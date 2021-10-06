The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 152

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 152. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Based on what you've seen so far, wouldn't it make sense to maybe start the game with Snoop and let him eat up some yardage and get tough runs, then bring in Ealy and Parrish later in the game when the defense may be worn down?

I certainly wouldn't mind seeing that strategy, but Parrish has emerged as a really good every-down back. He's averaging 6.2 yards per carry and he's caught nine passes, fourth on Ole Miss' team. I would like to see more of Conner, but I have to be honest here. Ole Miss hasn't gotten that push up the middle consistently, and if Parrish isn't on the field, there's no one who can turn one yard into four. The running game needs real work.

From walnutreb: College Football is absolutely drunk.Its alabama and UGA and everyone else doesnt deserve to be on the field right now.That being said,If you got to pick a 12 team play off of 4 weeks of eye tests who are they and what match ups would you pick?Edit you don't have to explain your reasoning just your 12 favorite and who you want to see play.

Byes: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Iowa 4. Penn State 5 vs. 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (a playoff Bedlam with OU leaving the Big 12? In) 6 vs. 11 Cincinnati vs. Michigan (Fickell wants the Michigan job, or so I hear) 7 vs. 10 Ohio State vs. Michigan State (Look, I like the Big Ten. I can't help it.) 8 vs. 9 Oregon vs. Ole Miss/Arkansas winner (I think Ole Miss wins Saturday and redeems itself a bit, but if Arkansas won in Oxford, the Hogs would earn that spot.) So you'd get Alabama vs. Oregon or Ole Miss, Georgia vs. a solid Big Ten team, Iowa vs. Cincy or Michigan and Penn State against an Oklahoma team. I'd watch.

From theangus2k: I’m sure most people know the story already but as a newer subscriber I was curious as to what life events led you to landing in Oxford. And I can only assume you view it as a positive thing?

I had been in Mobile since 1999. I'd covered Auburn for five years before being promoted to columnist/SEC writer/Saints/college football recruiting. I also had a daily radio show on WNSP from 3-6 p.m. In short, I was working my ass off. I was getting fat and there was a lot of stress. In November 2007, I got fired from my radio gig. Keep in mind that during my six years of radio in Mobile, Alabama went 0-6 in the Iron Bowl. For me, that was basically the kiss of death. Anyway, after that, I wanted a fresh start. I was scared of the newspaper business and my pride was hurt. Rivals had contacted me before to gauge my interest. I didn't have any, but when I got fired from the radio, I reached back out to Bobby Burton. My parents lived (and still live) in Oxford and Carson was a little over a year old. It just seemed like a great time to try. I took the job, figuring I'd stay a few years at the most. Everyone ridiculed me for leaving traditional media, and frankly, for a long time, I thought I had made a horrific mistake. Over time, I think I figured out how to be happy doing this. The podcast network grew and as mainstream media fell into the abyss of layoffs and such, I thanked God for WNSP firing me (even though I still harbor some ill feelings for the way it was handled). We've loved living here. This job has allowed me to coach all three of my kids in sports, go to their games/recitals, be home a lot, be an involved dad, etc. I absolutely view it as a positive.



From FireFighterReb: 4 defensive linemen and 4 offensive linemen we simply must sign to compete with Alabama in this class.

I don't believe in individual people Ole Miss must sign, but look, they've got to get much better at the LOS. They need a Jaheim Otis-type player on defense. They need a presence off the edge. They need a couple of dominant linemen.

From Raylon: RT and LG seemed overmatched Saturday. Any answers? Also, how much better will we be offensively in basketball?

They just got beat. Simple as that. They have to hope it was due to facing Alabama. Arkansas is good up front on defense. I'm interested to see if the Rebels can rebound running the ball. As for hoops, no predictions from me. I'll have to see it with my own eyes. I've been burned the last couple of years.

From jlitte67: What happened to the content item where you previewed position group matchups before the game? I always like that one and maybe it would have tempered expectations for Saturday...

