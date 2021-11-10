The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 157

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 157. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Mhales5: You have indicated—and I’m paraphrasing, so clarify if needed—that Kiffin picked the Ole Miss job over Arkansas because he thought his chances to win were better here. Curious whether you think long-term NIL possibilities played into that decision at all, or if it was just mostly a short-term roster (i.e., Corral) thing?

Great question. I'd love to know that answer too. I think he knew the roster here was better than the roster there and I think he knows it's -- all in all -- easier to recruit nationally to Ole Miss than it is to Arkansas. Oddly, right now, Pittman is having more recruiting success than Kiffin, though it's early, the transfer portal hasn't hit full stride and Kiffin is a notoriously strong closer.

From OleMiss1982: Two part question. If Steve Robertson hadn’t tried so hard to “investigate “ and tear down the Ole Miss program and just stayed in his lane and reported on MSU sports, what would have happened to OM regarding Freeze’s tenure, subsequent coaching hires, the current state of the program? Second, since The NCAA issues wouldn’t have been as bad, Freeze would have coached a few more mediocre years, Luke probably wouldn’t have been HC, and we’d have missed the Lane Train, I don’t think we’d be anywhere near where we are. So, should all OM fans send Robertson a Christmas card thanking him for all he did?

Interesting question. Personally, I think the NCAA was dead-set on nailing Ole Miss/Freeze, with or without Robertson. The damage was done in January 2016 and for whatever reason, the e NCAA kept pushing for more. I don't know; I've got NCAA coverage fatigue.

From um98rebl: Should I be concerned with the overall program management from this coaching staff at this point? I’m not saying, I don’t have faith in this staff, I do. However, the lack of development to provide a little depth is concerning to me when viewing this program in the macro. I get that Covid and lack of in person evaluations and such have been and were an issue, especially for new coaching staffs.

I think it's fair to have that concern, though I will say there are plenty of reasons -- including the one you cited -- to temper those concerns. Next year is going to be very interesting. There is going to be a ton of turnover and some young guys are going to have to contribute.

From North Tampa Rebel: If Mullen gets axed, who are 3 names not named Lane that would work there?

Oh, I have no idea. Just off the top of my head: Mel Tucker Mario Cristobol Billy Napier

From RebsRisingLFG: You were talking chili and jambalaya on HRG last week.. can we get the famous McCready recipe?I’d be interested in a foodie piece of content on here as well if you could find a sponsor for such a thing. I’ve wondered if, when he’s not competing with a spin instructor, you could get Greg to do a “The Butcher’s Block by LB’s” and share recipes or ideas that could go along with products he keeps in house?

They're hardly famous recipes, but sure. As for Greg, that's a good idea. I'll run something like that by him. For the chili, here's the basic recipe. You can add or substitute with whatever makes you happy. 2 tablespoons oil 2 pounds ground chuck or very lean ground beef 1 large onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed or chopped Salt and pepper to taste 1/4 teaspoon cayenne, cumin and oregano 2 tablespoons chili powder 2 10-ounce cans Rotel tomatoes, undrained 1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce 2 16-ounce cans red kidney beans, undrained 1 beer Note: I sometimes replace one of the cans of beans for a can of black beans, rinsed. Sometimes, I just add more meat and add a can of black beans, rinsed, and add more beer or add a can of tomato sauce. It's chili. This isn't serious. Heat oil in large dutch oven. Add meat and cook until brown. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is translucent. Drain. Add seasonings. Add tomatoes, sauce and beans, mix well. Add the beer. Taste for seasonings and add what makes you happy. Simmer 30 minutes uncovered and then 90 minutes covered. If it becomes too thick, add tomato juice and/or beer. For the jambalaya: Again, you can substitute and/or add meats. For example, you can add crawfish to this. I often do. You can add chicken. You can use chicken instead of shrimp. Whatever. The jambalaya police aren't coming to get you. 1 pound smoked sausage, thinly sliced 3 tablespoons olive oil 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper 2 cloves garlic, chopped or minced 1/4 cup chopped parsley 1 cup chopped celery 2 cans tomatoes, undrained. (I like petite diced tomatoes, but some people -- usually communists -- like big chunks of tomato) 2 cups chicken broth 1 cup chopped green onion 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme 2 bay leaves 2 teaspoons dried oregano 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning of your choice 1/2 half teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon red pepper and black pepper 2 cups uncooked long-grain rice 3 pounds raw shrimp, peeled Saute the sausage in a dutch oven or large saucepan in one tablespoon of the oil. Remove with a slotted spoon and reserve. Add the remaining oil, bell pepper, garlic, parsley and celery and sauté for five minutes. Add the tomatoes with their juices, chicken broth, green onions and all seasonings, keeping the pot over low heat. Wash and rinse the rice three times and then add to the mixture. Stir in the sausage and cover. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Add the shrimp, cook until pink. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Transfer the mixture to an oblong baking dish and bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes.

