The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 156

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 156. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Anonymous: If a coach took over a program, let's say a SEC basketball program, where there wasn't a good "network" in place, why wouldn't the coach use some of his (or her) own compensation to creatively/anonymously find its way into the hands of recruits? It could be a win-win; recruits get what they need and want (under-the-table money and NIL earnings), which helps the coach to win and get what they need and want (a raise or better job). The better job would likely have a better network, so you wouldn't necessarily need to repeat your "investment" at the next stop.I guess I'm just baffled. In basketball, it seems like one or two guys is the difference between making the tournament and not making the tournament. If I were coaching in the wild, wild west of major college basketball, and I made the money these coaches make (with the potential for making so much more), I'd be tempted to find some way to "invest" in recruits in order to help my own portfolio. Like all investments, I realize there are risks involved...and at the end of the day, those risks might be why coaches don't do this. They just decide to take their $2,750,125 a year and retire or get fired for not making the tournament. I may have just answered my own question but I'd love to hear your thoughts.

If you paid your own players out of your own pocket, they'd own you. Literally, it would take one disgruntled player (or parent or handler) to expose it and you'd be done. Make no mistake; it likely happens somewhere, but it's a recipe for sheer disaster.

From Levi275: Why isn’t Dan Mullen more successful at Florida? He started out well going 10-3, 11-2 and 8-4 (Covid year). But now he’s 4-4 with a show cause looking a bit bewildered like Freeze did in November of 2016

Florida is a very good job that been's great under great coaches. But people have failed there. I've always believed Mullen was borderline elite, but I'm questioning that now. His handling of quarterbacks has been odd, to say the least. Further, Georgia is elite right now. So is Alabama. He's losing those recruiting battles with alarming regularity. In fact, if you go by Rivals.com recruiting rankings, he's behind almost the entire SEC in recruiting. Personally, I think the events of this week marked the beginning of the end for him at Florida. I'll be surprised if he's still there in 2022.

From RebRow: Self confidence tips for a balding man...

I'm going to be honest. Get really fit. The leaner you are, the better. When you have an opportunity to get sun, get it. But get fit. A bald head is so round. So if your body is also round, you look like a snowman. Throw in pasty skin and it's a tough look to overcome. So get really fit. Don't fight it. Once it's basically gone on top, it's time to shave. Maybe you're not ready to shave it all the way off, but you need to get it really short on the sides. The Bozo the Clown look is rough. Obviously, I don't know your age or your status or whatnot, but I'd also suggest getting rich. Women care about looks more than they say they do, but they're smart enough to care about money much more.

From Political_Commentator: Under your “it’s just incompetence” theory, explain why the “incompetence” is so one-sided. Thanks.

Nothing I can say on this topic satiates anyone. You guys want me to say the league is fixing games, that individual officials are intentionally making/missing calls to change the outcomes of games. That's not an accusation I can support, and I'm not willing to throw away my credibility and/or any future career endeavors to make what I view to be baseless accusations. I just don't think they're very good at what they do.

From RebYell: Beatles or Stones?

Honestly, neither, but if you made me pick one, I'd pick the Stones. I know it's sacrilegious to say this but The Beatles do nothing for me at all.

From North Tampa Rebel: If OM is in control of the Liberty game mid-3rd quarter, do you take out Matt to give him some rest and Altmeyer some reps, or do you keep Matt in to pad some stats to get an invite to NY?

Yes, the Heisman thing is basically over. It's not fair to Corral, but he's not winning the Heisman, barring incredible games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. To do that, he's got to be healthy. So yes, if Ole Miss is in command Saturday, it needs to do everything it can to not get Corral hit.

From bill4rebs: Why do zero of our freshmen wr recruits see the field at wr? Are we signing poor receivers? With our lack of depth I would think at least one could sniff playing time.

I'm not at practice, so it's impossible to really say. But it can only be a few things. It could be evaluation. It could be development. It could be they can't learn the offense well enough to operate tempo. It could be a combination thereof. Whatever it is, they've got to figure it out moving forward. It's a huge issue this season that Ole Miss simply couldn't develop wide receiver depth.

From DeuceMccluster22: Earlier in season you told us Piggrome is the backup.He's yet to see the field. What's going on w that situation bc its been an odd one even when u consider he transferred to us the wk before the first game?

