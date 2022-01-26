The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 168

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 168. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: If you owned an expansion NFL Franchise and you got to start your franchise with one of the following QB's (all contracts equal), who are you taking:1) Mahomes2) Allen3) Burrow4) Herbert5) Anyone else

OK, I'd eliminate Herbert first, and I think he's terrific. Burrow's a natural born leader, but his knee might worry me in this company. Mahomes and Allen are freakishly good. I think I'd have to go with Mahomes, but only because Allen relies on his legs a little bit more than Mahomes does. You couldn't go wrong with that group.

From HernandoNewman: Obviously, last Sunday's Chiefs/Bills game was one of the greatest games ever. Do you remember a better weekend of playoff football? I don't. For the life of me, I cannot comprehend people saying Bowl games are better than a 12-team playoff. What is greatest NFL game you have ever watched? Mine is the 1981 Chargers/Dolphins playoff epic - the Kellen Winslow game. What is your pick?

"The Catch," the game in which Dwight Clark and Joe Montana combined to beat the hated Cowboys, happened on my 12th birthday. I still remember a lot about that game beyond the iconic play. Then the Raiders-Colts game on Christmas Eve 1977 sticks out in my mind. I was really hoping Bert Jones would win that day, but I was seven, and I got over the loss quickly, as Santa was coming. And I remember being an Oilers fan as a kid, always frustrated at the losses to the Steelers in the playoffs.

From Rebzzz: Sorry, here's another Arch question: There is 1 thing that I feel like I do not hear enough about that I want illuminate. I get UGa leads. Having been to UGa and Athens several times, I completely understand why it would appeal to a kid from Newman in New Orleans. Athens is a cool, cool place and UGa has first rate academics. Also, it is difficult to argue with the overall stability of the football program. I would argue that even before you control for the fact that Kirby is 25 years younger than Saban, UGa is as stable as Alabama.It seems that the Mannings are trying to be risk adverse as they think about Arch's college choice. My problem is that I perceive there to be more risk at UGa, for Arch specifically, than conventional wisdom seems to allow. Tell me where I missing the mark please:1) The offense. Todd Monken is not exactly a QB whisperer. He does not have that reputation. He also seems to run "old pro style" at all his stops. Watch the divisional playoffs from this past weekend and tell me that the influence of the spread/Baylor/Kiffin offense is not permeating the NFL schematically?2) Kirby now has a mandate to be stubborn- Georgia just won a National Championship in 2021 running Alabama's 2011 offense. Rebels all know that Saban brought in LK and committed to evolving and did so with previously unprecedented. offensive pyrotechnics. But, why would we think Kirby is going to evolve now? He now has proof concept that, if you have enough people willing to set up 501-c3s for "veterans," you can recruit enough defensive talent to where you do not need much more than a Stetson Bennett at QB to win the chip (think Greg McElroy). Are wesure, I mean positive, that they are going to open wide the offense for Arch (Justin Fields sends his regards).3) Let's say Todd Monken moves on to be an HC. Who do they get? What evidence do we have that Kirby will select someone with a progressive offense suitable for the modern game. Why would he take that risk?4) If UGa lands Arch you think they are not going to keep recruiting over him every year? We know he's good, but who knows how good he is? Sure the Manning brand has international cache'. Having said that, Athens ain't Oxford when it comes to the Mannings.While we know that there absolutely surface risks for Arch should he choose UM, I think looking beyond surface area reveals the Rebels to be as safe a bet as UGa if not safer. Here's my logic. Please @Neal McCready tell me where I am wrong:1) Lane Kiffin is talent maximizer, especially at QB (i.e. Blake Sims). Just roll the tape. I think it is fair to say that Matt Corrall was not an inevitable 1st round pick. He got damn good coaching.2) Kiffin's prowess for offensive football has no peer on the UGa staff.3) Let's say the Mannings are not enamored with CWjr or they become disenchanted once Arch is in the program. Than CWjr would be gone and the Mannnings can puppeteer their replacement. That is not happening at UGa, Bama, etc.4) Let's say Kiffin leaves the program (which the likelihood of that happening goes down exponentially with Arch on the roster). Has UM ever turned to Mannings with help as it pertain to an HC before??? All I am saying is, Arch at UM would have an unbelievable amount of privilege to provide his and his advisors version of stability.Having said all that, if Nick Saban was 60, I would be crushed if he went to Bama, but I would get it. However, in my mind, the actual choices he has do not provide a clearly (once you really think about it) better choice.I get he's a kid and he should do what he wants to do, but I wanted to provide a little more nuance to the situation/outlook.What am I missing? Thanks.