I don't remember that one. I probably got away from it because I'm not comfortable with analysis the older I get and the more I realize I have no real idea what I'm watching.

From DRLynch: Was the “Get your popcorn ready” comment and subsequent “mic throw” the same as the “sissy blue shirt” comment to the fan? In other words, did Lane know he had a problem on his hands ahead of time and all the bluster from him was just false bravado a la Ed O?

I honestly believe Kiffin was caught up in the moment, believed his team was about to go play a great game and let his emotions get the best of him. I really do. I think he was surprised his team played as poorly as it did.

From larryjoe1979: On a scale of 1 to batman, how mad would you be if I put on the board a badly photo edited picture of you in a Arkansas hog hat?

Batman. People already think I'm a fan or something. And I've been open about this: My girls are there. They're very happy. They've had great experiences. Laura and I have been very happy with Arkansas. So, for example, when Arkansas was in Arlington and the girls were both there, I was happy for them that they got to enjoy a win. But that doesn't make me a fan. I don't care who wins Saturday, though I'll freely admit it's best for my business if Ole Miss wins. Laura will probably be cheering for Arkansas because she loves the girls much more than she loves her alma mater. I would think anyone with children can relate to that. That said, she'll be at a soccer game in Flowood Saturday. She won't see the game. And in four years, when the girls have graduated and Carson is starting college, she'll switch her fandom to the school he attends. For me, it'll be work. There will be no emotional attachment. I'll be looking for story lines and thinking about what I need to write. So, no, please no hog hat, even if it's very poorly -- and obviously -- photoshopped. I've found some people have no sense of humor when it comes to college football.

From whreb: With it looking highly likely that Ed will be fired, what are some names we should watch for this job? I am having a hard time thinking of coaches as there really aren't any obvious candidates in this cycle or maybe I am just oblivious. Does Billy Napier really move the needle down there?

The names flying around down there right now are Bill O'Brien, Billy Napier, Luke Fickell, Joe Brady and Lane Kiffin. Is that accurate? I don't know. It's really early. And I'd include Jimbo Fisher on any LSU list. He and Woodward are tight. And I don't care about contracts. This won't be Jimmy Sexton's first rodeo.

From Boring Old Guy: How do you and Seth decide who reads which sponsor ads? I notice that you each have certain ads that you read each show. Any significance to how those are divided?

For the most part, it's just the one who sold and services the ad reads it. There are some exceptions, but that's basically it.

From Little Mike Strojny: How is the teams going forward? I know we hear 24 hour rule. They are saying the correct things. When you get hit like that are they really over it? They are going to see the same thing this week just not as good of players.

Prediction: Both teams start slow Saturday. When you get thumped like they both did, the hurt doesn't disappear in 24 hours.

From kylethehoss: What percentage of “rumors” that you hear are 100% bullshit?

A solid 80 percent. However, it's the 20 percent that have a morsel of truth to them that you spend all day working on.

From eosiii: How overpaid is Jimbo Fisher? Moderately or comically?

I'm a firm believer that no one is "overpaid," meaning if you can get it, you're worth it. But... This season has historic failure written all over it and Bjork extended his contract for no real reason.

From jmschsidt: Is there anything to make of the offensive line struggle and Randy Clements unexpected departure last spring? Or was Saturday just a sample of elite OL vs fine OL?

Ask me next week. I am willing to give a one-week pass, but I've got some concerns.

From RebelAccy95: Nick Saban takes a different SEC head coaching job in January 2007 that wasn't LSU or Bama. Are there 6 or more potential schools he could have eventually won a National Championship with if he would have gone there instead of Bama? Seems like Georgia, Florida, maybe Tennessee as they hadn't fallen totally off tracks, Auburn, TAMU (after they came into the conference) would be possible to probable. Really interesting thought exercises on if everything goes really right for South Carolina (Dabo did it in that state and the division can get weird) and Arkansas (he recruits Texas anyway and school has $$$).

