if I dread it. Freeze will control the narrative if he'd like, saying all the right things, not doing a lot of national interviews and just letting the game be the story. I don't know that he will have that sort of self-control, and there are plenty of national reporters who will be chomping at the bit to get a piece of the Freeze-returns-to-Ole Miss storyline. If Liberty is unbeaten or something and if Ole Miss is nationally ranked, it'll be even more of a zoo. I'm not sure what Full WAOM means, but that week has media circus written all over it.

From Rebsrockem: What are your Top 3 "Presidential" books you've read, and why? (Doesn't necessarily have to be a Bio.....) Do you read much motivational type stuff? Ex: Tony Horton's The Big Picture. I saw an interview with Tony the other day and he said a couple of books that helped him become who he is today were: The Magic Lamp and Spark. Read either one/both of those?

Washington by Ron Chernow, The President's Club by Michael Duffy and Nancy Gibbs and 41: A Portrait Of My Father by George W. Bush. Washington was a fascinating human. I find everything about his story to be compelling. The second one is a story about how the men who have filled that office have often found themselves turning to their predecessors in times of crisis. And 41 is, frankly, a sweet biography written about a man's father. Think what you will about the Bush family, but the father-son relationship between two men who would become presidents was genuine. I don't read motivational stuff. I probably should, but I don't. And I haven't read either of those books. However, I'm a huge Tony Horton fan, so I just might now.

From Landon_RH: If Tony Conner never suffers that career impacting injury, what is his professional potential? Treadwell?

It's just my opinion, but I believe Connor is an NFL player if not for the injury that day in Tuscaloosa. I think he would've been a very good pro safety. As for Treadwell, he was a dominant player before the injury. He was good afterwards, but I never felt like he truly regained the explosiveness he had when he arrived in Oxford.

From M.O.B. Rebel: From your limited viewing, and sources you trust: Name the strengths of the upcoming football team. Weaknesses next. Lastly, anything new on the basketball roster? Thanks

Obviously, Ole Miss is going to be very good at quarterback, deep and explosive at running back, dependable up front on offense (though depth is a concern). On defense, I think Ole Miss will be deeper up front, more dependable at linebacker and much better and much more athletic in the secondary. I don't know about weaknesses at this point, but there's concern about finding explosive weapons in the passing game who can replace Elijah Moore's output from a year ago and I think linebacker is a bit of a concern until it's not. There's also a void on the edge on defense. Ole Miss just doesn't have that guy who can consistently get to the quarterback off the edge. Alabama and Georgia have those guys in droves. As for hoops, I really haven't heard anything new, but honestly, I haven't had those conversations lately.

From larryjoe1979: As someone that runs a website with a forum's page, what is worse:Trolls that try hard and fail or Trolls that try hard and succeed?

Funny you'd ask about trolls in this mailbag. Of all mailbags, why this one? Gosh, I wonder. Could it be happenstance? Or are you making a thinly veiled reference to another poster? Life's mysteries...

From ChargerRebel: I have multiple basketball questions but I’ll ask this instead. Tiger of course is one of if not the greatest golfer so far, but would his aura be a little less if he went by Eldrick instead of Tiger?

Probably so, but his story, talent and what he meant to the game would've provided for an incredibly bright star even without the cool nickname.

From wcrowlen: What happens to a player like Jaydon Blue who is opting out and another player blows up and takes his spot? Obviously a guy with his talent will find a spot, but does he (or a similar situation) become a cautionary tale?

First thing's first: Blue's spot at Texas is secure and he's an elite talent and he'll be fine if he doesn't play his senior season. He'll have a reputation to overcome, but in the end, he's a really talented back. All of that said, my guess -- and it's fairly informed -- is Blue will play somewhere his senior season.

From VibinReb45: Can you elaborate when you say you didn’t have enough written content last season? Are you going to travel to away games as well? I for one loved the Gameday show you guys did.

