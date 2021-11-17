The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 158

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 158. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go... * -- A note: Several questions were repetitive. If yours got skipped, it's basically because it was already asked.

From Usp94: Ealy has been coming on here lately after being up and down for most of the season. In your opinion, is he gone or is he back next year?

I'd bet on him being gone, but that's just a gut feeling. He's flashed enough potential over the past two seasons. The one thing that would be interesting is some NFL people believe he's more of a receiver than a running back at the next level. So I don't know what's in his future or how he plans to get there.

From walnutreb: Two headed questionQuestion #1 Spencer Rattler coming seems to be getting more real daily. Matt is a much better athlete, but who's pure arm is better if Rattler's head is on straight?#2 You've said we're taking a step back next year, and I'd agree. But looking at the schedule and if Rattler comes is that a given? That schedule looks to be pretty pallatable.

They both have great arms. Rattler has real arm talent but he's got to become a better decision-maker and a better leader. Sound familiar?

From walnutreb: O/U 16 high school signees?

That's easy, at least to my knowledge. Under. Maybe a good bit under.

From ryanreb26: Do SEC teams have staff that actively monitor sites like this for "intel" on opposing teams' gameplans, personnel, and recruiting? If so, to what extent?

I'm sure they have lower-level staffers who check out sites like this, sure. Especially for recruiting stuff, I'd suspect. But I doubt much time is spent on them.

From uticareb: What are the chances that Kiffin stays at Ole Miss? If not who is next and how can we make Ole Miss a place that can keep football coaches not named Luke?

I honestly don't know. As of this writing, I have no empirical reason to believe Kiffin is leaving anytime soon. On the other hand, I hear rumors like anyone else does. It's impossible to say who would be next. Maybe it's Jeff Lebby. Maybe not. I do know this: Ole Miss has proven it can be a top-15 program and pay top-15 money. And when that's the case, you go after the best.

From North Tampa Rebel: Everyone speaks of Lebby leaving for HC job but not much buzz around Durkin. Do you think he'll ever get the chance at a good HC job again? Would you guess his next move would be to lower level HC position or DC at another spot?

Yeah, I think Durkin gets another chance one day. He's done a fantastic job with this defense this year. I don't know him at all, so I don't know what he wants to do. I would assume he'd have a real shot at a mid-level head coaching post if he's interested.

From RebGeo08: For being in the midst of a very successful season, everyone seems pretty down on recruiting. Specifically when looking at class rankings. It seems to me that the landscape has shifted enough that it’s unfair to judge a class/staff on high school signees alone, and it’s more important to have a staff that evaluates transfers well and immediately fills gaps. I trust this staff to do that. Do you tend to agree/disagree? Any plans for the Rivals network to adjust class evaluations with the changing recruiting landscape?

This is complicated. On one hand, I agree with you in that the landscape has changed and relying too much on traditional rankings system is problematic. The transfer portal isn't figured into rankings, for example. That said, I thought by now Ole Miss would be recruiting at a much higher level. I thought there would be more high-profile signees and commitments by now. I am not sure why that hasn't happened. Some of it is the pandemic, of course, but that's not all. There is a lack of real recruiting traction that can't be denied.

From robert90: What happens to the high school 3 star kid who Ole Miss would normally take with the intent of getting him in the program and developing him to contribute in his third year (AJ Finley for example)? Does that kid now not get offered by Ole Miss (because he cant contribute right away) and goes to Southern Miss? Does his shift in recruiting from the big schools help the middle tier schools (UTSA, SMU, RICE, UAB, etc)?

He ends up in the Sun Belt or Conference USA and then either makes it and transfers up to a Power-5 school or he struggles there and ends up getting processed out. There are going to be downsides to the transfer portal. That is a big one.

From Kylethehoss: What is your favorite thanksgiving side dish and what’s the recipe?

Dressing. And I've only made it one time. I need to learn, I suppose. I used to like sweet potato casserole, but it's so sweet now. I love greens -- collards, turnips, whatever. I like corn casserole but not if it's really sweet. I like the green bean bundles wrapped in bacon and served with tarragon vinegar sauce. Look, I like Thanksgiving dinner, but it's overrated. I'll die on that hill. If it were so awesome, we'd have it more than once a year.

From CAO310: Why do people talk about the FG not tried and never mention when we go on 4th and leads to a touchdown? Be neat to see if we went back and changed those TDs to 3s and see what scores would be. I am pretty sure Saturday a TD was scored on a 4th down but on the after game show no one mentioned it at all.

Why do we drive on a parkway and park on a driveway? Why do we dwell on the negative? I don't know these big-life questions. We just do.

From REBNUT: Thanksgiving meat -Turkey , Ham or Chicken ? We've made a tradion of Cornish Game Hens everyone gets there own little chicken .

Ham, I guess. I've never had chicken at Thanksgiving. I generally prefer chicken to ham. However, we have a turkey and a ham, typically, on Thanksgiving.

From dawsonreb: How does a healthy Matt Corral affect the play calling on goalline situations. It seems in the first few weeks, Corral walks into the endzone at some point.

