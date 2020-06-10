It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Clayton Wall@CCWa11·17h Replying to @NealMcCreadyand@RebelGroveCan you or @RivalsChase give us the odds on draft eligible BSB players returning next year? Specifically Keenan And Servideo? I know they are low but... still curious!

Chase addressed this here on Tuesday: https://olemiss.forums.rivals.com/threads/quick-week-of-mlb-draft-primer.242825/

Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?🤷‍♂️ — BoumtjeBoumtje ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BoumtjeBoumtje) June 8, 2020

I'm a ULM grad. I can't be expected to figure out life's mysteries.

Do we end up with capacity crowds during the football season at some point? — TV (@Sivilanost) June 8, 2020

In my opinion, absolutely. Many in the media will lose their minds, but that makes it even more fun.

If you could go back in time and witness one sporting event, what would it be? — Norman Johnston (@normanEjohnston) June 8, 2020

Will the NCAA or the SEC allow extra practice time this Summer/Fall since there was no spring football? — winn_cox (@WinnCox) June 8, 2020

Yes, the plan will be approved Thursday. They're going to allow four weeks of what will essentially be an NFL-styled OTA (no pads, no helmets) before the traditional fall camp. They're not replacing spring football, but it'll be fine. Dirty little secret: Spring football is a waste of time. This system, should it work, will likely become the norm.

From djbradfo: Should it be considered a crime to cook a steak more than medium and use steak sauce?

Look, I like mine medium-rare without sauce, but I'm a big believer in like what you like. If that's a burnt steak with A-1, who am I to tell you you're wrong?

From nas5108: With the long layoff in the NBA do you think we see any upsets in the playoffs like a 7 beating a 2 or 6 upsetting a 3 or do you think it will be chalk when the playoffs do happen in a few Months?

I do. I think one of the younger, up-and-coming teams, fully healthy and with nothing to lose, could knock off one of the older contenders playing in an odd environment. The Lakers, for example, feed off a crowd's energy. These really young players aren't far removed from 8 a.m. AAU games in front of empty gyms. I think the later rounds will go like chalk, but I expect an upset or two early.

From nas5108: Where were you when you first heard about 9/11 and did you spend most of the day watching the news? I remember being in history class and the teacher brought a tv in and we watched what was going on the rest of the day.

I was covering Auburn. The Tigers had beaten Ole Miss on Saturday and were scheduled to go to LSU that upcoming Saturday. I was in my hotel room, writing a story about Auburn defensive end/Baton Rouge native Reggie Torbor, when it began. I had the TV on NBC on mute. As I realized what was happening, I checked out, got to the Auburn. football complex, attended a pointless press conference where I couldn't believe people asked about football and then got home to Mobile as quickly as I could. I listened to radio the entire drive and then watched television into the early hours of the morning. It's certainly one of those days and times I'll never forget.

From nas5108: What do you think the coaching carousel will be like after this upcoming college football season? Will it be much more quiet due to COVID and some schools not being as likely to eat large buyouts and pay big salaries to bring in new coaches and their staffs?

I anticipate a very quiet offseason. Programs have lost money. If a school can't fire a coach without a buyout, I think it will hold off on firings for a bit.

From DeuceMccluster22: What has Sammy Sosa done to his skin?And what are cub fans thoughts of him during his time in Chicago and post time in Chicago?

He was certainly entertaining as a Cub. He made Cub games fun. I wish they'd invite him back, retire his number and heal the wounds. Life's too short to carry that grudge forever.

From North Tampa Rebel: Do you foresee any fallout from the Clemson n-word situation? When is the last time you heard a white person use that word in person. (Non tv, news, music etc)

I think it will hurt Swinney nationally as a lot of national media types will try to cancel him. Look, I don't know the guy, and I'm turned off by the hyper-religious shtick in general. However, I know people who know him who swear by his authenticity. As for the n-word, I can't remember the last time I heard a white person use it.

From OrangeBeachReb: What ways in which you podcast, new processes, ideas etc that you and Chance implemented because there has been no sports during COVID do you see keeping long term? Did COVID (I know it’s not over) change the way you will do things in the future, that otherwise wouldn’t have happened? Btw - you guys have done an amazing job keeping me (and I assume others) interested and just as dialed into your content, live videos and podcasts. I hope your advertisers understand that.

This won't be popular here, but the last three months have energized my career. There have been no sports. I don't know the new staff. I've yet to have any personal interaction with the new head football coach, and that's his style, which is absolutely fine with me. The point is this: I had to get up, figure it out and carry on. I think I've done some really strong podcasts. I know some other people disagree, but I've enjoyed the long interview-style format I've had to go to during this time. It's forced me to expand my horizons a bit, which I have thoroughly enjoyed. It's made me better at managing time as well. For the site, I had to keep producing content. That was my thought process. I couldn't just close it down and expect subscribers to stick around. However, I didn't feel, especially during April and May when there was so much uncertainty regarding what was going to happen this fall, lists of top-5 players to watch and top-5 reasons losing spring was bad and top-5 former wide receivers would make compelling content. So I strayed from that and focused on the big picture. Did that work? Was that the right call? That's not for me to determine. As for how it'll impact the product moving forward, I don't really know. I'll have to figure it out as we closer to the resumption of play.

