The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 177

From Kylethehoss: What is the origin of calling it the egg bowl?

I went to Google. Here's what I got, courtesy DraftKings, believe it or not: The game was initially called the Battle for the Golden Egg, due to the trophy presented to the winner. In 1926, a fight broke out when Ole Miss snapped a 13-game losing streak and fans stormed the field attempting to take down the goalposts. The trophy was presented beginning with the 1927 game in an attempt to prevent future fights from breaking out. In 1978, the Clarion-Ledger dubbed the game “The Egg Bowl” as both teams were not in contention for bowl game that season. The name stuck, and has remained ever since.

From chattreb: I talked with someone involved with another Power 5 conference privately, and according to him there is some talk by at least one of their members that they think there will come a day where they will have to downsize their football program because they will not be able to afford to compete. Now I knew there was talk about the non Power 5 schools possibly looking at this, but could you envision this scenario with some of the current Power 5 members?

As long as the TV money is where it is, Power-5 teams will find a way to suck it up and get their brains bashed in for the money. Outside of the Power-5 leagues? Sure, I could see it. I'm not sure what's happening now is particularly sustainable. However, without some form of regulation -- and that's so very complicated -- I suspect this trend is going to escalate. I suspect some schools are going to start looking at football as a necessary evil, all the while slowing the investment they've been making into coaching salaries and infrastructure and such. The disparity between haves and have nots is growing rapidly. It's the difference between the Yankees and the Pirates. One franchise has unlimited resources; the other is dependent on the draft and young, controllable players and trying to strike in very small windows. And before anyone gets defensive, I'm all for the kids getting all they can in NIL. Just understand some programs are going to get priced out of the market.

From North Tampa Rebel: With the departure of Farrell and your conversation with Gorney last week, can you lay out how Rivals National Coverage is changing? Will Rival Camps make a big comeback this summer? Is that even important with the focus on the transfer portal?

I really can't. I don't know. The Rivals Camp Series is back and is currently underway, so the analysts are getting more in-person evaluation time. Also, Rivals is turning more focus to the transfer portal -- both from a coverage and rankings standpoint. How will it change, though? I simply don't know.

From LARebel83: Why is college baseball such a niche sport? Do most schools just not care enough? Is it difficult to market superstars? Too many other sports to compete against during March/April/May? I get that football is king and basketball is a better TV product, but considering that baseball is still one of the big 3 or 4 sports in the country, you would think the college game would have a bigger footprint outside of SEC country.

Multiple reasons. -- The season starts in February when people are still focused on basketball, which is ramping up towards its one relevant month. Just understand, as you just witnessed, that month has a ton of relevancy for college basketball, so much so that baseball is even more of an afterthought. April is The Masters, the NBA playoffs, the start of the MLB season and the NFL Draft. College baseball has a difficult time competing with those things on any national level. -- Due to the early season start, many parts of the country just don't really play. -- Therefore, as you mentioned, there's not as much investment. -- It's often a horrid TV product. The pitching is inconsistent, making for long games. TV networks don't want to commit to four-hour windows (or more) for a random college baseball game. I've watched A LOT of college baseball the last three weeks, trying to contribute to a daily podcast I'm part of. The product is often borderline unwatchable.

From cctrey5: What's your favorite British slang term?

There are so many. Here's a dozen, courtesy my pals at Tandem.net: 1. Bloke “Bloke” would be the American English equivalent of “dude.” It means a "man." 2. Lad In the same vein as “bloke,” “lad” is used, however, for boys and younger men. 3. Bonkers Not necessarily intended in a bad way, "bonkers" means “mad” or “crazy.” 4. Daft Used to mean if something is a bit stupid. It’s not particularly offensive, just mildly silly or foolish. 5. To leg it This term means to run away, usually from some trouble! “I legged it from the police.” 6. Trollied / Plastered These two words are British slang for drunk. One can get creative here and just add “ed” to the end of practically any object to get across the same meaning eg. hammered. 7. Quid This is British slang for British pounds. Some people also refer to it as “squid.” 8. Dodgy Used to describe something or someone a little suspicious or questionable. For example, it can refer to food which tastes out of date or, when referring to a person, it can mean that they are a bit sketchy. 9. Gobsmacked This is a truly British expression. “Gobsmacked” means to be utterly shocked or surprised beyond belief. “Gob” is a British expression for “mouth”. 10. Bevvy This is short for the word “beverages,” usually alcoholic, most often beer. 11. Knackered “Knackered” is used when someone is extremely tired. For example, “I was up studying all night last night, I’m absolutely knackered.” 12. Lost the plot Someone who has “lost the plot” has become either angry, irrational, or is acting ridiculously. For example, "When my dad saw the mess I made, he lost the plot.”

From CoffeeRaccoon: There is an author or maybe a podcaster you and chase brought on / talked about a year or two back. What was his name and what books / pods did he do?

The author we had on was Harlan Coben, who has written more books than I could list here. The podcaster we had on was Lindsay Graham, who produces American History Tellers, American Scandal, and American Elections: Wicked Game, among others.

From JohnInOxford: Any idea if Texas and Oklahoma will be playing in the SEC before 2025?

I've heard nothing, but with Bill Bowlsby announcing his intention to step down later this year, I suspect the removal of his feelings/ego will grease the path. I'll still bet on Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC to start the 2023 season. They'll be in by 2024, at the very latest, in my opinion.

From nashreb38: While Kiffin was an absolute home run hire, were we fans too quick to anoint Keith Carter as a “great” AD? Especially with the way the situations with Mike, Kermit and Yo have played out since.

