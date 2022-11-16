It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 207. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From RebsRisingLFG: It doesn’t take much insight to look ahead and see what *could* be Kiffin’s best team in 2023 if a few pieces were to fall into place and some eligible players were to return.It seems like around this time last season we were beginning to hear things on Ealy, Conner, etc. Are you hearing any speculation on this year’s group?

No, but I haven't gotten that far. I've spent way too much time working Kiffin rumors -- way too much time. Throw in the start of basketball season, the start of Oxford High School soccer, my son starting driving, trying to chase recruiting stuff, working on content in case Kiffin leaves (I don't think he is, but that's a necessary evil), getting back into running some more, etc., and I just haven't had the time to dive into next year's roster. I expect a volatile December (and that's with Kiffin staying), so it's almost impossible to really have a feel for what the 2023 roster will look like. That will be a focus after the Egg Bowl (again, assuming Kiffin stays, which I basically anticipate).

From Gjg23: Halfway through the NFL season, who are your Super Bowl teams? Also, how much fun was that Vikings-Bills game Sunday?

First, Vikings-Bills was awesome. I think games like that are why we stay in love with sports. It was just so incredibly dramatic and entertaining. As for a midseason Super Bowl pick, I think mine would likely be Eagles-Bills, but it's a crapshoot. In the NFC, I could see Dallas, Philadelphia or Minnesota making the Super Bowl. In the AFC, it's Buffalo, Kansas City and maybe even Miami that stick out in my mind. I'm not completely ready to rule out Baltimore and Cincinnati, either. Just a gut feeling on my part that the AFC could be wild in January.

From Levi275: Are there rumblings of NIL skepticism right now as we are into the final stretch of the football season and we are about to see what NIL is really worth in basketball recruiting in terms of on court product?Texas A&M is the first team ever to sign the #1 class and then have a losing record. Miami's roster looks disinterested in being on the field and their ability to acquire talent is taking a major hit as the crypto market shakes. There are more examples than TX A&M & Miami.

As I've said many times, the market is going to correct itself. The crazy NIL money is just that -- crazy. The stuff that is happening in NIL right now isn't, at least for the most part, sustainable.

From North Tampa Rebel: Where do you see Luke Altmeyer ending up? If not specific, what level (power 5, group 5, etc).

I've heard he's gotten major GO5 and Power-5 interest. He'll have a new home in January and I wish Luke nothing but the best. He's been a good soldier through this season. He's a fine young man and people who know him really say nice things. I'll be cheering for him.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: Thoughts on HIT vs Distance running? I've been going back to some hit training and it makes me feel more like an "athlete" and I get a bit more bang for my buck calorie burning wise.All things considered, if a job that had the more traditional 9-5 2-3 weeks of pto, would you enjoy it more or do you prefer the schedule of what you do? Eta: assuming pay was the same or slightly betterWhat's the best casserole, specifically for Thanksgiving?I'm going green bean or squash.

HIIT, if your joints can handle sprinting, is the most effective training mechanism. For me, someone who is trying to get the final few pounds off, distance running has been very effective. I'm running 6-8 miles 3-4 times per week and lifting on the other days. On non-running days, I try to walk 10,000 steps. It's worked for me. But yes, if your body can handle HIIT, that's definitely more "bang for the buck." As for work schedules, no, I couldn't do a 9-5. I'm so used to controlling my own schedule. And I hate casseroles. For Thanksgiving, I'll eat some turkey and a salad and pretty much call it a day. I'm going to try to skip all the other stuff, though I do love dressing. I'm going to really try to avoid the dressing and sweet potato casserole and all the other stuff and not have a setback eating a meal that I'm not particularly crazy about anyway. And yes, I know that having a strategy to avoid calories on Thanksgiving is psychotic, but at this point, I am who I am.

From IncognitoReb: Is Lane Kiffin going to Auburn? 🙃

I really don't think so. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong.

From Grovin1551: Do you ever feel like throwing your phone in the ocean?

Yes. In all seriousness, I am really going to try to get through National Signing Day and then put my phone away for a few days before going wherever Ole Miss is going for its bowl game. But the coaching silliness is just stupid and it makes me want to hide (even more than I already hide). Neil will be pleased to know that the bourbon he was kind enough to give me when you guys came over a few weeks ago is going to be put to great use in the days between NSD and me leaving for whatever bowl.

From InvernessReb: I'm with you that the other site that covers Ole Miss sports is totally suck up, homerish. I wouldn't spend one dime to purchase any 'information" from them. However, I do find it odd that you even occasionally reference something said or written there. How do you even know and why would it concern you, as we all know you clearly disasociate yourself from them completely?

It often gets brought here or we are asked to comment on it. That's the only way I know who writes what. I subscribe to The Athletic. I enjoy it. I follow a handful of other writers whose work I enjoy. I don't read other Ole Miss content but obviously, we hear about things written. I think Chase is more dialed in to others' content as well, and sometimes he will tell me about it. Believe this or not, but I'm not even all that competitive anymore. We're not entering contests or obsessing over breaking news or that stuff anymore. I have a lot less edge than I used to.