From Hannitized: Can you and Burton take a different spin on his piece in "Ten Thoughts"? Say a "Chopped" spin of ten ingredients or less of items you and Chase have in your pantry?...of course sponsored by Larsons Big Star. Would love to see what he can whip up! Thx.

Yeah, that might be a fun idea, especially when Burton gets back from France later this year. Thanks for the idea.

From nas5108: Do you think baseball will miss this entire season as the 2 sides seem far apart on agreeing to a deal to have a short season with time quickly running out to agree to terms and have enough time to train before actually starting and then also have a strike in 2021? (MLBPA seems to have rejected the latest 76 game proposal from the owners)

No, I think they're going to play a shortened season. I'll guess they play 75ish games at the full pro-rated salary. I'll guess they start around July 15 and play through September. The owners are terrified of a second wave eliminating the playoffs. I'm no epidemiologist, but I think that's borderline silly.

From M.O.B. Rebel: 1. Educated guess on who starts at QB vs Baylor?2. If it's Corral, does JRP start in the slot?3. Choose one word to describe the new football staff. Mine would be energetic.4. What am I missing on Nate Oats? Losing conference record and .500 overall, yet he's landing elite talent and projected as a shoe-in for the tournament. It seems as though his system is more like the NBA, which could be appealing to talented players. But he hasn't really had a big/signature win. Sell me on him.5. Along those lines, does it hurt Kermit in recruiting that he runs a more "old school" system? Not as much 1on1 and you will have to guard - does that turn off players that want to have the ultimate green light and score big? IMO, it does hinder him a little. Was curious if you knew how we were combating it.

1. There's no way I could have an educated guess. If you take Kiffin at his word -- and I do -- he wants to see them operate his and Lebby's offense before he makes that call. 2. I guess that's possible, but Plumlee has consistently maintained he's a quarterback and that's what he wants to play. So my guess would be no. 3. I don't know these guys at all yet. I don't really have a description at this point. That's not a negative; I just don't know them on any level. 4. I don't know Oats, but he has a great reputation -- both as a coach and a recruiter. His team played hard for him last season until injuries derailed their progress. 5. I've never heard that. Look, if you want to play in the NBA, you have to defend. I know critics like to say otherwise, but those people aren't watching the league. I think what has hindered Ole Miss basketball over the years is a lack of, for a better word, investment. I think it's as simple as that.

From nas5108: In your opinion who is the best young NFL QB out of Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold, Tua, and Joe Burrow?

I think Tagovailoa has real potential to be a superstar in the league. Don't sleep on Darnold. He had a pretty solid season with the Jets, and they clearly believe in him. My answer, however, is Murray, I think. I didn't watch the Cardinals much last season, but when I did, he always impressed me.

From FireFighterReb: Is it time to change the name Rebels? If Archie and Eli asked to change the name how would that effect fan reaction?

I think that's a question for Ole Miss people with an emotional attachment to the university. I don't qualify. Therefore, I don't think it's appropriate for me to answer it. That's not a cop-out, by the way. It's an honest answer. The question I'd have, if I were Ole Miss, would be this: Would it be easier for Ole Miss, both academically and athletically, to recruit if the mascot were something more innocuous than Rebels. If yes, well, then you have to at least give it some thought. If no, well, screw it. I don't know that answer either. That's for people smarter than I. As for the Mannings, I'm sure if they came out in favor of something like that, it would create quite a stir -- likely on both sides of that issue.

From TX via TN Rebel: Should sports contests simply move the National Anthem to a time when the teams aren't on their collective playing surfaces?

I don't know. I'm the rare guy that enjoys the anthem but isn't offended if people don't put their hands over their hearts or choose to kneel or whatever. The First Amendment protects freedom of expression. Our founders explicitly said as much. That also protects the rights of those who wish to be offended to the point of no longer attending games, by the way.

From RebCJ: When the COVID situation first began, handshakes and other common gestures became awkward interactions. Many people wondered if society would ever go back to such greetings. Now that we have the benefit of hindsight, do you think people will second guess handshakes, etc say a year from now?

I've always thought mass handshakes were weird and gross. I'll shake hands with close friends but this will give me an excuse to avoid all those weird interactions with limp handshakes or people I feared hadn't washed their hands properly -- or at all -- after their last visit to the restroom.

From $WithARebelYell$: What recruit do you think Kiffin wants most in 2021 on both sides of the ball?

I doubt it's that simple. He and his staff need playmakers on both sides of the ball. The roster isn't an SEC-caliber roster right now. He needs dudes who can make plays. Simple as that.

From Landon_RH: Earlier in the year, there were talks that Arkansas was a guarantee win this year. With their additions on staff and bringing in Felipe Franks, is a guaranteed win still the case?

I think the Hogs will be better this year. They can't be worse. However, winning SEC games, even at home against Ole Miss, is a tall order. No, a trip to Fayetteville in November for a roster like Ole Miss' is not a guaranteed win, but if you're handicapping that game on June 10, you're going with the Rebels and you're willing to lay some points.

From chess2899: This world has just changed dramatically. Travel, sporting events, family gatherings and business meetings will all have limitations. My son doesn’t want children because his opinion is that the world has gotten so bad that raising a child in such a world would be difficult if not an impossible task. How do your children feel about having children in the future? How do you feel about helping raise grandchildren in a volatile world? Does mankind not only survive but prevails at the end?