From rebandson: I know this is extremely unlikely but for discussion, let’s say it happens. Ole Miss wins out. Auburn or Arkansas beats Bama. That would leave Ole Miss, Bama, and Texas A&M at 6-2 in conference. Who wins the tie breaker? To take it a step further, if Auburn wins out, now you have 4 teams at 6-2. Who goes to Atlanta?

I was promised there would be no math here. In fact, as a sign of my fear of math, I don't even attempt to help my son with high school geometry. Nope, I drop $65 a week on a tutor to help him get through it. Now, I can tutor the hell out of some world history (it's World War I review this week in the McCready house), but math -- I stay far, far away. As for your scenario, it's not going to happen, so don't sweat it. That's my answer until I'm wrong.

From FireFighterReb: Who would you pick to be the guest speaker on College GameDay?

I'd be the last person they would -- or should -- ask, but. I'd try for Morgan Freeman. If I couldn't get him, I'd look into Faith Hill perhaps. She's got a new show coming out, she's from Mississippi, etc. But honestly, I'm not a big pop culture person, have no ties to the school, etc. I'd be the wrong guy to try to figure that out.

From Kylethehoss: With Texas and Oklahoma coming to the SEC, do you think they will add more sports, such as mens soccer to the league?

Eventually, yes. I think there will be eventually be a push to add men's soccer, as the sport's popularity continues to increase. Oklahoma and Texas are huge brands with massive athletics departments, and I suspect that will lead to more SEC teams adding sports down the road. But we're talking years, nothing imminent.

From rebelcrowe: Will the Braves resign Freeman?

Yes. The pressure to do so will be too intense, unless, of course, a team like the Yankees or Red Sox decide to overpay. That's doubtful, given Freeman's age.

From jchmcl09: Which of these four scenarios do you give the most credence happening?1. Lane Kiffin leaves for another Head Coaching Job. Jeff Lebby then becomes the new Ole Miss Head Coach at the end of the 2021 season.2. Jeff Lebby leaves for a Head Coaching opportunity. Kiffin stays for 2022.3. Both Kiffin and Lebby leave Ole Miss for other opportunities after this season.4. Neither Kiffin nor Lebby leave and are both back for the 2022 season at Ole Miss.

There's no way to say. Look, the carousel is going to turn. We'll see where it all lands. Is Florida going to open up? Is Miami? UCLA? Does LSU get who it wants? Does USC? Does Bill O'Brien leave Alabama? There are so many variables. We'll see. If you told me Kiffin is gone after this year, I wouldn't be surprised. If you said he's here next fall, I wouldn't be surprised at that, either.

From Bayou_Gautier: On Liberty's last drive Saturday... With approximately 1:42 on the clock in the 4th, Malik Willis rushed on a keeper for a six yard gain bringing up 2nd and 6 with 1:36 on the clock. He was tackled in bounds so the clock should be running at that point. Willis lost his helmet, so apparently the officials stopped the clock at 1:33 so the Flames could substitute a new QB for Willis. Keep in mind Liberty had no time outs. The substitution took 32 seconds and the clock did not run again until Liberty was back at the LOS ready to snap the ball. I came pretty much unglued from Section P Row 56 to the point my kids questioned my sanity. I have seen the we are OM stuff enough in my life to know, Liberty can score and get an onsides kick and score again and beat us so.... 32 seconds could have really come in handy there ! Is this negligence by the SEC crew or is this standard ??? Why is there no "run off" or time consequence for a wardrobe malfunction or injury in this case ? If standard, if we are in a similar situation, just have an offensive player (not named Matt Corral) loosen his chin strap and lose a helmet to stop the clock, or fake a cramp, so we basically get a free time out... Thanks

I'm guessing an equipment malfunction isn't the same as an injury as it pertains to a time runoff. Guys wouldn't want to intentionally lose their helmet, either. That could hurt.

From rebel psychologist: This might be a question for Pete. I am curious about the Stinger, or Spur, or Star position on Defense. I assume Jake Springer plays this position as did Tony Conner in his day. Obviously when you have a talented player at that position it makes a huge difference in the overall all play of the defense. The difference in the OM Defense with and without Springer on the field is like night and day. I want to know long term is this a practical position for coaches to recruit to? If your guy gets hurt like Springer and Conner it changes the entire complexion of your defense. Plus that is a position that 1 player wants to own so recruiting competent backups at the Stinger spot seems like a difficult task.

I will ask Pete on one of our next visits for the MPW Digital Pregame Show.

From uticareb: Am I the only person that thinks TAMU's yell leaders look like milkmen?

No. No, you are not the only person.