Sure. Last season, on game days, the only content this site produced was my column about the game and the video of Kiffin and players from the postgame Zoom. It was insufficient. It was embarrassingly insufficient, if I'm honest. I knew it but there was nothing I could do, or at least that's what I told myself. I was running the stream for up to 12 hours each Saturday and trying to write a column during the watch party portion of the stream. I'm not a good writer on my best days, so the garbage I produced while distracted and busy with technical issues was a joke and totally unfair to paying subscribers. I was downloading the Zoom videos from the FTP and uploading them into YouTube and getting them to you in content form as soon as the postgame show was complete. It was a long, frustrating process. There was no lack of effort on my part, but the end result wasn't satisfactory. People called me out on it, and I heard them. The criticism, as much as I didn't want to hear it, was justified and accurate. It resonated. Last year, the pandemic -- and the total lack of non-Zoom access -- was both a hindrance and an excuse. On one hand, I feel we did what we should have done. On the other hand, I always encourage my children not to make excuses, to figure out a way to persevere and get it done. Looking back, I was a hypocrite. Assuming everything is back to normal this fall -- and it certainly appears that will be the case -- I've got to address the situation. The site needs much more written content, especially on game day. It just does. I've told Chase Parham that, too. He has to produce some written content on game day as well. Again, what we did last year on game day from a written standpoint was reprehensible. My blood pressure elevates just thinking about it. Totally inexcusable. The more I think about it, the more I think a pregame show is really unnecessary, unless it can be published the day prior to the game, at which point it would be a very good piece of supplemental material. As of now, I'm planning to go to all 12 regular-season games. I'm going to go to press conferences and try to cultivate/work sources and such as I did prior to the pandemic. I'm going to try to produce much more postgame written content. At some point, I'd like to not be a beat writer anymore. I'd like to find young people who can do that job, but right now, I can't afford to pay those people, so until and unless I can grow this site or other revenue streams to produce the resources necessary to make a hire of that magnitude, the beat writing responsibilities fall on me. What does that mean for a postgame show? I honestly don't know. I've gotten a ton of feedback, and the one thing that is crystal clear is there's no pleasing everyone. There are people who say they don't read anything until Sunday, that they aren't reading at all, etc. Then there are people who are clamoring for written content as soon as the game is over. I'm a fast writer. I had written content up from Ole Miss' 7-4 win over Auburn Tuesday night 30 minutes after the final pitch. There were times last season my column was published the moment the football game ended. Still, I'm one person. I can't be at the stadium, talking to people, putting together coherent postgame content for readers and also be at my house, producing an hours-long postgame call-in show, all on a shoestring budget. Maybe others can pull that off, but I'm nowhere near that talented. I'm average on my very best day, and I just don't see how I'd do it. The plan, for now, is Chase will host the postgame show. He's going to have to buy some equipment and set up a studio, so he's in for a busy, learning-curve of a summer. I'll call into that show and provide some postgame perspective from Kiffin and players and my observations, but I suspect my role will be limited to just that. By the time I finish work, the game will have been over for at least two hours and the window for a postgame show will have all but closed, especially if it's a game that begins at 3 p.m. or later. Chase can talk to guests and take calls and all of that, so perhaps this scenario actually does please everyone and cover all bases. We'll see.

From Kylethehoss: Why did Jenny treat Forrest so awful?

Jenny had a rough go of it. Her father sexually abused her and that scarred her for life. At first, she was very kind to Forrest, but drugs and her past sent her down a bad path for a bit. At the end -- spoiler alert -- her true character showed. She did the right thing and took care of their son. That's a sweet movie. If the end of Forrest Gump doesn't bring a tear to your eye, you probably need to find a way to soften your heart a bit.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready If you were to have an interview with Steve Robertson and have the freedom to ask him absolutely anything with guaranteed truth, what would you ask him?

I can't really think of anything I'd be all that interested in discussing with him. I'd like to know who tipped him off on what to look for in Hugh Freeze's phone records, but if he told me he just went through line by line looking for stuff, I'd buy it. I'd be a little interested in just how connected he was to the MSU administration/staff or if he had a source inside the Ole Miss football office/athletics department, but if he looked at the Ole Miss beat over the years and said, "Glass houses and all that," he'd have a compelling point. Some of the stuff I've witnessed in my 13 years on this beat is as unprofessional as I've ever imagined anywhere.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready I'm sure it's the Cubs World Series win, but what else would be your most favorite moment in sports history?