The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 138

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 138. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From LARebel83: What do you think separates Mississippi State baseball from Ole Miss? What do they do different that makes them (even with significant coaching turnover) a perennial CWS team despite same recruiting ground, similar budget and scholarship limits as OM? Better culture? Tradition? Fortunate to land Lemonis?

First and foremost, I think Chris Lemonis is a damn good coach. They play with confidence. It never wavers. They just show up and get after it. I think there's a culture of expecting to win inside that program that is pervasive. I don't really know about the rest,

From Fabius: I’ve noticed that there are a lot of pitchers on the roster who hardly ever get to play. Have there been a number of evaluation mistakes?

Clearly. It's either that, a lack of development, or both. There's no other explanation.

From jimmymclark: Does anyone paid by the university for recruitment engage the dynamics with how academic recruitment affects athletic recruitment, especially in a sport like baseball—especially when the schools you compete with for students (State and Arkansas notably) seem to be winning on both of those fronts?

Is there someone who specifically works on that? I don't know. People at Ole Miss definitely understand athletics are the front door to the institution. However, I feel compelled to reiterate that both Mississippi State and Arkansas have recruiting policies in place that, while they help baseball, were not implemented for athletics purposes. Arkansas' plan was to become a regional institution by recruiting border states and incentivizing that recruitment with waiving of out-of-state tuition. It worked. Their freshman class this fall is above 6,000, the largest in the university's history. That strategy wasn't implemented to aid Razorback baseball. It just happened to.

From One Block East: While I think change would benefit the sanity of all parties involved, I can’t think of a worse time to have to hire a baseball coach. The transfer portal could make things really difficult if Mike takes the LSU gig. More importantly, Ross Bjork just paid way over price for a coach and created an arms race in baseball. How much is OM going to have to actually pay to get a big name coach if Bianco bolts?

Actually, it's the perfect time to be looking for a baseball coach. As to salary, I think Ole Miss would have to find a way to get to $1.5-1.8 million per year to land the type of coach that would truly turn heads.

From OrangeBeachReb: Rank Ole Miss coaching searches, in order as far as being good for your business: Football, Baseball, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball?

1. Football Big drop. I mean, think jumping off Pike's Peak here. 2. Baseball Very small drop. Think little kid jumping off a stool at nursery school. 3. Men's basketball Big drop. Think taking a rocket to outer space and then jumping out and hurtling back to Earth. 4. Women's basketball.

From ByTheBigTree: I’ll use Mike as an example but this is really an all coaching searches question. When rumors of Mike to LSU started happening, did Keith Carter start conversations with other candidates or at least back channel discussions? Is there an industry standard on when it’s ok to start putting out feelers in this type of situation?

In this case, no, for it's my opinion Carter knows precisely where he would turn if Bianco leaves and he is aware of all the relationship dynamics involved. In general, however, yeah, all sorts of back-channeling would've started two weeks ago when it became obvious Bianco-to-LSU was a serious thing.

From WBurns42: Hello, Neal. How are you?

At this very moment, I'm stressed and anxious. I want to go to the gym but I'm afraid to leave my phone. In general, I'm good. Carson had his first Oxford High School game last night and seemed to play well. Campbell is back in Fayetteville and in good spirits. Caroline is making money this week as an instructor at Princess Camp, whatever the hell that is. In general, if my kids are happy, I'm happy. Laura will be glad when this coaching thing is done. She gets it and she doesn't nag or get pissed off, but I think she's tired of it. Thank you for asking.

From North Tampa Rebel: Did you do 529 plan's for your kid's college? If so, have you found them easy to use as you've started to pay out on them?

No. I thought about it, but I never did it. Come August, when I'm paying for two at once, I may regret that. So far, I've managed with no real stress.

From MobTownReb2: What are we going to do about the fall of buckhead?

The stories out of there are crazy. I'm hopeful they're able to separate from Atlanta and form their own police department and show that sanity still exists.

