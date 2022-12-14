It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 211. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From BigRouse: Fondest memory of Mike Leach. What’s his legacy?

I will remember that night in 2008 when his Texas Tech team beat Texas in Lubbock and, for just a bit, he was on top of the college football world. I'll also remember a time -- I want to say it was 2011, when I was talking to anyone and everyone about the Ole Miss job, when he returned my phone call. I was driving at the time and I pulled over in the Sears parking lot to take notes. He couldn't have been nicer or more friendly. I was in a hurry. If my timeframe is right, and I think it is, Campbell would've been 10 then. So I was picking someone up or something, and I was on a timetable. He would've visited for longer, I think. He was asking me more questions than I was asking him. Just a unique person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. I'm sure they miss much more than the football coach.

From OrangeBeachReb: How is USA Today still in business?

I have no idea. I guess it's still distributed at hotels and such? It's hard for me to believe that anyone is still reading an actual newspaper. I'll say this: I'd get out completely before I went to work for Gannett.

From pinntrust: You retire and move to the suburbs of a big city to be closer to the kids and potential grandkids. Will you be more outgoing and attempt to enjoy your surroundings?

It's difficult to even imagine that phase of my life right now, especially given the damage my 401(k) has suffered in the wake of COViD-19 and the summer of 2020. Here's the thing, though: Even if I wanted to be more social and whatnot here, I don't have the time. I essentially have two jobs. In football season, which goes from late July through New Year's Day, basically, I work 6 1/2 days a week. I'm not complaining, mind you. It's just a statement. I don't have a lot of free time. The free time I have, I usually spend it exercising or walking. I'm a pretty good cook. Laura is an amazing cook. Both of us would rather stay home and cook and open a bottle of wine than go out and spend $100 on dinner and worry about whether we should Uber and such. Plus, it's more peaceful at home. Beyond all the Tunsil/Freeze/NFL Draft fallout that kind of changed how I looked at things and how I lived here, I made a lot of enemies here in 2020 and 2021 being vocal about how utterly and completely stupid the radical lefties in town were about masks, especially on school kids. I mean, I was right and they remain idiots, but a lot of those people are out and about quite a bit. It's just easier to stay home. Maybe when Carson leaves for college and we're officially empty-nesters, that changes. I kind of doubt it. I've always been a bit of a homebody. As I've gotten older, I've become more of one. It's just more peaceful.

From jchmcl09: Is it conceivable that some of these NIL 18-19 year olds or their families get so in over their heads that we might see some personal bankruptcies? Is it up to each recipient to manage their own money?Do you see college fans getting "meaner" now due to NILs with booing at their own players like on the professional level? Is it possible that Message Boards will be even more toxic? Some of these guys will be making more money than most fans in the stands.

I just don't know. I know at Ole Miss, the Grove Collective helps manage and distribute the money, but I don't know how all that works, and I guess I'm not overly interested. The kids are getting paid. The ones that aren't want to. I thought Kiffin's discussion of NIL Tuesday was interesting and I'll say again what I've said for a while now -- I'm glad I'm 52 and not 32 trying to make a living covering college football. Are fans meaner? Yes. Is that because of NIL and all of that? I don't know. I think society has gotten precipitously meaner since March of 2020. I think that's reflected on this message board to a degree. I can't say I spend time on other message boards.

From cctrey5: Sports question: After the Cowboys performance against the Texans, are you writing that off as just a bad game or are you ready to label the Cowboys as pretenders?Life question: Why do some people believe men and women can’t be platonic friends?

No, they're still contenders. That defense, combined with the running game, gives Dallas a chance. However, I need to see Dak Prescott win a football game before I go crazy and start thinking about the Cowboys beating Philadelphia on the road to get to the Super Bowl. As for platonic friends, I don't know. I have female friends. I always have. But I guess if we're all being honest here, when you're younger, there's always some degree of sexual tension in those relationships. Maybe it's because your significant other or their significant other feels threatened or maybe it's because the line between platonic and romantic can get razor thin. I don't know.

From TennRebel: Can you please change the name of Recruiting Notes back to Recruiting Nuggets?

It doesn't matter to me. We can call them whatever. That said, why? Does TOS still call them nuggets? We called them chiks but then Krystal made some budget cuts, so we changed that to just notes. I have no preference.

From randle4: A) With the CFP starting in the 2024 season, do you expect Texas/OU to join early for that reason? Hearing anything on this?B) Will the SEC be moving to a 9 game schedule for the 2024 season? Regardless of Texas/OU entry or is the SEC waiting on them to join before going to 9 games?

A. Yes, for lots of reasons. B. That would be my quasi-educated guess at this moment.

From DeuceMccluster22: With the ever changing landscape of collegeFootball, do u think we will ever see spring games where schools play other schools instead of just a culminating inter squad game?In the year 2023, I’ll be entering my 40s…. A milestone age I have all these physical fitness goals I want to accomplish bc I feel the time is ticking to once I past 45ish or so I won’t be able. What are somethings that u wish you wish you could go back and tell yourself as you turned 40 regarding anything or the biggest lessons you’ve learned throughout your 40s into your 50s?