Clearly, I was wrong. It's weird. The source on that was strong and, even weirder, it was confirmed by someone inside the program (as in at every practice). However, he hasn't played a down and we're two-thirds of the way through the season. It's a question that I suppose needs to be asked but it's such an odd question to ask. "Hey, Lane, I was wondering if you could comment on a non-scholarship player who hasn't played at all at Ole Miss?" See, it's just really awkward.

From OT6: In your opinion, is there a “GOB” faction that would rather have Lebby than Lane as head coach, whether it be for personal access or other reasons? A few of Lane’s presser comments this season give the vibe of resistance or at least a lack of buy in toward his overall program vision.

This is going to sound like a copout, but it's the truth: I don't know anyone. I talk Ole Miss football with you guys. That's it. I don't go anywhere here or do anything. I don't go to lunch. I don't belong to any clubs. I don't golf. On Tuesday, I left my house to go to the Manning Center for a press conference and I drove to Oxford High School to pick up my son. That was an active day for me in Oxford. So I simply don't know what the public mood is other than right here on RG.com. That said, if you made me guess, I'd guess that sure, there's some of that, although that's quite the assumption that Lebby, in a hypothetical world where he replaced Kiffin, would just open up the Manning Center for the GOBs to patrol at their whimsy. I do agree with you about Kiffin's comments. I do think he senses a reluctance by some to totally buy in, but in complete and total fairness, I've yet to get a sense that Kiffin himself is completely and totally bought in. I still think both sides are in a bit of a Covid-delayed feeling-out process. That is strictly an opinion. I could be bad wrong. I don't know. I've never had this conversation (or any conversation, really) with Kiffin and I don't know the GOBs, either. Maybe someone more "qualified" could weigh in.

From walnutreb: An angry 85 year old man and a hyperactive 8 year old boy fight to the death. Who wins?

Old man strength, even for just a few seconds, is a real thing. But most 85-year-olds are pretty frail. That said, I think I'd lean with the old man over the 8-year-old kid.

From walnutreb: Doesn't matter, it's not how the game is played. But if we could play this schedule at 100% health what would the record be?

Probably 6-2. You wouldn't beat Alabama. You would likely beat Auburn, but you played Tennessee and Arkansas to the final play and won both games. Your margin isn't exactly wide.

From Rbb2010: What will Saturday look like with all our injuries? I need 2 more wins to hit the over 7.5 total wins for the year.

I watched Liberty play ULM. I think Ole Miss can keep it simple and run on the Flames and be fine. Willis is very good, but his supporting cast is average on its best day. I think Ole Miss beats Vanderbilt easily. It's the other two games that worry me, unless Ole Miss can get healthy here pretty fast.

From RebelAccy95: How do you allocate responsibility for what Florida State has become amongst Fisher, Taggert and Norvell? Norvell had Memphis in the Cotton Bowl which seems crazy just to type it. I don't think Memphis was the most disciplined team but the players at Florida State seem to have a very low football IQ. If they are .500 or worse next year, it would seem like he might have to go back to G5 which seems crazy given all the bloom on the rose in 2019.

I haven't watched them enough to comment. People I trust still think it's too early to completely judge Norvell. They say he's recruiting pretty well and might be close to turning a corner. I just haven't seen them very much and generally dislike Florida State, so I'm not the person to address that.

From FairviewReb: I understand you can’t publish anything negative about SEC officiating, but for the sake of common sense could we please stop with the antidotal crap. There is CLEAR video evidence where officials are blatantly cheating...and it’s always for the same 2-3 teams. If I’m wrong, please show me a SINGLE play for a middle to bottom-tier team in the SEC that got an egregious call in their favor involving those 2-3 teams - Auburn has gotten how many in their last 13 games. I’ll just sit here and wait...