I almost feel like I'm suffocating reading that. There's a ton there. You're assuming the entire decision is football-related. I don't believe that to be true. That said, many of your points are accurate. Kiffin is great with developing quarterbacks. I don't know about the Weis thing; that's deeper than I've considered. Also, I don't believe Kiffin's longevity is tied to Manning. On the flip side, Manning is going to be surrounded by much more talent at Alabama or Georgia than he would at Ole Miss (or anywhere, really). I'll be honest here. I haven't given it a lot of thought. He's a kid, as you said. He doesn't owe anyone anything. He should go where he feels he'll be happy. He should go where he feels is the best fit for him. He should go where he will be best prepared for his professional endeavors. I've long said I hope, both for you guys and for my business, that he selects Ole Miss. I'm hearing Ole Miss has gained some momentum and is in a better spot. I've heard the decision isn't as imminent as once believed. I get why Ole Miss fans are so emotional about it. However, and maybe this is just the dad in me who has watched kids make college decisions and knowing I have one who will have to start thinking about his decision in the next few years, I just hope the young man goes where he wants to go.

From CReb2286: Basketball question.. I think it’s fair to say that when watching teams, such as Duke, Michigan state, UCLA, Gonzaga Etc, and seeing those teams run offense is like watching Open heart surgery. And I get that there’s a different level of talent, but when I watch ole miss or other SEC schools, the X’s and O’s aren’t there. Is it a coaching issue Or lack of talent?

I don't know. Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee and maybe even Mississippi State have some real talent -- both on the court and on the bench. It's a damn good league. Ole Miss' issue is the roster isn't loaded with talent.

From NastyBunch37: What are you hearing regarding Snoop’s draft/UDFA prospects? He showed the tools and production when he got touches. To me, it’s obvious the most important question he will have to answer: “if you’re so good, why were your own coaching staff’s third favorite running back?” To be clear, I don’t agree with that, I’m one of his biggest fan boys. It sure seems he could have helped himself by coming back with Ealy, Smith, and Parrish gone.

I honestly haven't heard. I suspect he's either a late-round draft choice or a UDFA. I do believe he's going to make a team thanks to his special teams prowess and then work his way into an offensive role. I think he's a very good back.

From Hattiesburg reb: Is Grayson Allen the dirtiest basketball player in the last 20 years?

Have you never heard of Patrick Beverly?

From Gjg23: Excited for the new USFL? Do you think Spring football will work this time?

No, I really don't. It'll get some initial traction and then it'll fade when the product is bad. That's just my opinion.

From Dub Junior: There have been reports that Sean Peyton is not guaranteed to return to the Saints. There is not a single college coach who would not listen if the NFL called. I have always worried about Kiffin leaving. Have you heard anything about the Saints and Kiffin? I mean, if he could have Corral in NOLA, would he entertain it?

No, I can't imagine a scenario where Kiffin gets even a moment's thought from the people running the Saints. Would he take the Saints job? Yes. Absolutely. It's an NFL gig. Is he going to be a candidate? No. I'd be shocked.

From DougDougGoose: This can be for You or Carson: What are 5 trades in the NBA you want to see happen at the deadline.Would love if you could include on with my Celtics.

Here's the truth: Neither of us have watched much NBA at all this season. We've both been so busy. It's just been impossible to keep up. I know that's no help, but my life has reached a point where I just haven't had the time to keep up with it or any real interest in it. He likes it and tries to keep up, but soccer has occupied his time in such a way that he's mostly relegated to highlights. Maybe it's the Thunder being so bad. Maybe it's just the way my interests have changed over the past two years. I watch less sports today than ever before. I watched very little MLB and almost no NBA over the past year. I watched more NFL than before and I try to force myself to keep up with college football for obvious reasons. Somewhere in all of it, the NBA has gotten lost in the shuffle.

From NorthMS_23: Who is Jaxson Dart?

I still think he's Ole Miss' quarterback in 2022, but I'll admit I'm starting to waver a bit.

From OneStopReb: Do you have any “bucket list” vacation spots? Some of mine are Puget Sound, Maine, The Badlands — any U.S. destinations you’d like to see? Or anywhere abroad for that matter?

I really don't. There was a time when I really wanted to go to Europe. I wanted to see Spain and Italy and England and Portugal. That's not going to happen and I'm 100 percent at peace with that. I'd like to drive to Montana (yes, I said drive; I'd love it), and maybe I'll do that some day, but no, not really. Laura and the girls are going to go to the beach this summer, and I think Carson has arrived at the age where a boys trip with his dad isn't fun. He doesn't want to say that out loud, and I appreciate that, but when the topic is broached, the awkward hesitance is palpable. So to answer your question, I don't anticipate traveling anywhere anytime soon. My summer outing will likely be SEC Media Days, which is in Atlanta this year, I think.

From OleMissPhreak: In your opinion does JRP start at QB for UCF next season?

I hope so, for his sake. He's a nice young man. I hope his dreams come true. I couldn't name one UCF football player, however, so I have no idea what he's up against.