I'm not really sure that's for me to answer. I don't know all the dynamics of how everything has played out -- financially -- as it pertains to Davis and McPhee-McCuin.

From DougDougGoose: Help settle a debate... do you guys make more money off subscriptions to the site or the podcast/advertising?

It's really close. It varies from month to month and year to year, but it's really close. I doubt either of us would still be here had it not been for the podcast network we've built.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Since your hoops post on Friday, any updates on:Who replaces Levi and Ronnie?Portal names besides the JSU kid?

I've heard no coaching rumors at all. The only transfer portal name I've heard that I trust is Loyola-New Orleans guard Zach Wrightsil, who just won NAIA Player of the Year honors after averaging 18.7 points per game. There are other programs interested in him as well, obviously. I believe Ole Miss is also looking at Oregon's Franck Kepnang, Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq and others, obviously, but confirming that has proven to be difficult. Keep in mind that as of this moment, there's only one roster spot still available.

From robert90: Your thoughts on Bill Self and the fact that he is still coaching at Kansas even the though the NCAA said he committed 5 level 1 infractions. Is it just a blue blood digging in and saying no we (Kansas) are not going to do anything to him? Or is the NCAA just not going to do anything because it is a Kansas. He is one of the slimmest college basketball coaches but just keeps cruising right along.

Oh, I think the NCAA will take its shot at Self, but Kansas doesn't care. He's won titles, recruited at a very high level and gotten a lifetime deal. The NCAA has very little real power, and Kansas appears willing to dig in and fight.

From Levi275: Who wins the Masters?

I'll go with Xander Schauffele. My sleeper is Si Woo Kim. I wouldn't know either of them if they walked into my house.

From OrangeBeachReb: So, you’re a huge Cubs fan. What if you were hired to run a Cubs message board for the Cubs and they paid you 2x the average of what you made from Rivals, pod, advertising and YouTube the past 3 years. Could you run a “fan site” for the Cubs and remain a fan? If so, could you remain objective?

I'm not as much of a fan as I used to be. Could I run a Cubs "fan site" and remain a fan? Probably not. Could I be objective? Yes. No doubt. I view sports very objectively, to the point that I don't really enjoy them like I once did. When I was younger, I dreamt of covering an MLB beat. I always told myself I could give up my fandom at a moment's notice, and I believe that even more now.

From theangus2k: What is your take on the talk of MLB possibly disallowing the “shift?” Myself as a baseball traditionalist says what a joke! You don’t want the opposing team lining up where you’re most likely to hit the ball then learn to hit the ball the other way! I’ll never understand how the concept of hitting the ball where it’s pitched is not more pervasive. I know there are obvious exceptions but it seems like the best hitters are able to hit from foul line to foul line.

I'm against it. That said, the pitching is so good now that just "hitting the ball the other way" is much more difficult than it sounds. Analytics have changed the game. I'm not saying that's good or bad, but once a profile is built on a player, he has a very difficult time changing it. Pitches have so much movement and tilt that hitting the other way is sometimes impossible.

From Bo Rebel: You must choose onethe scenario is you’re a bachelor in your 30s and must live in one of these places for one year - above average income guaranteed but your only work is…to live for a year and blog about it.Option 1 - Fairbanks, Alaska - working class town, cold, lots of sun and lots of darkness depending upon the year. But you get to experience the wilderness Option 2 - Havana, Cuba - welcome back to the 20th century with empty grocery stores and “relaxed” communism - but the beaches…Option 3 - Starkville, MS - the trick with this option is you must root for the local maroon and white - attend weekly games, ring a bell, know the chants and be part of the online community….but the ice cream and cheese is fantastic look forward to reading about your choice.

Thanks to this question, I am now somewhat infatuated with Fairbanks. It looks gorgeous. I am sort of enamored with the idea of seeing wilderness and the Northern Lights and all of that. I love the cold, so that wouldn't bother me. I like the idea of being kind of isolated and in a laid-back place. I don't think I could do the Starkville thing. I'm sure it's fine, but it just doesn't seem like my cup of tea. And while I'd love the beaches and the scenery on the beaches, the empty grocery stores and the communism thing would be a no-go for me.

From Rebel-97: Do you have any ideA of what kind of NIL deals players at Ole Miss are getting?

I know details about the ones I'm involved in and that have been proposed involving me. I've heard rumblings about some others involving media outlets but I haven't explored them. Other than that, no, I really don't know.

From VibinReb45: How pissed was Emmert to hand that trophy to Self? It made me laugh

I'm sure it was a humiliating moment for Emmert. If you want proof that the tournament isn't fixed, Kansas winning it with Self on the sideline should provide that proof.

From treywarr: With the emotional lability of Ole Miss baseball fans, could they survive a full MLB season?

No. 162 games of that see-saw? No way. I understand the angst. I am frustrated this week because my NBA team, which does not need to win another game this season, is 4-3 in its last seven. So I'm not making fun. But no, the pitch-by-pitch, fire-Bianco-now crowd couldn't handle 162 games.

From REBNUT: Do you think it would be cool if an NBA team did an ABA throwback game complete with the Red, White and Blue basketball?

Yes. I'm surprised a team like the Nets hasn't done that.

From ManningWay_10: How quickly do you think OKC completes their rebuild and they become a playoff team again, could the rebuild be over with a top 3 pick this summer? Also, how long do you think the Grizzlies have in terms of a window to contend if Ja stays long term with a new contract?