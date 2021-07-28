The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 143

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 143. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Assuming OU/UT goes through, what division split would ESPN prefer? The 2 divisions where you keep some longstanding rivalries or the pod system where teams from different divisions would play each other more often?

Given the collection of teams and names, ESPN can't lose. I don't think they care. It sounds like the pod system is leading the way, which makes sense, as I expect further expansion and a bit of an NFL format down the road -- four-team divisions inside conferences, leading up to a championship game.

From rpflynt13: 1. Last week during an NBA discussion about Giannis, Dirk and guys who’d won in their original city, you went through a long list of title winners. The ‘08 Celtics got left off and I wondered how - or if - you’d compare Paul Pierce in that same sense. He got big help in Allen and KG, but stayed through a lot until the infamous Nets trade.2. What are your thoughts on Chris Vannini’s article on realignment in The Athletic?

That was definitely a worthy title, if you know what I mean. However, Kevin Garnett was a Hall of Fame and Ray Allen was close, so that was still more of a super team than what Dirk had in Dallas (he had Kidd at the end of the road) and what Giannis has in Milwaukee (though Khris Middleton is criminally underrated). Here's Vannini's article for those who haven't seen it. I disagree with him. I think what's happening in college football actually will create a new wave of excitement and interest.

From MarvMerchants: Split a hotel room with a college friend for a wedding last week. He reused his wash cloth the entire weekend. Said “it’s soapy so it stays clean”. Thoughts?

I hate splitting rooms with other men. That's my overall take. I don't like sharing a room with a colleague or my brother or anything. As for the wash cloth, why? I mean, you're in a hotel. If you ask for a fresh one, you get it -- even in these COVID times. But as long as he's the only one using it, I mean, fine. I typically bring my own loofa thingy when I go to hotels. That way, I don't have to rub a washcloth that may not have been cleaned adequately all over my naked body.

From RebYell: The timing of the TX / OK news seems pretty darn suspect, ie, SEC media week. Your thoughts on that?

Texas A&M clearly leaked it, hoping it would blow up in a negative way. The Aggies misjudged the atmosphere.

From BroWallace: Does Texas become a power in the SEC? If so, how long does it take?

I mean, it could, but it's going to be difficult. The resources are there. Texas is, as Jason Suchomel said, "a sleeping giant." I agree. Texas is a giant, but the sleeping part can't be ignored.

From OrangeBeachReb: I assume Texas and OU likely joining the SEC will be great for your business. Thoughts on that. Do you know the Rivals Publishers for those schools?

Yes, I think it's going to be great for my business. No doubt. And yes, I know pretty much all the guys at both of those sites. Those are sites I've always paid attention to.

From $WithARebelYell$: What do you think the world looks like if FDR and Churchill can’t convince Stalin to not sign another nonaggression agreement with Hitler?

For those who need a primer, the terms of the German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact were briefly as follows: the two countries agreed not to attack each other, either independently or in conjunction with other powers; not to support any third power that might attack the other party to the pact; to remain in consultation with each other upon questions touching their common interests; not to join any group of powers directly or indirectly threatening one of the two parties; to solve all differences between the two by negotiation or arbitration. The pact was to last for 10 years, with automatic extension for another 5 years unless either party gave notice to terminate it 1 year before its expiration. I assume you're referring to Yalta, where Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin met to discuss how to end World War II. Per IWM.org, at the time, and despite some disappointments not immediately made public, the results of the conference were generally seen as positive. Time magazine asserted that 'all doubts about the Big Three's ability to co-operate in peace as well as war seem now to have been swept away'. A verdict on which, at the time, James Byrnes agreed: 'That's how I felt about it. There is no doubt that the tide of Anglo-Soviet-American friendship had reached a new high'. At Yalta Stalin agreed to collaborate in the establishment of the United Nations Organization, a project very dear to Roosevelt's heart. Reluctantly, and after a great deal of effort on the part of both Churchill and Eden, Stalin also agreed to France having an occupation zone in defeated Germany. With the atom bomb still untried and the prospect of heavy American, British and Australian casualties in an invasion of the Japanese home islands, the promise of Russian participation in the Far Eastern war was seen as a great coup. Months later, on 8 August 1945, Russia did declare war on Japan as promised at Yalta, three months after the end of the war in Europe, on the day before the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Later, during the Cold War, Soviet intervention in the war against Japan was almost invariably overlooked by Western historians, but it is now considered as one of the key factors in the Japanese decision to surrender, along with the dropping of the atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