From docz786: Is there enough bourbon in Oxford when LSU wins a second national championship with a coach OM thought was incapable of reaching such heights?

There's never enough bourbon. That's my stock answer to anything bourbon-related. There's never enough. But man oh man, can you imagine?

From gmerithew19: Where would/could OM football be today if Peyton had signed with his father's alma mater? Assuming a clean program (i.e. no NCAA violations)

It would be a national power, in my opinion. It's why I've never completely understood the reverence shown to those who were in power at that time who allowed things to get so bad at such a critical time.

From OleMissBanker1: Will you be banning @North Tampa Rebel today?

Hahaha. No, it was a good laugh on a day when I need a few laughs.

From Rebelfan20: You’ve got about a month before SEC Media Days and about 6 weeks or so before fall camp starts. How much do you enjoy/cherish this lull in the summer before it ramps back up again? Going on any trips?

I'm ready for some summer. I'm ready for a lull. Carson and I are going to get out of town on our boys' trip in a couple of weeks, and I'm going to cherish that time, knowing it won't be long before he doesn't want to do that anymore. I'm going to take a few days right after Media Days to chill. We move Caroline into her dorm on Aug. 11. By then, football will be full throttle. This job doesn't have the down time one thinks it would have, but it's a great gig.

From Ignatius9: What is the story on how Ole Miss landed Jacob Gonzalez or is it not to be public knowledge?

Keep in mind baseball recruiting starts at a very young age. He was apparently headed to Tennessee, but when people around him got wind the coach there (Serrano?) was about to get axed, he started looking around and Ole Miss became an option. When Serrano got fired, he called Gonzalez and told him he knew Ole Miss was an option and that he should go there. Gonzalez's family wanted him to leave the West Coast, so he committed to Ole Miss.

From hman478: Neal,Sorry if this is a sappy question, but any time between now and next week I will become a dad to a hopefully happy and healthy baby girl. This will be my wife and my first child and to be honest I have no clue what to do. As someone who has raised two girls to become successful women, any advice for this new dad? What to do, what not to do? Things you like to have a do over on? Was there a piece of advice when you first became a dad that you thought was valuable?Any advice will be helpful. Not so sure a sports message board is the best place for parenting tips, but as far as we (subscribers) can tell, you’ve done a hell of a job. I didn’t forget about Carson, I just think boys would be easier for a dad to raise than a girl. I’m sure my daughter will prove me wrong.

First, congratulations and know I'm praying for a healthy delivery for your wife and your new daughter. Enjoy that day. There are no cooler days. Those are the best days. It's a whirlwind and it's hectic and people are pulling on you and all of that, but those are moments you remember vividly 20 years later and beyond. As for advice, I don't know. I appreciate the kind words, but I don't know that I've done anything exceptional as a dad. I've tried hard to always be present, to always make sure they know I love them unconditionally and accept them and will fight for them and will forgive them and will support them. They know when I push, it's out of love. They know I believe in them and they know I want them to chase their dreams. I remind Campbell all the time that my job requires a WiFi connection. That's it. If she needs me, I'm there. I'm leaving here immediately and getting there. She's never taken me up on that, but I hope that knowledge comforts her. I'll tell Caroline the same thing. When mine were little, I just tried to make sure I was a part of their worlds. I knew their stuffed animals' names. I watched their shows with them. Campbell loved Dora The Explorer. So I'd watch with her and pretend to be just as excited as she was when Dora stopped Swiper The Fox from swiping their stuff. Caroline never went anywhere without Larry the Leopard (she still doesn't). I always tucked Larry in bed with her and always gave Larry a kiss goodnight, too. If I walk in her room now, I'll still say, "What's up, Larry?" He might as well be family. They can't be adults, but you can damn sure be a kid again. So go to the park, push the swing, ride the merry-go-round, be at the bottom of the slide, etc. By all means, accept the invitation to the tea party. Watch the dance rehearsals. Enjoy bath time. Read books. That's it. Again, I don't think I'm some amazing dad. I really don't.

