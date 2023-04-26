It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 227. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…



From Kylethehoss: What is the best concert you ever attended? What is one you would have loved to attend in their prime?

OK, I'm not a huge concert guy. I like them fine, but I've never been the guy that just goes wild about seeing live acts. I can remember going to parties in college where there were live bands playing and everyone around me was just all psyched up and seemingly loving the music. It did nothing for me -- other than make me realize I was really out of place and would be much happier elsewhere. But to answer your question, the best live concert I ever attended was Coldplay in Houston. The girls were fairly little and Coldplay played on the Grammys and they both said how much they liked Coldplay. I was kind of stunned, but it worked out where we could go there, stay at my brother's house in Katy and then go to the concert. I didn't expect much going in; I was lukewarm at best on Coldplay. However, it was a fantastic show. They were terrific. As for the concert I would've loved to have seen, it would've been Prince. I grew up in the 80s and Prince's music was almost mysterious. He was edgy and racy and it was stuff you didn't necessarily want to play loud in your bedroom when your parents were home, but I loved his music from Day One. As I've gotten older and more able to appreciate his talent and the lyrics of some of his work, I've become an even bigger fan.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready - When thinking about movies about legendary sports stars, i.e. 61, Cinderella Man, Rudy, The Pride of the Yankees, etc., whose story do you think should be told on the silver screen that hasn't been made yet? Who would you love to see a movie about? Any sport...

I think the Shohei Ohtani movie, really focusing in one his decade in Chicago, the one in which he led the Cubs to five World Series titles, will be the one that has me at the theatre night after night. I'm a little surprised there hasn't been a movie about Ted Williams. His story was incredible. Pete Rose would make for an incredibly story if told right. Isn't it funny how your mind goes to baseball for movies and basketball for documentaries. I suspect Tom Brady's life will make the silver screen sooner rather than later. Someone will do the deep dive on Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as well, I would think.

From rldixon23: Are soccer dads as bad as baseball dads, we just got into soccer with our younger kids. The over the top baseball dads were just too much to handle.

I'm a boy soccer dad, so I'm not sure I can completely answer this, but I'm around a lot of girls' soccer also, so I'll give it a shot. In short: No. Soccer dads are far more chill than baseball dads. Some girl soccer dads are hoping -- often realistically -- that their daughters get an opportunity to play college soccer. Oxford has a girl headed to Southern Miss next season and a rising senior already committed to South Alabama, for example. But no soccer dads expect their sons to one day play for Bayern Munich or Chelsea or Liverpool or Real Madrid. And while I think men's college soccer should be a scholarship sport and would be a hit, we're still years -- maybe decades -- away. So the obnoxious baseball vibe from dads -- Little Johnny is going to play for LSU! Then the Rangers! -- doesn't exist around the soccer pitch.

From dallasreb972: Cubs so far look like a competitive team, do you think if they are in the playoff hunt going into the trade deadline they would make moves or are they willing to wait until free agency to make moves and not give up assets? Would they even consider to make a move for Shohei? Angels have to understand that he will probably go somewhere else, why not get some assets for him? Poor Mike Trout just wasted talent in LA

They left some room under the cap to make a move to improve if that's the prudent move to make in late July. I think, given the fact they're in a major market full of teams that aren't major spenders, they would have to be willing to make a big move if it were there to make. Do the Cubs have the goods to get Ohtani as a rental? I would think so. Would it be worth trading valuable prospects just to have a two-month exclusive negotiating window? I would think so. Bottom line for the Cubs is this: The organization simply must be a major player for Ohtani. It must convince fans it did all it could. Finally, before I traded away the farm for Ohtani, I'd want to know one thing: Do I have a shot or is the Ohtani-to-the-Dodgers thing a fait accompli?

From chattreb: I have wondered this for years. Why did South Bend Central not double team Jimmy Chitwood, particularly on that last shot? Was that a coaching error or did the South Bend Coach underestimate how good he was?

Coaching error. It's like the end of Game 4 in Sacramento-Golden State. Kings down one, with the ball. Bottom line: De'Aaron Fox can't get the last shot. Period. End of discussion. Double-team him, get the ball out of his hands, live with the result, however it goes. Steph Curry and Draymond Green doubled, disrupted his dribble and forced him to pass to Harrison Barnes. Barnes got an open 3 from the left wing. He had a nice look, got it off in rhythm, but he missed. Even if he'd swished it at the buzzer, that was good defense from the Warriors. Chitwood had to have the ball taken out of his hands. South Bend clearly wasn't prepared.

From Cubbie Aug: What’s the best course of action after my fiancé told me she can’t stand listening to Pat Hughes?

So she doesn't like my podcast. I get it. Chase and I can be a bit boring and dry. But she can't listen to Pat Hughes? My friend, that's a major issue. I need to see some pics to see how big of an issue this is, but you have a potential problem on your hands. How could anyone not love listening to Pat Hughes?

From cctrey5: As a Bengals fan, what would you like to see them do on Thursday night?

I would love to see them trade way up and draft Bijon Robinson and then cut Joe Mixon, but I think they'll sit tight and go tight end or defensive tackle late in the first round.

From Levi275: NFL draft week.. who will be the biggest stars and biggest busts out of this draft class?

Biggest stars: Will Anderson Bijon Robinson Nolan Smith Bryan Bresee Biggest busts: Anthony Richardson Tyree Wilson

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. Have you ever been star struck by meeting/ interviewing a college athlete?2.**** CREED 3 SPOILERS WARNING***You recently said u thought Creed 3 was possibly the best one in the trilogy. I walked out highly disappointed and one reason is because they didn’t even give an update is to where Rocky was or what he was doing, when Mary Ann died… No phone or anything from Rocky? I know Stallone refused to return over ownership rights to the franchise but did it not bother u they never gave us an update on him?!

1. No. 2. I guess I just suspend disbelief when I watch the Rocky/Creed movies. I just assumed Rocky was good and hanging with his son's family and let it be. I just enjoyed it for what it was, I suppose.

From TX via TN Rebel: Coming out of the Spring, which kicker had the better camp?

I didn't watch the kicking much, but Caden Costa looked really good when I did.

Rebels0603: Why do we drive on a parkway but park in a driveway?

I can't solve life's mysteries. I'm just a humble whatever my field is called now.

From North Tampa Rebel: You and @Jay G. Tate recently talked on twitter about GPITs and how it likely would not work. What percentage of the audience do you think would not listen due to the whole Lane to Auburn week? Personally I’d love to see it come back.

I clearly have reservations. I don't think Jay could market it on an Auburn site. I think his people would want him to come after me hard and while I'm fine with that, I suspect I'd fight back in a way that would make him uncomfortable and just anger his subscribers more, making it even harder for him to market the show. His people despise me, and while some of it is deserved, I think I've been proven right in the aftermath of the Kiffin/Freeze stuff. So how do you sell that? How do you tell a sponsor, "Hey, this show might not be marketable and a lot of the people hate one of the hosts. Wanna buy in?" Maybe I'm wrong. Jay and I haven't talked about it, and that's on me, not him.

From dawsonreb: Which is worse? Leaving a shopping cart in the parking lot and not putting it in the shopping cart corral. Or a group in line to order at a packed "fast casual" restaurant and sending someone from the group to an open table to save said table before ordering the food thus preventing people who have ordered from having a table to sit at...