From my column Saturday night: Speaking of fairness and/or a lack thereof, the SEC has to do something about officiating. I’m not going to sit here and do the fanboy thing of declaring the fix to be in or anything like that, but the officiating is atrocious. It feeds conspiracy theories and takes away from the overall product. On Saturday night, it was was simply bad. There’s no other way to say it. It was inexcusably bad. Did it cost Ole Miss a football game? No, I personally don’t think so. Officiating wasn’t the reason Ole Miss got gashed at the line of scrimmage on defense in the first half. Officiating didn’t injure Drummond’s hamstring and so severely limit Ole Miss’ offensive personnel. Officiating didn’t blow coverages or jump offsides in critical moments. But damn, it’s bad. I’m not sure it can be fixed, but at some point, the league has to at least pretend to try to be concerned. I literally questioned it immediately. I was critical. You said there is "clear" video evidence where officials are "blatantly cheating." You don't think that's an emotional response? You think there's evidence of blatant cheating? Cheating? I can't go there. That's an awfully big accusation with no data to support it. I think some people want me to throw away what little credibility I have left and go all-in on some rant where I talk about officials "blatantly cheating," to use your words. I don't believe that. I've covered the league for 25 years or so, and everyone believes the officials are screwing their team. Run a Google search and you can find reams of complaints from everyone, most complaining about Alabama getting calls. But to this point, here in the Year 2021, no one has been able to prove a conspiracy. We can find hidden videos of Jan. 6 in Washington. Just this week, FBI surveillance footage from Kenosha in the Summer of Peaceful Protests has emerged that will likely result in a not-guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse. Yet, no one has even made a specific allegation against any one SEC official for blatantly cheating. I simply don't believe officials are intentionally throwing games. I believe that would come to light if it were happening. I have said there's inherent bias, there's some very real expectation bias and there's some general incompetence. I don't believe in the conspiracy theories that go beyond that. You're free to, but I don't. And I'm really not willing to throw my career away at this point.

From KwasReb9: Do you think Hugh will coach from the sideline or hospital bed upon his return? Do you think Hugh's return will have a happy ending? Or do you like an injury depleted Ole Miss?

I mean, would anything surprise you? His team will be ready to play. I think you can bet on that. He'll deliver an impassioned speech and face a beat-up, tired team early in the day in front of a sleepy crowd. The scene is set for him. I just don't think his team is close to good enough to pull it off.

From walnutreb: I'm not in the business of questioning guys who do something for a living that I don't. ButI'm of the opinion that ready or not Bralon Brown, Qua Davis, JJ, and Buckhalter probably should have been baptized by fire Saturday when you only have two dudes in Kelly and Pearson that did anything at all Saturday. Right or wrong?Also why haven't we saw ealy or parrish in the slot, we're so beat up it just makes too much sense now.

But what if they're not ready? For it appears they're not ready. That begs the better question. Why are they not ready? Were they bad evaluations? Is it a development thing? Are they simply not ready to operate at this tempo? Is the offense too complicated for them? Again, very few non-transfer recruits are playing right now. It's a little early, I suppose, to make a big deal of it, but I can't help but notice.

From davidwil: LaMelo Ball I think is going to be a star here in Buzz City. What do you think is his ceiling and can the Hornets make the playoffs ?

I think he is going to be a superstar and turn the Hornets into a perennial playoff team. I love his game.

From MobileRebz: For those living in Alabama, does doing anything to harm or paint Auburn/Alabama in negative light impact your personal and professional life? If so, why are officials living in Alabama referring games in their home state.

I once said an Alabama game against ULM was losable and got fired from my radio show by Ken Johnson, who was/is a big Alabama booster. He didn't have the balls to do the firing himself, so he had his programming director, Tim Camp, do it over the phone. So, yeah, it's a different place. That said, I don't know where the officials are from. I don't know how the league procures officials. I don't know how difficult that process is or isn't. I don't know what, if any, restrictions are in place.

From AlexandriaRebel: Any chance you can get Coach Yo on podcast to discuss upcoming season and new players?

I can try. Women's basketball doesn't move the needle here. We've covered it, almost with a beat writer one season, and the views were extremely minimal. If the numbers showed there was real interest, we'd re-evaluate what we do. I do plan to take releases and the video off the FTP this season and make it much more prominent. She's recruited at a very high level and people who know about women's basketball believe this is absolutely a second-weekend NCAA Tournament team.

From uticareb: Do you think Sonny Dykes leaves SMU for TCU or Texas Tech? Does Coach Lebby have a shot at any of the current openings?

I don't know about Dykes, though I've heard his name flying around some. If Lebby landed in the SMU job, that would be a massive win for him. I think Lebby will be a head coach somewhere soon.