You answered your own question. He's not healthy. Defenses know it, so they're not keying on him. That changes everything. So does the loss of Ben Brown at offensive guard.

From enclaveREB: What has this year been like for you as a writer/reporter?I get media access, and the ability to build relationships with the players is pretty much nonexistent- but I've got to imagine this has been a fun year to write around this team after what it's been in years past.

I assume you want honesty here. It's been difficult. I don't like how we handle Saturdays, if I'm being honest. I don't see the games in person. I'm not there to ask questions. I have no real feel for the environment. However, people want the post-game show, and that was made abundantly clear via email, text, messages, etc. One thing I've learned is there is no way to please everyone. When the delta variant became a thing and there were mask mandates and such, it was an easy call. I wasn't going to wear a mask for five hours in a stadium. Masks are theatre, in my opinion, and I refuse to participate. Road games still require media to get on a Zoom call, which I think is beyond ridiculous. So maybe we did it the right way. Moving forward, I do wonder what's the right way to do this job? I don't know. I think the pregame show is really good, but it doesn't get the numbers the postgame show gets, and I don't think it's particularly good, if I'm being honest. That tells me I'm really out of touch. Like this Saturday, I'll have a column essentially pre-written, as Ole Miss is going to bounce Vanderbilt easily. The game won't end before 10 p.m., so we'll talk to Jeffrey and Brian and then take calls. Some people love the calls. Some people hate the calls. We get accused of doing the show for money, but it rarely makes much money. So, I don't know. Sometimes, I feel really disconnected, even though I'm one of the very small handful of media members who actually show up on Monday and Tuesday and ask questions and write. So has it been fun? No, not really. There's very little access. Ole Miss controls who we talk to. It's the way it is now, and I am not one to complain, but there are times I miss the old days, when I think we were around to tell stories in ways we're not now.

From calhountubbs: It was said that this past weekend wasn’t really a signature win for Ole Miss. Based on that, is it possible for an SEC team to have a “signature win” against anyone other than Alabama or Georgia? If so, what would that look like?

I thought it was a season-defining win. Is that a signature win? I kind of thought so. However, others are free to differ.

From _bHAMreb: Does MC play if OM makes an access bowl? Not should he. Will he?

My guess is Matt Corral plays in the bowl game regardless of which game it is. Should he? Here's my honest answer: Matt should do what he wants to do. It's his life. He should follow his heart and do what he wants to do. if that means play the game with his teammates, he should play. If his heart isn't in it and he wants to get healthy to get ready for the draft process, he should do that. My anticipation is Matt will play. I won't criticize either way. I have a lot of respect for Matt and the way he's handled things at Ole Miss. It's 100 percent his decision.

From hman478: Two HRG questions that I need help with. I’ve been unable to call into Thursday’s HRG thanks to my 4 month old and getting her to bed.1. What do you get a six month old for Christmas? The Mrs and I struggling with ideas. Everyone says a box stuffed with tissue paper. Figure the grandparents will go all out, but we still want to get her something.2. I’m the best man in a wedding of a fellow RGer this weekend. Never given a best man speech before. Wondering if you or Chase have any suggestions. Obviously don’t drink too much before and keep it pg-ish rated. Those are the only tips I have so far.Thanks for the tips!

Get her a stuffed animal and let her rip paper off boxes. Get a jog stroller or something. She's not going to remember. They get really expensive soon. Enjoy the cheap year. I've never been a best man. I have no tips. I was only in my wedding and my brothers' weddings.

From CityRebel: If The Piss That Saved Ole Miss never happened: 1) is Corral leading Oregon to the national title the year? 2) is Corral the front-runner for the Heisman right now? 3) who would OM have hired last year after firing Luke?

1. In my opinion, yes. 2. That wouldn't shock me. 3. I have no idea whatsoever. This question made me want to drink. It almost all happened.

From Pants83: What he said: “I wish I would’ve been wrong about the MSU prediction”What (I think) he meant: “I think Ole Miss fans want me to say something like this so I’m going to because I’m happy with the way the day went and I probably need to throw them a bone”. Did you find it odd that he threw that quip in?

No, I think he was just trying to make a joke out of the fact MSU has looked pretty good of late.

From JohnInOxford: Is it true Lane and Keith are not discussing Lane’s extension anymore until at least the week after all the bowls are set?

I've not heard that, but if true, that's not all that surprising. Kiffin would be insane to agree to terms now before the market gets reset by the carousel. Kiffin's agent is anything but insane.

From Lapenn5: 16 teams now with Okla & Texas.How many conference games & what are the conference alignments in your opinion, of course. Thanks

My guess, at least at the start, is a nine-game conference schedule with two eight-team divisions. My guess is the West is LSU, Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. I guess there could be four four-team pods, but I don't see the league wanting to add a semifinal round.

From mis_rebel2003: Your hat game is 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥. Chase’s is too. What hat fashion advise can you share with us?

Here's the truth about me and hats: I'd rather not wear one much, because they're hot. However, the camera is so close to me and I look at my bald head and realize I really need to put a cap on. As for fashion, I like the trucker style cap and I know what I like when I see it.

