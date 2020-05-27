It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From larryjoe1979: am I a bad person because I social distance a little less based on the attractiveness of the other person?

No. That makes you a human.

From nas5108: If the NBA season does indeed come back what is your prediction for who plays in the NBA Finals and who wins the championship?

It's almost impossible to say because they haven't settled on a format yet. However, I've long thought a healthy Clippers team would beat the Lakers and I think the Bucks are a legitimately elite club. So I'll go Clippers-Bucks.

From nas5108: Did you and the fam grill out on Memorial Day? If so what was on the menu?

We grilled on Sunday. I did briskets and Laura made a black-eyed pea salad, a charred corn salad, collard greens and jalapeño and cheese beer bread. It was delicious. I did more than 1,700 calories worth of Peloton to prepare for the caloric intake. She also made these damn cookies that the kids love. I only ate two. It was a remarkable accomplishment. They're incredible.

From nas5108: How big of a selling point is it to big time recruits to run through the T? Tennessee always seems to recruit well it just hasn’t translated in to winning a ton on the field in the last like 20 years...

It's my dream. That, and to have a Zoom call with Jeremy Pruett.

From nas5108: What is your favorite sports memory as a kid? How enjoyable has it been to bond with Carson over sports?

Playing sports? You know what, some of my favorite memories are just random sports. I had a really good game pitching when I was 12.We won, 2-1, and the opposing coach, trying to fire up his team before the final inning, said, "This guy can't pitch." That pissed me off. I struck out the side. In the handshake line, I shook his hand and said, "Can't pitch, huh?" He followed me into our dugout, got up in my face and made an ass of himself. If someone did that to Carson, there'd be a brawl. Luckily, my parents were angry at me for being disrespectful. Instead of a postgame peanut buster parfait from Dairy Queen, I was sent to my room. I hit a home run off my friend William Colvin when I was 14. He was still angry the next morning at driver's ed class. He said it barely cleared the left-center field fence. Barely, my ass. I crushed that. There was this kid from a nearby town who nobody could touch. His name was Tracy something. He threw hard and he was kind of wild, so everyone was scared of him. For some reason, the ball looked like a freaking balloon coming out of his hand to me. I would hit him all over the park. No idea how or why, for I wasn't particularly good. I had an interception as a freshman in the Red-White game at Ruston and I remember being really pumped. I don't know how much of the rest of the stuff really sticks out all these years later. The younger I was, the more sports were fun. I remember whiffle ball games in the neighborhood more than I remember RHS baseball games. Carson and I have certainly bonded over sports. He likes to talk about teams and games and seasons and players and the Jordan documentary has interested him in 1990s NBA. Mostly, I just love watching him play. I love watching him play soccer. I don't really understand the game, so I sit and watch and cheer and just get to be a stupid dad. That's awesome.

From PowderBlues: What’s the coolest abbreviated season format you’ve heard thrown around for the sports that took a COVID break, no matter how unrealistic? (e.g. someone threw around MLB having a league-wide round robin tourney that then results in playoff)

NBA sent GMs proposal for feedback on "World Cup style" group stage to replace 1st round of playoffs, per @KevinOConnorNBA



🔹Top 20 teams put in 5 tiers, drawn into groups

🔹Teams play twice vs. each team in group

🔹Top two teams in each group advance to 7-game series rounds pic.twitter.com/kBzZBWIbkT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2020

From tannerpace1: What health related guidelines do you expect for the press this year at football games? ie: the press box, post game press conferences, etc. Are there any guidelines that would make you consider coving all the games from home?

I'll be shocked if media is allowed any face-to-face access this fall. I doubt the press box will be open to media and I can't imagine they'll allow postgame access either. I would think everything would be done via Zoom and/or teleconferences. Frankly, last season we started covering games remotely so we could do the postgame show. Turns out we were likely ahead of our times.

From coachnuke: Do you think Phil Jackson being a member of the NY Knicks championship team with Reed,DeBusshere,Bradley, Barnett, Frazier and Cazzie Russell was a major influence? And would the golf event would have been even better with Jordan instead of Brady

Sure, we're all impacted by our experiences. I suspect Jackson was shaped by his playing career to a degree. No, Manning versus Brady was a glimpse into their rivalry and friendship. I didn't watch a lot of it. It's golf. I don't play at all, so I really don't understand it at any nuanced level, and I don't find televised golf to be all that enjoyable. However, I watched 20 minutes or so on Sunday and found it generally fun.