I don't. In fact, I expect college football to eventually adopt the NFL offseason model and have mini-camps. I think spring football is antiquated and, while a spring exhibition would be a money-maker, I think a lot of coaches and players would balk at the idea. Here's the deal with fitness: You have to make it a lifestyle. When I was in my 30s, working my ass off and traveling constantly, going to eat at night was my escape from covering sports. I would find a restaurant, sit at the bar, order an appetizer, etc. I was looking to just unplug, I suppose. I wish I'd taken that energy to a gym or just on a long walk. I would've never gained all that weight that became a physical and mental albatross for years. I think it's vitally important for people my age to exercise daily. That can mean a walk or whatever, but you're right. If you're tying to get fit, it's a lot easier the younger you are.

From olehosk: State of the program question: how do you feel we are positioned relative to the rest of the SEC compared to 12 months ago? Where would you place us as a program?It feels like we are stuck in neutral a bit. Closed the season poorly, suffered the effects on coaching uncertainty, not clear how we are going to do on portal recruiting (surprised we aren't hearing more), and have just made one coaching change. Perhaps it is just the timing - but it doesn't feel great.

I think you're in pretty good shape. You're in good shape with NIL. You have a high-profile coach about to start his fourth year. Yes, you closed the season poorly, but recruiting is going fine (it doesn't have to splashy or loud, and it's really, really, really, really early in the portal season) and you have a solid coaching staff. I think the losses and the Kiffin/Auburn saga took some wind out of the fans' sails, but I don't think it really changed much in reality.

From Cublicious_16: Are the Cubs gonna spend any more money? I am a life long fan and I’m frustrated right now

Last night, Oxford beat Tupelo in the rain in penalty kicks after a 30-minute weather delay. It was late. I was trying to wind down. It had been an emotional night for my son, who plays for Oxford. I heard him say, "Dad, Correa signed." For just a moment, I had hope. Then he said it was with the Giants. Right now, the Cubs suck. I'm not sure Dansby Swanson, even if he signs with Chicago, changes that calculus very much. They're being stubborn about their computer program, in my opinion. I think we're watching the market -- and maybe the game -- pass them by. I've been a Cubs fan all my life, basically. But really, since the budget cuts of 2019, they've been a bad franchise. They've turned me off, both on and off the field, in subsequent seasons. I'm not alone. I talked to someone inside the organization who told me the same thing. He gave me details. It was what I suspected. I wish I were a Braves fan. That organization is so freaking solid right now.

From Champ87: In Lane's 3 seasons he is now on his 3rd OL coach. This year it was apparent that the pass blocking was almost not existent at times under Thornton. Clements was let go after the spring game in 2021. Why do you think there's not been much luck with the hires for OL? And do you think John Garrison will end up being a good hire?

I'm on record saying I think firing Randy Clements was a mistake. It's a mistake this Lane Kiffin -- as opposed to the somewhat out-of-touch, distracted Kiffin of that day -- wouldn't make, in my opinion. Thornton simply wasn't ready for this level, though I do think Jake is a very good young coach with a very bright future. Garrison has a superb reputation. He'll do as well, however, as the players he can recruit.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: With the Leach stuff, it kind of reminded me to goto these games. I mean yeah you can see anybody play/coach on TV, but seeing guys like him and Saban (I know Leach isnt Saban level, but he is certainly one who will be remembered by the sport) players like Johnny Manziel and Derrick Henry that has a huge value that I think a lot of fans are now missing, care to expand on that thought and who are some guys you're excited to tell grandkids you've gotten to see in person?

Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Deion Sanders, Champ Bailey, Eli Manning, Manziel, Cam Newton, Bo Jackson, Albert Pujols, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, George Brett, Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson, Dale Murphy, the list goes on. Yes, one of the great things about sports is getting to admire greatness. And yes, it's different in person, even though it's so much easier and convenient to watch from the comforts of home.

From TX via TN Rebel: Did you ever run across Grant Wahl? I know he didn't have much option but would you go to Qatar to cover an event?

I never met Wahl. I read his work. He was a brilliant journalist. Would I go? If I had to, yes. I think, knowing what I know and hearing what I hear, I wouldn't try to make waves there.

From jjglo23: How much more improvement do you see Jaxon Dart and Quinshon Judkins improving in year 2 of the offensive scheme? Did the offense struggle late in the year come from the lack of a tight end or the lack of a big play threat to take the top off the defense?

If Judkins gets much better, look out. I think Dart will take huge strides, especially if they can protect him better and get him some weapons.

From ABearsFanNMS: What is dragging down our recruiting (HS and portal)?Best meal you have had a restaurant?

I'm not convinced your recruiting is being dragged down. I think that's a false narrative. It's certainly premature. Best meal? I'm not sure I think about food that way. I probably should. Life would be more fun, etc., but I'm not sure I think about food that way. I hear other people rave about restaurants and meals and such and it's borderline foreign to my way of thinking. There's a restaurant in Monterey, Calif., called Monterey Fish House that I've had a couple of wonderful meals -- one with my wife after running the Big Sur Marathon and another with the whole family on a California vacation. Those stand out. I love Saint Leo, though I haven't been there in more than a year now. I've had some great meals there in the past, but we just don't really get out much anymore. I've got some fond memories from Vetro 1925 from all of our trips to see the girls in Fayetteville. There are a few other places there -- Feed and Folly, Xuma Kitchens, Loafin Joes come to mind -- that I have great memories, but that's more about the people and their happiness than it is the food.

From LARebel83: My college football hot take is that the BCS wasn't as bad as people made it out to be, got the championship matchups right most years (apologies to '04 Auburn), preserved the importance of the regular season and bowls, and was way better than the current four-team format. Am I totally wrong on this?