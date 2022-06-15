The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 187

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 187. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Indiana Rebel: Do you think when the Rebels put their backs against the wall they learned to truly play “One game at a time”? I think that is engrained in them now and it’s paying dividends to keep them focused.

I don't know. It could be. I think a few things happened. They realized they had no margin for error and they just started playing. Hunter Elliott emerged as a Day 2 stud. Kevin Graham's health reinvigorated the lineup. Justin Bench was moved to third base and the defense improved. Chatagnier got hot. They caught LSU without Jacob Berry. They got the last spot in the tournament but a navigable draw. Dylan Delucia and Elliott have been nails in the postseason. And here we are.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. What do you think will be yours and chases relationship once y’all’s time at rebelgrove is up? Meaning how often do you think you’ll see/speak to one another?2. is Jay G not a baseball fan or cover it for auburn? Looks like a decent GPITS episode would be in the works considering y’all’s two perspective schools you cover open the college World Series against each other.

1. We talk a lot. We know each other well and we've helped each other navigate through some tough life experiences. We don't run in the same social circles (I don't have a social circle; I'm laughing as I type those words), as we're different ages and pretty different in terms of what we like to do. Chase is a lot more social than I am. Of course, when I was his age, I was a lot more social than I am today. He knows everyone in Oxford. I'm all but a stranger here. But I would anticipate we would remain in fairly close contact once our business relationship ends. We've spent a ton of hours together, built a business together, etc. I can't speak for him, but I think we've developed a pretty strong mutual appreciation for one another. 2. Jay doesn't cover baseball for AuburnSports.com. He's had to pick up recruiting slack recently due to some personnel issues, and that can be time-consuming during camp season. We are hoping to tape Wednesday, as he's got a camp to cover Thursday and he's going on vacation Friday. We've just found it next to impossible to get our schedules coordinated. I have no life; most everyone else, including Jay, does.

From lpruittms: Just want to preface with I'm happy for Mike and Ole Miss. Not sour grapes just curiosity... in your opinion if Ole Miss doesn't make NCAA tournament and all other things stay equal to today (auburn in CWS, Louisville 0-2 in Aggie super, Notre Dame beats Tenn, etc). Who is announced as next Ole Miss baseball coach?

I think is was going to be Dan McDonnell's job to turn down. I believe Ole Miss would've been very interested in Butch Thompson. Erik Bakich would've been mentioned prominently. Link Jarrett would've been in the mix, though it looks like he's Florida State-bound. At the end of the day, however, it doesn't matter. The job is now Bianco's for as long as he wants it.

From Champ87: In the past year we've seen Kiffin lead the the football team to a 10-2 season, Sugar Bowl and top ranked recruiting class. Bianco has the baseball team in the CWS. Both Coach Yo & Coach Trachsel have gotten their respective teams to the NCAA tournament. The one program that has been lacking is the men's basketball team. Does the success of the other programs but even more added pressure on Kermit?

Oh, I don't think there's any doubt about that. I think that would be the case regardless, but sure, other programs having success absolutely puts more pressure on Ole Miss to be consistently relevant in a sport with as high of a profile as men's basketball. I think the coming season is as close to NCAA Tournament-or-bust as it could possibly be.

From Hill Rebs: Can you and Chase start talking more golf and MLB (specifically Braves baseball) once the CWS is over. I cant get into NBA at all.

I don't think we talk about the NBA at all. I mean, I listen to several hours a week of NBA podcasts and I know more about it than I do any other league and I don't feel like we ever discuss it. There have been five NBA Finals games played and we haven't talked about them. I could have a very educated conversation about the NBA Draft, but that topic has barely come up. I know there's no widespread interest. That said, I can't talk about golf. I think I do a really good job of carrying on golf conversations when they come up, considering the fact that I don't watch it at all. I probably feel about televised golf the way you do about the NBA. Unless it's the final few holes of a major, I'm completely disinterested. I don't play. I wish I did sometimes, and I know I've failed my son by not getting him into it, but it's just not something that has happened. If you want to play in Oxford, you need to join the country club, and for a myriad of reasons, that's not happening. As for baseball, I'll be honest; I'm having a hard time getting into the season. Maybe it's because the Cubs suck. Maybe it's because, in an attempt to make the podcast better, I watched a lot of college baseball this year. I haven't watched the Braves at all, so that would be difficult for me at this point. As the postseason nears, I'll likely follow it to some extent, but I've watched less Major League Baseball this year than any year since I was in elementary school. Honestly, when the College World Series ends, I suspect both of us are going to want a bit of a break. I know what comes in August, and I have some planned time off in July before and after Media Days and then again at the very end of the month before preseason camp begins in early August. So I suspect our focus will turn to the upcoming football season fairly quickly.