From TX via TN Rebel: What game did you attend Saturday b/c it sure wasn't the same Rebel game I watched? How a journalist of your caliber could blatantly ignore the biased reffing in the game makes me believe you are close to getting your AP Top 25 vote back and probably making the list for an X-mas card from Greg Sankey. I'm a big @Neal McCready fan (and @Chase Parham as well) but I'm flummoxed at how you glossed over major issues in the game.

I thought the holding call on Watkins was big. I thought Turner should've been called for a personal foul on Dart but replays show the referee clearly didn't see it. I didn't think the hit on Evans was targeting. I asked Kiffin about officiating Monday and relayed his answer. I would submit your question and my answer to it is clearly revelatory of your emotional investment in the game and my lack thereof. And that's OK, for both of us, by the way.

From Jackie Fargo: Bryce Young is elite with big game experience. How comfortable do you see Lane with Dart operating his offensive scheme, just a matter of time with decision making, pocket presence to elevate to SEC top tier play?

I think Kiffin is very comfortable with Dart. Dart has to clean up some footwork details and just keep growing as a quarterback. He's 19.

From larryjoe1979: What are some great ideas for Christmas presents for my wife. I am a poor going back to college so budget is 75 to 150 dollars. Please no clothing recs though. TIA

You could go with perfume. It would last a long time and be a reminder of the gift. You could get her a massage or a pedicure/manicure. Obviously, you could get her a subscription to RebelGrove.com, where prices are the same today as they were on that famous Christmas night when George Washington bravely crossed the Delaware.

From DeuceMccluster22: Will u watch?

Maybe. I love Shaq. He's great. That said, I just don't watch much television. There are so many documentaries I tell myself I'll watch that I never watch. But to answer your question, yes, probably.

From Joey Grovewater: What has been your favorite marathon location?

The Chicago Marathon was really cool but the one I think I enjoyed the most was Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota. It was nice and cool, flat, very peaceful and not so super crowded. Then, at the end, there were tons of people and a lot of energy. I basically sprinted the last couple of miles. It was a neat experience.

From LoyalBuck: Top 5 Candidates for Ole Miss if Kiffin does leave?

Let's not go there. I have a list. I've done work in that regard, but it's: 1. Borrowing trouble here 2. Doing work for competitors. But if you insist on a name -- Let's go with Mike Shula. :-)

From MGM_Capt: Why hasn’t this staff been able to see impacts from their HS WR recruits?

At this point, it's either evaluation, development or a lack of NIL/pay-for-play resources to get who they really want. Or it could be some combination thereof.

From OMGrizzlyReb: Was KJ Jefferson recruited at all by OleMiss? I know this has been touched on before but I just can’t remember. He seems like one hell of a tough kid and I have a ton of respect for him. Also, Bryce Young is incredible. I had been pumped to watch him play all year and it lived up to the hype on Saturday. Throwing my fandom for OleMiss and the loss aside, I thoroughly enjoyed watching him play. My question: How/Why does an NFL franchise draft Will Levis over Bryce Young? I understand that “size” may be an issue but the kid is a winner and will absolutely put a team on his back if he has to. Thanks in advance and appreciate all of the hard work you, Chase and Brian put in on a daily basis.

I've heard different things. I think Phil Longo just didn't think he could be an SEC quarterback. And yes, I agree on Young. He's special. He was amazing in Oxford. Without him, Alabama is a 7-5 team (at best). As for the NFL and Levis, Levis has all the measurable and they love him. It sounds crazy but it's the truth.

From BigDogSaint23: What is your go-to remedy if you've had a few too many bourbons the night before? Asking for a friend...

GameChangerPatch.com. Promo code RebelGrove20

From gckivreb: It's been mentioned several times that OM may be one of the best "script" teams early in games on offense in the country. What do you think the disconnect between the script and the remainder of the game is? Adjustments or lack there of, play calling, depth, communication between Kiffin and Weiss? Also, it seems like we've run more cutesy type trick plays this year than in previous years. What would you attribute that to?

Kiffin says the first quarter is coaching. After that, he says, it's players. I assume that's because adjustments are made and scripting becomes too difficult. That said, they're calling plays off a call sheet, which is essentially a script. I think all coaches, including Kiffin, have a tendency to overthink things and go into games with plays that they just can't wait to run when in reality they would be better off just sticking to the basic stuff and staying between the lines, so to speak.

From Ignatius9: Now that Bianco is at Ole Miss until he decides to leave, who were the names Carter was going to interview if McDonnell turned them down because they fired his friend?

Mike Shula. Kidding. I really don't remember. I know Chase had a hot board ready but I truly can't remember who was on it.

From Kylethehoss: Do you think Bryce Young will be a good NFL quarterback?

Absolutely. He's a winner.

From SaladThunder: Have you and Tate been getting some quality bonding time?