From MGM_Capt: Ole Miss is ranked 97th in the NCAA in red zone scoring. What will it take for CLK to realize the analytics aren’t working?Who would be the bigger loss to the coaching carousel, CLK or Lebby? Any chance Ole Miss loses both this year?

Kiffin has consistently maintained that he's going to take chances on fourth downs. He's consistently said he's not going to rely on field goals. There's no sign he's backing off that anytime soon. As for the carousel, that's not for me to say. They're both excellent coaches. Is there a chance both leave? I mean, I guess so, but I highly, highly doubt it.

From Baxelliot: Officiating suspect at best. Am I wrong to assume at least a portion of refs grew up as Auburn or Bama fans but attended UAB, South Alabama and so on. They make a few calls with their hearts and this is the result. I don't believe refs are in on the take and are being paid. But the calls seem to favor a few teams consistently. What is stopping the league from moving the league office to Nashville or Charlotte and hiring full time refs to squash the conspiracy?

I can't speak to the leanings -- or lack thereof -- of anyone's fandom. I simply don't know. As for moving the league office, I'll be shocked if it happens. It's very established in Birmingham.

From ccbarnett: You may have covered this in another mailbag, but I’ll throw it out there. We heard so much scuttlebutt in the off-season about Ealy in the slot. We are in dire need of WRs and production from that position in the absence of Braylon, Mingo, and to an extent, Drummond. Why haven’t we seen Ealy in the slot? It would honestly give defenses more to prep for if you put Ealy in the slot with both Parrish and Conner in the backfield with Corral.

I asked Henry Parrish Jr. about this on Tuesday and he said they're still working on it and it's part of the offense. He said they're waiting on Kiffin to implement it.

From RebCJ: If you were placing a bet on qb transfers to OM, whose odds would you look at first?

It's really, really early. I guess, at this moment, given the rumblings, I'd bet on Spencer Rattler, but it's really, really, really early.

From FuzzyHuddleston: What’s your crypto investment look like?

I don't have any. I don't understand it. I've actually queued up a podcast about it to listen to very soon. I had this conversation with Campbell (my oldest) the other day. She just invested in some. I suppose I need to. I'm not smart enough, I guess, to truly understand how it works.

From 615_Reb: Why do people think you’re leaving Rebel Grove? Did I miss something? To that general point, how you are you viewing your career right now, and moving forward.

I have no idea. I've freely said that I'm going to explore career options in a few years. In three years, we'll be empty-nesters. I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about that a lot. I'll be 54. I'll see what happens. I've been very honest about this. We've loved Oxford. It's been a phenomenal place to raise a family. But we've been Campbell, Caroline and Carson's parents and not much else. That's been our identity, and that's wonderful. But when they're not here anymore, I'm not sure how much we'll have tying us here. When I think about Oxford with my kids gone and my parents gone, it feels really lonely. Maybe the kids will live close by. Maybe my parents will live another 20 years. I don't have a crystal ball. So we'll see. Maybe no one will want me. Maybe I'll want to stay. Maybe we'll want to go someplace new and get a fresh start. My parents moved from Ruston to Oxford in 2002 or so and I remember my mother being terrified about it. It turned out to be a great decision for them. Maybe I'll just continue to be a homebody here and let this be a base of sorts while we go visit our kids wherever they end up. I simply don't know. Who knows what this field looks like in three years? Who knows what sites like this look like in three years? I don't look that far ahead, but I often think about doing something completely different in a completely new place in the final chapter of my life. Perhaps that won't be realistic. Maybe that's just a fantasy. We'll see. I don't know.

From OrangeBeachReb: When you got into the business was the sports media (at least your generation) this über liberal back then and it wasn’t mixed with sports reporting publicly? Or has “peer pressure” moved the media that way?

Media has always been super liberal. I remember the morning after Bush-Gore in 2000, walking into the offices at the Mobile Register and the entire news room was triggered. I remember being surprised at the anger. I think social media has allowed media to rally together and peer pressure has emboldened their aggression toward expressing their views and cheering for their side. I think a lot of media operate in an echo chamber.

From Kylethehoss: What are some of the little things that most people overlook that make you happy?