From cctrey5: With the Portal era now in full swing, do you think returning production is an almost completely irrelevant stat when evaluating teams in the preseason?

I wouldn't say irrelevant, but it definitely makes one put less emphasis on that. As the sport becomes more transitory, it's going to make preseason prognosticating even more difficult.

From hamslam12: What is the sports story you've written/covered that you came across the information completely by accident?

I am having a hard time coming up with examples. I mean, I have a connection to Trae Young, via a friend, and I've known some things about his career that weren't public yet. Back when I was in Birmingham, I knew Ole Miss was on the cusp of hiring Mike Cavan, information I wasn't looking for as I was covering Auburn's hiring of Tommy Tuberville, but my desk wasn't interested in the story. But actual stories I've written or covered by accident? I can't really think of any. ETA: Since I typed out this answer, a potential story has fallen into my lap. I should know more in the coming days, but it's potentially explosive. That's all I can say now, and nothing may come of it, but it's interesting. And no, it's not Ole Miss-related.

From Rebelfan20: I came across a theory about the movie Grease and wanna get your take on it. The theory is Sandy was really did drown at the beach and was in a coma, and the whole movie was a dream with the final scene of her and Danny in the flying car being the moment she passes away.

This likely won't shock you, but I've never seen Grease. I've heard the soundtrack and seen clips and stuff, but I've never sat down and watched the entire movie. I'm not sure who Sandy and Danny are, so I can't break down your theory. Hopefully others can and will participate in the thread.

From REBNUT: Do you see college baseball growing bigger as a major college sport? It already has grown since I was a kid in the 70's and 80's when college baseball stadiums looked like high school fields.

I really don't. I think it's going to remain a niche sport. It's huge in the South, but it's not mainstream except for the College World Series. The sport has grown, absolutely, but it's not a major college sport yet. Until the regular season draws real attention, it's a niche sport. It's fun. It's interesting. However, the mainstream media doesn't yet find it very compelling.

From papirebel: One thing you said on Sunday is that this team loves being around each other and hanging out. It gave me a flash back to the same thing being said about this years football team. It got me thinking, how much do you think coaches recruit for similar personality traits? Obviously coaches like recruiting guys with good grades in the classroom and well mannered kids. But do you think some coaches recruit for specific personality traits so that the guys like to be around each other?

I don't think so. I think coaches evaluate character and it matters, but in college baseball, they're offering 14-year-olds. They're recruiting for talent. Chemistry is something that occurs organically, over time.

From Kylethehoss: Best advice to get rid of kidney stones?

I've never had one, thank goodness. Here's what I found, as I am not qualified to play doctor: Drinking plenty of fluids is a vital part of passing kidney stones and preventing new stones from forming. Not only does the liquid flush out toxins, but it also helps move stones and grit through your urinary tract. Although water alone may be enough to do the trick, adding certain ingredients can be beneficial. Be sure to drink one 8-ounce glass of water immediately after drinking any flavored remedy. This can help move the ingredients through your system.

From walnutreb: You and Chase both joked on the pod a few times about finally getting the summer off, I know y'all like Mike and are rooting for this team, but was there any part of y'all that was cussing in the back of your head saying damnit when this run started

No. Believe it or not, I was happy for you guys. I know the relationship between publisher and subscribers isn't always peachy, and it's been especially and noticeably acrimonious recently, but I was happy for you guys that your team got in, got hot and now has a chance to do something really special. I was happy for Mike. I was happy for Peyton Chatagnier, who I've come to get to know. But mostly, I was happy for you guys. When it's over, whether that is on Monday or a week from Monday or sometime in between, yes, I suspect we're both going to take some chill time. I know I am. As I said earlier, I have some July travel plans and I need to get out of Oxford and unplug and recharge and all of that. Football season is seven days a week of work and I'm going to be traveling to every game but one this season, so it's going to be a busy fall. This is a great job and I'm thankful for it, but it can get mentally grueling and I'm going to take some needed time off. But no, no part of me was cussing this development. I'm not an Ole Miss fan, and I openly admit that, but I'm genuinely happy for you guys that your team is in Omaha.

From walnutreb: If you had to guess, who's the QB walking into his Ole Miss dorm in January Rashada or Reed?

Reed. I think Rashada is Florida-bound. Again, for you guys' sake and for the sake of business, I'd love to be wrong, but that's how it feels right now.

From coachnuke: On the pod, you have said that the teams that advance in SEC Baseball teams look tired at the NCAA tournament, while teams that lose early look fresh. Do you think it would benefit all, if they went to a single elimination tournament like basketball?Was it unamerican that Tennessee football dropped Army for Akron this season, especially that their stadium is named after a 1916 West Point grad?