It would have to be schools with the -- how to say this? -- resources to activate the process. That's not a knock on Saban, by the way. It's the cost of business, and with NIL in place now, the cost is going up, not down. I think he could've done something very similar to what he's done at Alabama at Georgia, LSU, Florida and maybe Tennessee. I've decided Texas A&M is just weird as hell and scares kids off. Arkansas is likely too far away for him to have the kind of recruiting domination he'd like. South Carolina would be an interesting experiment. Maybe. Basketball would've gotten in his way at Kentucky because basketball would've diluted the resource pool. Missouri isn't committed enough and wouldn't fit. Same for Vanderbilt. He'd have done real damage at Ole Miss, but he would've been very frustrated at the lack of "resources." He'd have elevated Mississippi State and spoiled a lot of Saturdays around here, but there's not enough resources there to win big consistently. If I left anyone out, forgive me.

From ozzy2378: You have to eat one of the following to save your family and humanity which one do you choose (I almost typed chose to aggravate you):1. Pickled egg2. Pickled hot sausage3. Pickled Pig’s foot4. Pickled Pig’s tail5. Banana and Mayo Sandwich

Is hot sausage vernacular for something? Feels like it is. So I guess I'd eat the egg, but my God, that's a disgusting list.

From OrangeBeachReb: I’m listening to Tucker Carlson‘s new book and it’s really good. So much is about the media and book publishing. He savages his own publisher of the book. Even if you don’t like him it’s worth reading the introduction.My question: Tucker says the book that changed his life as a teenager was Hunter S Thompson‘s “Fear and loathing in Las Vegas. Have you ever read Thompson and if so what are your thoughts on his writing, etc??

I've never read Hunter Thompson. Maybe I should add it to the list. Thanks for the recommendation.

From coachnuke: Who becomes the next NY Mets manager, and who would you hire

I bet they hire Carlos Beltran or Ron Washington. I'd hire Will Venable. He's got experience with Joe Madden and Alex Cora. He's young, understands culture and analytics and is used to winning.

From Levi275: Is this the year we get a G5 in the CFP?

I doubt it, but Cincinnati has a real shot. Alabama and Georgia are getting in. At this point, Cincy needs the Big Ten to cannibalize itself (Iowa beats Penn State but loses to two-loss Ohio State after the Buckeyes beat Michigan), Texas to be the two-loss Big 12 champ and the Pac-12 to continue to descend toward abject mediocrity. So...maybe?

From treywarr: Do y'all see a drop in listeners to the OEP and/or interaction on the site following a loss (not necessarily this last one but in general)?

Not really on the podcast. I think, to our credit, we never built it on the "foundation" of Ole Miss being a great team. We built it on we'd be real and try to be entertaining and stuff like that. Podcasts depend on consistency, and we've been very consistent. The site? Maybe a little, although people go to the site after losses to vent. If Ole Miss were to lose one of the next two games -- or, God forbid, both of them -- you'd see a lot of traffic.

From DBROTC: I have been constantly thinking about how good this team would be if Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah had both returned for one more season. Elijah so far is not being utilized correctly by the Jets and also dealing with health issues while Kenny is on the practice squad. If they both had returned this season, how much more dangerous would this Ole Miss team be? The film that was shown in the pre game show last week was amazing but also worrisome once realizing how much of an affect that Elijah had on that game that didn’t show up on the stat sheet. Even with that, they both had huge games. I haven’t given up on this season because I think they can win 9-10 games, but I can’t get over thinking about if they could have been a real threat to make the playoff this year if those two had returned.

Yes, Ole Miss would be a lot, lot better with Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah on this year's team. In related news, I'd look a lot better sans 20 pounds and with a headful of luxurious hair. Elijah would've been a fool to return for another season. It would've been a monster gamble. Yeboah, on the other hand, needed to prove he was a better blocker. Perhaps he's getting that training now. Or it's possible he has a limitation as a player.



From stronganimaldoc: Marathon training. How many miles per week should the goal be or do you train based on time?