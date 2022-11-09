It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 206. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From Rebel-97: The IHL released Fall 2022 enrollment numbers last week. All the universities had a decline in enrollment except Ole Miss with a 5.1% increase. Do you think Kiffin had an impact on our increase?

Absolutely. How much? That, I don't know. Several flagship institutions in this part of the country had record freshman enrollment this fall, so one has to assume the dropping of the theatre -- Zoom classes to protect scared, woke professors, virtue masks to protect the feelings of the crazies, vaccine pressure, canceled clubs, etc. -- played a significant role as well. But did Kiffin's success in making Ole Miss football fun again have a role in the rising enrollment? Certainly.

From BAUER1: For Chase, Maybe I'm dreaming but, it appears that baseball recruiting has ticked up a notch or 2 here recently. Is that coincidence or due to a championship, or maybe talk that the 11.7 is going to be changed? Is this something I'm dreaming up or are things really improving on the baseball side of things?

Not Chase but yes. Why? NIL. We've talked about this. As the rules change and the playing field gets leveled, Ole Miss will be one of about six programs that is nationally elite every season, joining LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas and maybe Mississippi State. Those are the programs -- and I'm sure I'm leaving one or two out -- that are truly all-in on baseball and that will be reflected in their rosters.

From DeuceMccluster22: After your “Pretty Woman” rant, in which I agree with, please tell me you don’t feel the same toward “ Steel Magnolias”!? Bc I find that movie legitimately funny mainly bc. Of Shirley Mcclaine.

No, I love Steel Magnolias. It's fantastic. Sure, it plays into some stereotypes and whatnot, but it's pretty realistic. The characters are believable. The fact that Shelby -- spoiler alert -- dies makes it even more relatable. If you watch that movie and don't shed a few, I question your humanity.

From Rebel-97: We Know what Auburn is willing to do financially to get Kiffin. What can Ole Miss do financially to keep him?

I honestly have no idea. No one there is going to share that information, nor should they. My guess is Ole Miss would be stretched to the limit at $10 million per year for Kiffin. My guess is that would eliminate all flexibility elsewhere. I mean, look, if you run it like a business, you cut stuff like women's basketball to the bare bones and pour your money into football, men's basketball and -- at places like Ole Miss -- baseball. However, college athletics can't run like a business. I mean, it could, but it won't.

From MGM-Capt.: Why do some places have diagonal parking spots? Does it not eliminate half the parking lot? What advice would you give to young parents raising children playing sports?

I have a degree from ULM. They never asked us these types of questions. I'm guessing it's for the ease of parking and backing out, but I feel overwhelmed right now and need a break. As for kids and sports, this is simple. Let your kids decide. Do not live vicariously through their athletic endeavors. The odds are overwhelming their athletic careers will be as unsuccessful as yours. You're not playing Major League Baseball. Little Johnny isn't, either. The travel stuff can be fun. It's expensive. If Little Johnny doesn't love it, it's not worth it. It's hard to make middle school and high school teams, unless it's football, at which point it's difficult to get playing time. Don't let your kids tie their self-worth to their athletic prowess. Remind them at the appropriate time that it will never matter in the real world if they were a good high school football/basketball/baseball player or not. Mostly, be present. Coach their teams if it makes you happy, but be present. The other night, after Carson's Oxford High School soccer game, a 1-0 loss to Hernando, he was talking about adjusting to the speed of the game, finding the open halfback from midfield, playing quicker, etc. I have never played soccer. I have developed an understanding of the game but I can't pretend to be an expert. I have no idea what he's going through out there. It looks hard. I see the bruises and the shin-long scab from sliding on the turf to make a tackle. Like I said, it looks hard. Anyway, I just listened. I said a couple of encouraging things, but mostly, I listened. When we got home, he thanked his mom and me for being there. The game was fun but it was stressful. Losing was painful. There is pressure to play well. He doesn't want to lose his starting spot. He doesn't want to let his teammates down. He's competitive. He wants to win. He wants to excel. But he knew we were there. That provided some comfort and some fuel. I can't control any of the other stuff. I can't promise him playing time or a starting assignment. He asked for personal training and I paid for that, but he put in the work, not me. When he asks us to take him to the field so he can kick on his own, we do it, but we never suggest it. Ever. But I can be there. I ordered two new OHS soccer hoodies after that conversation. My takeaway is my job is to be his fan, his support. My job is to alleviate pressure, not add to it. Mostly, my job is to be there. Just be there. Be present. I hope that helped.