From OrangeBeachReb: First let me promise that I know you have limited availability with Lane. But I would love for you to have this question in your back pocket someday in the future:“Aside from Ole Miss’ excellent talent in 2014 on defense.... what was it about that OM defensive scheme that challenged you as the Alabama offensive coordinator?

Yeah, that would be a fun conversation to have in a big window of time. I can't foresee that happening anytime soon, but I'll try to put that one in the back of my mind in case that opportunity presents itself.

From jasongreer: your thoughts on Joe Rogan/Spotify deal. Does it mean anything for MPW Digital?

I like Rogan. I am not an every-day listener, but I listen some. He's good. He's raw. He's real. He has conversations. His style of podcasting is similar to what I enjoy if I had the talent and skill and medium to do it. The $100 million, which will have him exclusively on Spotify by the end of the year, is fantastic for him and will be a boom for Spotify. His style of podcasting is very popular. I can't imagine what it will mean for MPW. Nothing, I suspect. I mean, I love interviewing people and discussing new things, but I suspect most of our listeners want us to resume the old format sooner rather than later. I'm not talented enough to venture out on my own Rogan-style. I give the guy a ton of credit. He took chances with his topics, built an audience and then built an empire.

From Cooley Bird: If you’re the NBA, don’t you push for best-of-5 in the first round in a situation like this and then push for that to be the standard? There’s just no need for 7 games.

This year? Probably, though that would cost them more TV money. Long-term? No. I love the seven-game series format.

From DeuceMccluster22: As a cubs fan, are u ashamed of how your fellow cub fans treated Bartman the night the event occurred?What was your initial thoughts when it happen and how long afterwards did u have remorse for how he was treated.Lets say u were in the stands and samethinf happen to you. How would u continue to live your life and would u still be a cubs fan?

Yes. However, context is needed. That 2003 NLCS was so emotional. The drought was very much a story and that team, with Prior and Wood and Sosa and Alou, had captured the hearts of Cubs fans. It beat Atlanta in the NLDS and appeared to have Game 6 in hand when all hell broke loose. Initially, I was mad at Bartman and Gonzalez and Baker. Over time, I focused as much on Game 7 as I did Game 6. The next spring, I was in Mesa and I met with then-Cubs GM Jim Hendry. Interestingly, he was haunted by Game 1 more than any other game. Had the Cubs won, he felt, they would've swept the series.I feel for Bartman. I wish he'd come out of hiding and accept apologies, but it's his life and he has the right to live it as he wishes.

From OlmReb5: If you were allowed to decide how the sports events happened (college and pro leagues) how would you do it? And how long until the stadium would be filled to capacity.

I'd open it up and let people live. I'd let people make their own choices. Frankly, I'm shocked that's not more of a widespread opinion.

From RebCJ: If you could afford any sports franchise (Chicago teams excluded) which would you buy and why.

I think I'd own the Yankees. How cool would that be? All of that history and money and passion would be pretty damn cool. Or maybe I'd own a small-market team and try to win a title that would mean so much to the people there.

From Levi275: What do you think about the betting hype surrounding Brooklyn entering this postseason (assuming it is played)? Going forward, do you think that KD & Kyrie will be successful together?

The hype entering this postseason is silly. Moving forward, however, the Nets will be a real contender. Durant and Irving form a hell of a nucleus.

From Levi275: I asked you and Carson your thoughts on the Giannis signature shoe when it debuted. While not a basketball shoe, what do you & Carson think about the shoe Nike brought out for Brooks Koepka.

Carson: "They're OK. I like the bottom color way (purple and gold). They're not bad."

From CKDixie: Neal, you promised a full blown fluffy shark campaign after you were the voice of the people and helped get Kiffin hired. What do we need to do to ramp up the fluffy shark campaign and get this done by the start of the season?

I realize I've let you down. The pandemic stifled my momentum. I'll try to do better.

What’s your honest opinion on Steve Robertson, both as a person and as a “journalist”? — Jon W (@jonw_10) May 26, 2020