From RebsRisingLFG: Lane has said in the past that Ole Miss could be the most dramatically different team in the country from a health standpoint for the bowl game compared to now.With that in mind, I’m going to attach your top 15 teams from 10 Weekend Thoughts, and I’d be interested in how you feel like Ole Miss would fare against them in a hypothetical healthy bowl matchup.1. Georgia2. Alabama3. Oregon4. Ohio State5. Cincinnati6. Notre Dame7. Michigan State8. Michigan 9. Oklahoma State10. Ole Miss11. Baylor12. Wake Forest13. BYU14. Oklahoma15. Arkansas

OK, so assuming complete health for all teams, I'd say Ole Miss would beat: Oregon Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State BYU Oklahoma Arkansas Ole Miss would lose to: Georgia Alabama Ohio State Toss-ups would be: Oregon Oklahoma State BYU Wake Forest Before everyone yells at me, I've watched all those teams at least once, but I'm not sitting around studying college football teams.

From Tdualm: Curious to what extent - if any - the “three headed monster” that is the OM backfield sees # of carries impacted by game plan to highlight the back’s specific strengths against that week’s opponents perceived defensive weaknesses (such as Ealy vs. A & M being the “feature back” that week).Would make it harder for the opponent to game plan defensively, not knowing which of the three RB’s will be the lead that particular week.

That's a good question. Obviously, they're not giving away that strategy to media, but I think what makes the running back rotation so effective is they all can do multiple things. I would suspect Ole Miss is difficult to prepare for.

From Fabius: I am glad to hear your son's class is studying World War I, which I consider the origin of most horrors of the 20th Century. Is there any blame for its beginning being assigned to either side? The recent books on the subject, including "July 1914" and "The Sleepwalkers", basically blame all of the major European powers.

You know, it's interesting. He's just getting bombarded with notes. I'm not sure if he's just tired and a little ready for a break or if he's just not captivated by how it happened. I think trying to remember all the alliances and such is confusing. If anyone is being blamed, it's Germany, which I think is fitting.

From ozzy2378: Should opposing fans be allowed to set up Tents/tables/spots in The Grove? I’m not saying they can’t come walk around or visit Ole Miss friends just that they shouldn’t be allowed to set up in the primo spot for “tailgating” on campus.I’m in the minority who thinks they should sell Grove spots to the highest bidder for the good of the program. I have ideas of how it could be structured to be fair but that’s another conversation. I’m saying opposing fans should not be allowed to set up tents. Other schools wouldn’t give our fans a primo spot for tailgating. Why should we allow it is my position. What are your thoughts?

I'm not sure. I haven't been in The Grove in years. I would guess it's been at least 10 years or more since I even ventured into The Grove on a game day. On one hand, I think it's a huge revenue source being left untapped. But on the other hand, I know part of the tradition for Ole Miss people is they go to the same spot every week to see their friends and family, so that could disrupt a lot of that. As for opposing fans, I didn't know they set up their own tents and such. Like I said, that's a scene I'm completely unfamiliar with. You are likely right about other schools giving primo spots for tailgating on their campuses to Ole Miss fans.

From larryjoe1979: Who would you rather take as your wing man to pick up ladies? Kiffin, Luke, or Freeze? I know the first answer is Kiffin, but I contend Freeze is the better answer. He may talk that bible stuff, but when it is time to seal the deal, my dude will bring the heat.

I'd take Luke. Of those three, he'd be the one who I think would take his role as wingman seriously. I imagine Kiffin would go do his own thing pretty quickly and I wouldn't trust Freeze for even a second.

From docz786: I’m promise I’m not being critical…I’m legit curious.2 years ago you said Kiffen would have recruiting “rolling”. It’s obviously not just dependent on rankings because of free agency that he frequently refers to. Is it rolling? How would you grade recruiting success in the future?

Like I said earlier, I thought there would be much more traction by now. I really did. I thought there would be high-four-stars and five-stars in constantly on visits. That hasn't happened. Some of that is Covid. Some is the transfer portal. Some is -- do I dare say this? -- perhaps a sign that Kiffin needs to get more intimately involved in recruiting. But yeah, it's a fairly legitimate criticism. Now, I will say I don't get into the rankings stuff much, especially when the rankings don't factor in the portal. However, and I'm jumping all over the place here, leaning on the portal feels sort of like the modern day version of relying on junior college recruiting. High reward? Yes. High risk? You bet.

From Jasper AL Rebel: Question about Arch.. I have read that he wants to go somewhere to help get them to the top instead of a team who is dominant already. Regarding Texas, they aren't exactly close to getting over the hump right now. With everything going on at Texas, does it help us in our pursuit of Arch?

I understand the fascination with Arch Manning. I do. I 1 million percent get it. I just don't have a lot of confidence in Ole Miss' spot with Manning right now. I'd bet on Texas and Georgia before I'd bet on Ole Miss. Sources could be wrong, but when they all say the same thing -- and right now, they do -- you can't help but notice.

From Lafe: Just saw that a local high school theatre group is doing Stealing Home. How much would someone have to pay you to go watch kids that you aren’t related to act out the most depressing baseball movie of all time?