From walnutreb: You're a 5* QB and everyone in the country wants you. You get 5 official visits, where are your 5 and where do you end up committing. (Using current coaching staffs)

I visit Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, USC and Ole Miss (provided Kiffin is still there). It would be difficult to turn down Oklahoma right now. Look at their QB lineage under Riley. It's incredible.

From walnutreb: Does this whole conference realignment thing kind of make a coach like Jeff Lebby or Durkin rethink about taking a job at say North or South Alabama? Without the money they usually get from going to these P5 schools will they have the financial backing to pay coaches like those guys?

It probably should, but these guys have massive egos, and they all believe they can turn South Alabama into Tennessee or Iowa or somewhere. But if the money changes dramatically for the worse at the lower levels, sure, things could change in that regard.

From randle4: Can you get A&M/Mark Passwaters reaction to UT’s desire to join the SEC? or another pod interview. He had some big opinions that no one would want UT in the SEC nor would UT want to join. And it seems quite the opposite.

Here's a recent tweet:

He seems irritated.

From Levi275: Is Matt Corral a 1st round pick? Quarterbacks tend to get drafted too early (draft position > draft grade) year in and year out, but is he a legitimate R1 player?

I think he is, but I've been super high on Corral since the beginning. I'd like to think I'm objective, but I would be lying if I said I weren't excited to play the I-told-you-so card next April. The NFL people I trust believe he's a late-first-round talent.

From Little Mike Strojny: So Big 12 fell apart because Texas got greedy. Alabama has always been big money brand but has always shared equally. Why is Texas now going to be a team player?

The Big 12 fell apart because Oklahoma and Texas saw the writing on the wall. They were carrying the league. The TV people weren't going to ante up in 2025 and it was time to move on.

From KwasReb9: With the UT/ OU to SEC news, are you seeing any fallout yet in recruiting? The teams left out (OK St, TCU, Iowa, etc) have to have seen a pause from recruits with interest, right?

It's a little early yet, but I do anticipate the fallout you're describing.

From Ozzy2378: Have you ever heard of a place called Provincetown, MA.? If not please Google and give me your thoughts. I feel like I need to share this place with RebelGrove as a PSA. Stay far away from here unless you want to learn about some things that may have never crossed your mind. Thanks, Neal.P.S. - there was a tall bald guy walking down the street in a dental floss bikini with a white mesh cover. He had 4 other “friends” in tow like a pack of puppies. Who said people didn’t like bald guys?

I will simply promise to never wear a dental floss bikini, with or without a white mesh cover.

From StevieRayVaughan: Since the SEC will be expanding west, will the conference offices be moving to Jackson or Monroe?

Ruston. Very accessible on I-20. The Bearcat Museum is a must-see.

From KyleTheHoss: Did Jeffery Epstein kill himself?

Absolutely not. And I really try not to be a conspiracy theorist.

From Rogertheshrubber: Does the brave new world of NIL mean the end of the under-the-table buying of players? And, if so, what happens to the NCAA? Trying to catch "cheaters" seems to be their reason to exist.

No. Business owners who don't want their deals public will still slip money to guys. There will always be a black market in athletics. I think the NCAA has been neutered, perhaps permanently. I think one would have to be incredibly egregious and reckless to get in NCAA trouble now.

From pinntrust: If this week goes well with Arch, is that enough to entice Lebby to stay?

I wouldn't think so. If Lebby stays, it will be because a head coaching opportunity didn't emerge. If he leaves, it will be to become a head coach.

From calhountubbs: Do you think there is a point where expansion turns the college football product into something that is so far from what fans are accustomed to that it turns fans off?

I'm not really comfortable speaking for what fans are or are not comfortable with, but I think expansion and change is a good thing. There are going to be more compelling games, fresh rivalries, more bang for the buck, etc. To me, that seems like a good thing.