From larryjoe1979: What food is overrated?

I've got a list. Most of the things on this list are because I'm a fat guy who HATES being fat more than I could ever possibly love food. Like, this has been the busiest football season I can remember. It's been non-stop work -- I'm not complaining, mind you; I'm so thankful -- but my exercise habits have been hit and I've put on some weight. And I hate the weight. As soon as the season ends, I'm dropping 30 pounds. I'm way too bald to be this fat. So: Ribs are overrated. You can literally feel the heart attack happening in real time. Sweets are overrated. Ice cream = overrated. Same for pies and cakes. Totally superfluous. I'm in the wrong frame of mind for this. I'm fast-approaching the food-is-the-enemy mindset. I'm really mad at myself right now about food. I've eaten too much and let my discipline slide. I've got to fix it. It's meal-skipping time coming up soon.



From OneStopReb: I had expected the Freeze back to Ole Miss storyline was going to be really hyped by media — other than a few local stories and Herbstreit and Jordan Rogers picking Liberty to win, it really wasn’t a big story at all — is that mainly because Feeeze and Ole Miss have both just essentially moved on in the 4 years since Freeze resigned — and is it because Liberty doesn’t bring a lot of attention; by that I mean if Freeze was coaching an SEC or Power 5 team vs Ole Miss, would the story have been bigger?

The story was old. That's first and foremost. It's a complicated story. There are people -- hand raised -- who will call out those who tell it completely wrong. The game was played in November, when there are more compelling story lines. For example, there is the playoff, conference realignment, coaches being fired, conference races, etc. Had the game been played in September, it would've had more steam. And then there was the reality that Freeze's team isn't very good. When it lost to ULM -- I don't know if you know this, but Liberty lost a football game at ULM this season, right there at historic Malone Stadium in Monroe -- Liberty was no longer compelling.

From FireFighterReb: Huge recruiting weekend. If we do not land any commitments the following week would that concern you?

No, not really. I just don't think recruiting necessarily works that way. Also, and this bears repeating repeatedly: Until a bunch of guys get processed, they don't know how much room they have to work with. Best I can tell, they're not pushing hard for commitments, which tells me that A. It's not their style to push hard for commitments and B. They aren't sure how many spots they truly have.

From um010: i believe corral was committed to florida . What happened with him and mullen. did mullen drop him or did corral not care for mullen. [Imagine what florida and ole miss season would look like this year if he had signed with florida)

I think Mullen dropped him when he got there. I don't know if that was related to style or personality or Mullen just wanting someone else. That happens a lot in recruiting, so I won't really hold that against Mullen. But yeah, if Florida had Corral this year, it'd be a different story. Of course, if Corral had remained at Florida, either he or Kyle Trask would've transferred out. That's just how it works.

From Sghartman20: If Arch Manning didn't have the last name Manning. Would he be a 5* based on talent alone? I know his last name matters. I'm just curious if he had the last name of Smith, where would he be ranked based on talent alone.

I don't know. I am not a talent evaluator. I don't watch film, per se. The fact that Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Clemson, Ole Miss and others have made him such a priority tells me they believe he's a great player. However, I stay out of the ranking thing. Here's the list of players I've contacted Rivals about during my 13-plus years with the company and said they deserve to be five-star players and that Rivals had them ranked too low: 1. A.J. Brown 2. DK Metcalf That's the list. I doubt I ever add to the list. I'm not a talent evaluator.

From Landon_RH: What position group on the team will have the most players processed?

I think they have to create 20-plus openings. Some of that will be guys deciding not to take the Covid year. But a lot of that will be guys "leaving for other opportunities." When you're talking 20-plus, it's coming from damn near everywhere.

From walnutreb: You said it depended alot on Lebby/Lebby's replacement on a certain transfer QB, I'm assuming that meant you aren't at a place you'd wanna report it. How about a bit of a hint or on a scale of 1-10 how much excitement does this hypothetical mystery QB bring?

I'm not reporting anything. It's mostly rumor and quasi-informed speculation, but I've heard Spencer Rattler is more tied to Lebby than he is Kiffin. That makes some sense giving Lebby's ties to OU and whatnot. But reporting it? In November? Before the carousel does its thing? Nah.

From walnutreb: I'm watching Rocky for the first time.What would the headlines be if a newsreporter found out a boxer was hitting raw meat in a processing plant post covid?

It would depend on Rocky's political beliefs. That would impact how the story was reported.

From davidwil: With the unceremonious exit of John Gruden and the awful tragic event of the Henry Ruggs DWI along with the inexplicable behavior of Damon Arnette , it would seem that the Raiders should complete the house cleaning with the firing of Mike Mayock. ( the 2020 Raider draft is now in shambles). Would Lane consider taking the Raiders job again?