From LennieV1057: Short term, which one is more impactful: the extra COVID year or the transfer portal?

I think it's the portal. Guys with a Covid year who stay for a sixth season might be good glue guys and good locker room guys, but they're likely not impactful (meaning: future professional) players at the SEC level.

From Kylethehoss: Do you think Saban has lost a step? Do O’Brien, Golding make it to the end of the season?

I'm unwilling to say that about Saban at this point. He's 71, but look, his team isn't exactly getting blown out. I think Georgia and others have taken talent from him that he normally accrues. I suspect he'll shake up the coordinators again. People have been upset with O'Brien for a bit and Golding has had his ups and downs. However, Golding is a strong recruiter, so when he lets him go, he's got to fix that on his staff, all in an ever-changing climate that doesn't appear to work in Alabama's favor.

From larryjoe1979: What is your biggest pet peeve with people calling HRG? i.e. Trying to be funny(not being funny), everyone asking how yall are doing, getting long "uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh's", etc. And would someone calling in trying to do a Dusty Rhodes impression while asking questions be on that list?

Not a pet peeve, but the people who call in and think it's a screener crack me up. We just aren't that far along. It's just a small room in my house. Sometimes I think about buying space and converting it into a real studio, but the money that would take makes me reconsider. To get the call-in shows to truly work, we have to be more consistent. I know that. However, we get a lot of pushback, for lack of a better word, about taking calls at all. I'm riffing off your question, I suppose, but it's really interesting to me how different people have such completely different desires as it pertains to the product we produce. Anyway, I don't really have any pet peeves with it. And I'd laugh at the Dusty Rhodes impression if it were any good.

From SaladThunder: Go Astros. So much to like about this team. You think you’ll ever come around and be a fan?

They are an excellent team and there are things about them I like. I was happy for Trey Mancini and Martin Maldonado, for example. I'm a Justin Verlander fan and wish the Cubs had pulled the trigger back in 2018 or 2019 when they elected not to. But no, I doubt I'll ever be a fan. I'm a Cubs fan. I don't really have the emotional capacity to cheer for another baseball team. And if I'm completely honest, the way the Cubs basically punished Jake Arrieta for his conservative viewpoints turned me off a bit. I'm still cheering for them but I do so with a little less vigor, I suppose.

From JohnInOxford: With Keith and Lane having that meeting earlier this week on Lane’s extension, any ideas on the numbers?

No clue. Obviously, Ole Miss is going to have to get out of its comfort zone and get creative, but the Foundation lets it do that. My guess is he's going to get very close to or right at $10 million per year. I would guess Ole Miss is comfortable at six or seven years, likely -- if we're being really honest here -- knowing he's not going to be in Oxford that long.

From RebRum72: Is the difference between Ole Miss and the "big spenders" in the SEC just enrollment and size of the alumni base? So size matters?

Yes, obviously, size matters. I think sometimes we can be told size doesn't matter, but in reality, we're just being told that to protect our feelings. In terms of results, bigger isn't always better but the big ones are always going to have a shot as opposed to the little ones that are always going to fighting an uphill battle just to compete. So sure, no matter how much you want to think size doesn't matter and no matter how unfair it is that there's not a lot you can do about lack of size, size clearly matters.

From Levi275: Where do you think the Heisman race stands? Who ultimately wins?