I will tell you every man should have a daughter. Little girls are good for your heart. Again, good luck.

From OleMiss1982: This would go with any situation where a coach leaves a program for another but specifically Bianco to LSU…what keeps a coach who is moving to another school from “recruiting“ a current player to enter the portal to go to his new school? For example, Gonzales to LSU. Ethics is not the answer because that is rarely the case in any recruiting.

Nothing. However, happy kids don't typically leave. They have lives, friends, girlfriends, academic paths, teammates, etc.

From RebelCommodore: Rank the SEC on Uniform combos in football

Let me do this in tiers. Top tier: I love LSU's suits, except for when they wear the purple top. For some reason, I don't dig that. But yellow helmet, white jersey, yellow pants is a winner. I'm big on Georgia's uniforms. Just very solid. I think Ole Miss' are terrific, though I believe the plain white pants look like practice pants and desperately need a stripe or stripes or something. I think we have to acknowledge the classic style that is Alabama's uniform. Auburn's is really good, especially the road white with the white pants. That's a clean look. The Jordan Brand has done a strong job with Florida's. They have multiple combinations and they're strong. The kids love them. Kentucky should be great, but they tinker. It's royal blue and white, for God's sake. Don't add black and pewter and gray and checkerboards. Speaking of, Tennessee's are ok when they stay basic. But the orange pants and stuff is awful. Someone should be fired. Vanderbilt and Missouri should call Iowa and just steal it. Go simple. I'm generally nit-Adidas, so I'm not a fan of all the experimenting Mississippi State does. Texas A&M, on the other hand, stays fairly consistent and I'm generally OK with their suits. Arkansas has the one look that I like, but they tinker a lot, too. They should go back to the Darren McFadden-era throwbacks and make them the present-tense suit. It's pretty strong, but all the tinkering is awful. If I left anyone out, it's Bianco's fault today.

From gorverebs18: Neal,I know you don't cover baseball but If Mike leaves for LSU, who do you expect Ole Miss to target besides the obvious choices? (Godwin and McDonnell)

That's it. Not in that order.

From nyc-tup: The year is 2056. Mike Bianco is coaching his granddaughter’s Under 10 soccer team.In the championship game they encounter Mark Richt coaching his granddaughter’s one loss team.Who granddaughter gets a ring and why neither of them?

You're awful. I laughed. I really did, but you're awful. That's just mean. I'm still laughing.

From Rogertheshrubber: I know you are (sentimentally) a big Arrieta fan. Do you think it's time to give someone else a try and if so, who? I'm just not sure he can get his ERA under 5 these days.

It's hard to watch because I freaking love the guy. He was such a damn force in 2015 and then in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series the next year. And he was out in the bullpen ready to go that night. God, he was a horse, and I'll forever be sentimental about him. He's not that anymore, and it hurts to watch. If they're going to make a run (I don't think they are), they have to go get some pitching. He's not the answer. But I'll always love Jake. That night in Pittsburgh in October 2015 was special.

From Mr. Smoothie: Generally speaking, hot or cold beverages? Also, what's your spirit animal?

Cold beverages are better than hot beverages, with the lone exception of coffee. As for my spirit animal, I'm kind of embarrassed of what I think I've always been. You said I was a bear, but I'm more of a teddy bear than a bear. As The Counting Crows once sang, I wanna be a lion Yeah, everybody wanna pass as cats We all wanna be big, big stars Yeah, but we got different reasons for that Believe in me 'Cause I don't believe in anything And I wanna be someone to believe, to believe, to believe Yeah, Mr. Jones and me Stumbling through the barrio Yeah, we stare at the beautiful women She's perfect for you Man, there's got to be somebody for me I wanna be Bob Dylan Mr. Jones wishes he was someone just a little more funky When everybody loves you, ah son That's just about as funky as you can be Yeah, I want to be a lion. It's too late now, but if I had a life do-over, if I could look at 16-year-old me and say, "Hey, man, hair doesn't matter. Just go for it. Ask her out. Apply for the big job. You can go anywhere and do anything. Be a damn lion. Be the king of the damn jungle," I would.