From Rebs515: I enjoyed you guys discussing you guys favorite college town on the Pod a few days ago. Think you could just give us a quick ranking of your own personal favorite college towns? No explanations needed. Just a list.

Sure. I like Oxford, Athens, Fayetteville, Lexington and Columbia, S.C., the most in the SEC. I love Nashville also, but there's always the debate regarding whether that counts. I'd like to check out some Big Ten towns. I've been to Evanston (no thanks) and West Lafayette (it was interesting), but I haven't been to most of those places. I've been through Clemson and Charlottesville but never really spent time at either place. As for the SEC schools, I'd be hesitant to rank. For the next few years, Fayetteville would be No. 1 for me because my girls are there. Once they've matriculated, I'm not sure. I really like Lexington.

From hamslam12: Best places for married couple vacation?

You're asking the wrong person. We're still very much in the stage of not really having money or time to take a just-us vacation. For us, it's probably the beach. Laura could hang on the beach all day long and as long as a I have a good book and a cooler of beer, I could as well.

From REBALfriend: Do you ever see a time when coaches will try to get a player who makes 6 figures plus on NIL deals to pay tuition for a year to open scholarships up for more players?

No.

From BigReb6: Does Chase have a key to your house, aka The Clark Ford Studio? Or does he have to knock and be let in each day?

No. He just walks in around 8 a.m.

From randle4: The Chiefs had a game-winning field goal drive in 13 seconds. 4 plays, 44 yards.What all could you get done in 13 seconds?By the way, Dak says he can't even run one play in that time span.

Back in the day, I could get a lot done in 13 seconds. I'm not sure that's something to be proud of. :-)

From BigDogSaint23: Any advice for a soon to be father with a wife entering her second trimester?

Yes. Sleep. Sleep now. Accumulate sleep. Build a reservoir of sleep. You'll need it. And build eye discipline. Don't get caught looking at her body funny. Just look at her eyes and smile. Or sleep.

From pcrebel: Do you prefer seasons of TV to be dropped one episode per week or the whole season dropping at one time?

I'm old-school, I guess. I love the anticipation of waiting for the next episode. Maybe that's just dating myself, but I get mad at myself if I binge it.

From LaPenn5: Just got back from a week in Columbia, SC. A girl from central ms (my sister-in-law) and a boy from Maryland got married where they met & live now... And honestly, it's about as mix of people as there could be, and not one damn mask, and damn it was fun! Question: Now that covid is, well whatever it is... do you see a near future of you and/or you and chase getting us all together at The Westin, The Hilton, Walk-ons in Ridgeland, etc. anytime soon, such as pre-covid...

I'm sure we will, but it's not something we've discussed in a very long time. I can't remember the last time we did it. And yes, it's fun to see people together without masks. I was happy to see Oxford High School kids have their winter formal last weekend. There were no masks, just happy kids. Of course, the local crazies begged for masks "for at least another month" days later, but it's been nice to see the kids get normal back since last October.

From DgreenReb: Was wondering if you could get Jeffreys thoughts on the Giants GM hire and who he thinks will be the next HC?Also, can you and Chase please discuss the Penny Hardaway/Geoff Calkins incident on the show this week? Been dying to hear yalls thoughts.

Yes. I'll try to get Jeffrey to weigh in on the Giants soon. Maybe I can get him to join us Thursday night for a bit.

From Sugarlandreb22: When people say “Ole Miss should punt on basketball” do you think they mean that the ability for us to win consistently in basketball isn’t there and we should hire our version of David Cutcliffe/Pat Fitzgerald and try to just be competent?

Yeah, I think it's just a default response to avoid the elephant in the room. If you want to be good at something, you have to invest in it. If you want to become a runner, you have to invest in running. If you want to learn to play the saxophone, you have to dedicate yourself to it. If you want to be relevant in basketball, you have to invest in that as well. There are two arguments I hear all the time. One is "Any money put into basketball takes away from football." The other is "We're a baseball school." Both arguments are, and I mean no offense here, absolutely idiotic.

From chattreb: Do you expect the NCAA to bust someone for breaking NIL rules? If they do you think they will round up the usual suspects of schools they disdain (like OM), or will they use this to get some new target?

Yes. I have zero doubt. That's why Ole Miss fans should be thankful for the people running The Grove Collective. They're doing it by the book. Again, it's either NIL or it's a slush fund to pay recruits/players. One is legal, even though the NCAA hates it. The other is a launching point for an NCAA investigation. If you're Ole Miss, with Ole Miss' NCAA past, why take the chance?

From RebelFanatic91: Obviously, the way to get transfers is through NIL and past relationships. I’ve seen where OM is making strides or attempting to become more competitive in NIL. In your opinion, how competitive are we? Or at least in the future?