I suspect it's C.J. Stroud's to lose at this point. I think Oregon's Bo Nix has a real shot. Georgia's Stetson Bennett could end up winning it, though that's unlikely. USC's Caleb Williams probably has a shot. I'm probably not giving enough credit to Michigan's Blake Corum or LSU's Jayden Daniels, but right now, I'd bet on Stroud.

From North Tampa Rebel: Though you'll have seen the results of the mid-terms by the time this posts, give me an early guess for the 2024 Presidential Matchup.

Well, two things happened Tuesday night: 1. Ron DeSantis captured a massive victory in Florida, turning Miami red in the process. His win was gigantic. Marco Rubio rode his coattails to a very easy win of his own in his Senate race. 2. The Big Red Wave pundits predicted didn't materialize. As of this writing (6:41 a.m. CST Wednesday), control of the House and the Senate are in the air. However, if the Republicans happen to win, it's by the slimmest of margins. Look, Republicans have to get this message. Trump is a drag on the party. He won't win in 2024. That's just my opinion, of course, but I believe it strongly. DeSantis, meanwhile, very clearly can. The question is: Will Trump get out of the way? I suspect we all know that answer. On the Democratic side, Tuesday had to be encouraging to President Biden and his inner circle. Had the Big Red Wave come to fruition, he would've paid for it. Instead, he gets to possibly continue to move the country far to the left and, without rebuke, feel as if he can win re-election. So my guess is it's Biden vs. Trump in 2024. I feel sorry for our children. I feel sorry for my 401(k). I hate what's happened to our country.

From SharkmanReb: Do you think Deion Sanders could succeed in the SEC, if he focused on "big picture" stuff and recruiting, and left the majority of the actual coaching to some top level coordinators/assistants?

I think so. I think he would resonate with recruits, but I do wonder about his ability to stay consistent and he's very prickly with media. He's a risky hire.

From Levi275: Has Mike Norvell righted the ship at Florida State? Jimbo left that program in shambles culturally and the APR was shockingly bad. When Norvell got there Covid hit and the program was basically a total rebuild from the ground up.

I haven't watched the Seminoles much at all, but it appears that he has indeed righted the ship. They're a solid program again. I'm not sure they're what they once were or that they can ever return to that level of prominence, but Norvell is a solid coach/program-builder and he appears to be getting the job done.

From WichitaReb: Two questions, first, in your opinion will this market of what coaches are getting paid just going to continue to soar? So in five years do you think you could see guys getting $200 Million instead of almost $100 million today? Second, and this is a little be more on the political side. I was watching a little bit of a Michigan game a couple weeks ago and several times in the broadcast that were publicizing (felt like pushing) that Michigan had the first female on field assistant in the Big Ten. Do you think that is a direction the sport will continue to go in and in the not so distant future we could be seeing college football female head coaches?

I simply don't know. The economics make no sense, but college football decisions are made emotionally, typically during emotional times, and making emotional decisions frequently leads to mistakes. As for the second point, I'll just say yes. Look at the political and social climate today. I suspect you know where we're headed. And for the record, that's fine. It's a scoreboard business. If you can win games, it shouldn't matter what race or sex or any of that you are.

From gckivreb: Why can't the foundation side of an employment contract with coaches be made public if they agree to it? If the public perception of a long-term high dollar commitment matters to a coach and the foundation is able to accommodate an acceptable deal, why not just disclose it?

I think it can. I think it has been a university-driven decision to keep that stuff mostly private. I might be wrong, but I believe that to be the case.

From chattreb: After all of the noise about Auburn desiring Kiffin, and after talking to a few people and listening to some of your podcasts, I think that the biggest threat OM has to be wary of is not Kiffin leaving for an Auburn, but for OM to be extorted in to a crazy Jimmy Sexton type deal resulting from a desperate school like Auburn. Recent history is clear what that can do to a program, Auburn, Texas A&M, Michigan State, that does not have an Alex Anthopoulos in the room who had the courage to say no to a stupid deal for Freddie Freeman, and realized that there are other players out there, and that money does not grow on trees. Now the need for some finical sanity is about to get into uncharted territories real soon when schools will make crazy offers to players on your roster to either poach and or cause you to spend needlessly on a player when the threat may not even be there. I know that is a lot, but tell me where I may be wrong.