From kylethehoss: What is the most random place someone has recognized you and wanted to talk sports?

It really doesn't happen. I don't go anywhere, but I'm pretty anonymous. Sometimes people will see me somewhere and tell me they enjoy my podcasts or whatnot, but that's about it. In Oxford, I'm Campbell and Caroline and Carson's dad more than I'm anything.

From BIGBGISME: Have you started saving for your daughters weddings? If so, what is the budget your giving each of them?

No. I can't even think about that right now. However, turning the tables, do you notice that kids don't date anymore? I'm sure there are things about my girls' lives I don't know, but we have pretty open lines of communication and neither has ever had a boyfriend. Most of their friends say the same. Campbell had a bunch of her Arkansas friends over here during the Arkansas-Ole Miss baseball series. We cooked Mexican and were talking to them outside on the patio. They were saying boys never ask girls out. They talked about how excited they'd be to get asked to go get cup of coffee or a pizza. I would say that's an Arkansas thing, but they said their friends at Ole Miss, Texas, etc., say the same thing. Again, if I could talk to 16-year-old me... But no, I haven't saved for weddings. I haven't thought about budgets. Again, there's never enough bourbon.

From mr troy: Rebel Grove has been taken over by ransomeware. You have two choices in how to pay up. 1, fork over your green egg. 2, Chase has to give up his entire pullover collection.

You can buy a BGE for $1,000 or so, right. Chase has, what, 550 pullovers. A typical pullover is, what, $75? That's more than $40,000 of pullovers. If you're the ransomware guys, that's a no-brainer.

From TX via TNRebel: If you had to eat a full week's worth of meals at restaurants in Oxford, how many total places make that list over your 21 meals and what places are they?

OK. I mean, I'll try. I'm not a breakfast guy, so I'm hitting up coffee shops each morning for a couple of cups. That's typically my breakfast. I like Common Ground Coffee Bar, and it's near my house, so I'll go there most mornings. I do like the vibe in High Point Coffee, also. For lunch, I'd mix it up. I'd go to the Taco Shoppe at least once. I'd go to the Blind Pig at least once. I'd mix in Proud Larry's and Saint Leo. There's an authentic Mexican place right next to Lammons Fine Jewelry that is great. I've tried Handy Andy, so I'll give it a shot. Frankly, I'd go to Blind Pig twice. For dinner, I'd go to Saint Leo at least twice, Ravine, McEwen's, Tarasque and Jin Sei. I will have to figure out the last one. Right now, I'm tracking baseball coaches.

From Kylethehoss: With the 12 team playoff pretty much decided, do you think this will be the time the SEC tries to expand 2-4 more schools

I don't think so. For whatever reason, I think this expansion likely equates to that ship having sailed. I'm not sure at this point the SEC would want to add anyone. That would just mean a smaller slice of a really big pie.

From rebattorney: Do you plan to inform Chris Landry how to correctly pronounce your last name? If so, how do you do it tactfully?

I almost feel bad correcting him. See, I'm a teddy bear, not a lion. So many people get it wrong. I have just learned to accept it, I suppose.

From coachnuke: Are you and Chase still going to a University of Buffalo football game?

I am. It's part of my lost bet. I'm not sure of a date yet. The problem we've got is this lost bet is getting awfully expensive. The Dragon Con stuff is pretty pricey, and we've got to get that figured out. It was on my list of things to work on, but it's on the back burner right now.

From Patrick C Timony: How great are the Hawks? Or are you still sipping the Grizz kool aid?

Trae Young is a great offensive player. The Hawks are not a great team. Good team? Sure. Great team? No. I'm sipping the Grizz kool-aid, sure, but I'm doing it in moderation.

From $WithARebelYell$: Have you heard anything about Deantre Prince being in academic trouble again?

I haven't, but I'll ask around.

From DSU_REB_12: What’s worst driving through Houston or 280 through Birmingham at 5pm?