I don't know. I'm a very simple guy. I enjoy lighting the outdoor fireplace, pouring a glass of wine, locating Jupiter and Saturn in the skies and doing nothing. My kids being happy makes me happy. Listening to Laura talking to the girls makes me happy. Hearing Carson fired up after a soccer game makes me happy. Listening to Pat Hughes call a Cubs game on the radio is oddly comforting (not the television broadcast but the radio call). Back when I traveled, I loved finding a nice steakhouse and sitting at the corner of the bar by myself. I know people say that's weird, but I loved that. I found it to be very peaceful. I like the serenity of the beach. I like a really good book. But I have no idea what others overlook or don't. I lead a very simple, boring life. Maybe I shouldn't have, but I really let all that craziness in 2016 impact how I live and now a much quieter, private life is the norm for me.

From RebYell: Do you know whether or not the UM coaching staff sent a video of the missed calls to Birmingham? I can't imagine Lane and staff NOT doing that? along with last year's killer missed call.

I'm sure Ole Miss sent a video. I suspect all 14 programs send a video of missed calls every week. From what I can gather, there's a lot of dialogue every week between programs and the league office.

From $WithARebelYell$ How many football players do you think get processed after this season? Any idea on who?

A bunch get processed. Several have already decided to leave on their own volition. As for names, I don't think that's fair to the young people in question with a month left of the season.

From anesreb09: Does the “analytics book” take into consideration injuries and playing your 3rd & 4th string players? If we have all our starters, I think I would agree with said analytics theory. With none of our starting receivers, down 2 Olinemen, and Matt on a bum ankle - not so much.

It's a great question. I don't know. Apparently not.

From Dgreenreb: Why do you think people celebrate coaches like Freeze without acknowledging the damage he did to the program while players for some reason get the opposite treatment? People tend to remember players for the mistakes more than successes but with coaches it’s backwards.

I think Freeze delivered that much-anticipated Sugar Bowl and that outweighs everything for some. He made Ole Miss relevant, proved one could recruit nationally at Ole Miss, etc. He made Ole Miss feel great, delivered the Alabama win in 2014, etc. I think it's that simple for some. As I've said, I have a very complex view of Freeze. I've been pretty honest about it.

From RCal-Man: What has led to the turnaround on the defensive side of the ball; same players (other than getting Springer back), scheme looks very similar from game to game etc. Are the coaches figuring out what each player can and can’t do effectively? With an upgrade in talent via the portal, does the defensive staff remain intact for the 2022 season?

I think it's just guys understanding the scheme better and getting impact players going on all three levels (Williams, Campbell, Springer/Reese).

From ole_tbone: What is your favorite high school movie or TV show? I was recently rewatching the original Wonder Years and enjoying every minute of it. I think the awkwardness of that age is so easy to use for comedy and drama. The first 45 minutes of Superbad is comedy gold. More recently I've enjoyed aspects of 13 reasons why and atypical. Not sure what it is about the teenage years in a school setting, but it always peaks my interest.

I liked Wonder Years. I liked Growing Pains, Happy Days, Alf, etc. I grew up in the 1980s, and looking back, it was a wonderful time to be a teenager.

From Captain Fun: I agree with you sentiment on officiating and conspiracy theories, etc... However, as bad as it is and maybe I'm missing it, but why is there not more coverage of it in general??? Even from a fan site. If there were daily/weekly articles chronicling the blown calls of just a third of the games each week, questioning the league about punishments or a lack-there-of, to crews or individual refs. Would the SEC office at some point start feeling the heat and start to react to what everyone is seeing week in and week out? How much longer can they hide the problem? It's more than just an Ole Miss problem. And don't get me wrong, I know that at a certain point in the season the teams with championship ability get protected to keep the league strong and our league image strong, but what happened last Saturday (on the extreme end) and what has happened throughout the year, is way beyond acceptable. I mean there isn't even any consistency on intentional grounding calls this year, for example. Outside of officiating blowing it in the SEC championship game, is there anyway to embarrass the SEC brass into doing something? My apologies for the long question.

Kiffin didn't mention officiating Saturday night. He didn't mention it Monday. So there's really no catalyst for the story. Again, it's my nature to want to blow up the big story and reveal the SEC to be the WWE or something. I just don't believe it. Is there bias? Yes. Did Auburn get calls? Yes. Does the environment factor in? I'd guess so. But it's not a story because no one at Ole Miss has made it a story.

From gorverebs: After interview Blanton, what’s your read on Ole Miss and the whole NIL deal?