I would push back regarding your commentary on Sexton. His job -- his only job -- is to get his clients the best deal possible. When his clients have leverage, it's his job to exercise that leverage. If athletics directors and presidents aren't savvy enough to negotiate a more favorable deal, that's on them, not Sexton. And the offers to players on rosters are already happening. You're going to soon see established young players leave for other schools just because of money. It's going to happen. As Kiffin says, right now, it's unrestrained free agency.

From rushingsp: If you had 1 free shot to punch anybody in the face, who would it be and why?

No one. I'm just not a violent person. Seriously, if you ever hear of me in a fight, I promise I didn't start it and I simply felt I had to protect myself.

From rebel psychologist: I am interested in seeing OM take the next step as a program. Having watched Georgia handle TN and Perkins at LSU wreck havoc on Bama to me what separates those teams is elite defensive talent and depth. I think you can add a Qb, WR etc to an offense and see results fairly quickly and be elite on that side of the ball in short order. A championship defense is a little harder to come by. Should teams like OM say screw Stadium renovations, updated facilities, etc and go all in with NIL on Elite D linemen and Linebackers?

Elite defensive linemen are really expensive. The linebacker market is a little more manageable, but guys like Perkins -- five-star guys who can't miss -- are getting top dollar as well. As for the balance between renovations and facilities and player procurement, I'm glad that's not on my plate.

From robert90: This year the Ole Miss offense is so run heavy ( I realize it is because they do not have the receivers to get open in one on ones). I have never really seen an up tempo offense that is so run heavy produce at this level. In the Art Briles era of Baylor football they were a run heavy offense but they had receivers that could fly so when they caught you starting to creep up and stack the box, they would run go routes and beat you deep. My question is can Ole Miss beat the elite defenses being so one dimensional?

We're going to get a glimpse on Saturday of what this offense looks like against pretty elite players. Ole Miss doesn't have the burner on the outside or in the slot, so they've had to rely on the running game. Wide receivers, by the way, are becoming very expensive, so that's something to watch moving forward. Running backs are more affordable, so what we're seeing now could be what Ole Miss must be moving forward.

From Champ87: Let's say Lane does leave for whatever job. If you're Keith Carter who are the names of folks you would reach out too? I believe what Lane has done and shown in three years at OM is that you can win and compete in the SEC. Heck, Freeze got to both the Peach and Sugar bowls. Could they convince an established coach to jump on board? Or is it the hot young assistant route?

Look, Ole Miss is now a top-20 job. It's paying at least $7 million per year. You conduct a national search. You reach out to Matt Campbell, Matt Rhule, Lance Leipold, Dave Clawson, Mike Gundy, Luke Fickell, Jamey Chadwell, Dave Aranda, Mike Elko -- those types of guys. You hire a proven, established winner.

From oxreb: Listening to talking heads. This offense OM runs is basically the old Pistol offense perfected by Chris Ault at Nevada. Ault is one of the greatest coaches of all time. Did or does Lane have a relationship with coach Ault?

Ault has been at Nevada forever, so no, they've never coached together. However, Kiffin is an offensive sponge, so it's possible he's picked Ault's brain. I'll ask him sometime.

From mr troy: If you are considering upgrading from the bedsheet backdrop on the podcast, would you be willing to take suggestions from the Board as to its replacement?

It's likely I do a major renovation here in the next few months, but I'll always listen. Just keep in mind it can't be Ole Miss-related.

From Hattiesreb32: Let’s pretend that Josh Heupel is 8-1 this season as the Ole Miss coach…. Would his name be immediately mentioned for every single job opening? Is that just a Kiffin thing or any successful Ole Miss coach thing? If the latter what can be done to change it?