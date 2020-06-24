RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 91

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Episode 91, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From drdan321: If you could witness one event in history, what event would it be?

Oh, wow. One thing that immediately came to mind was the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. One spends his life wondering what really happened (don't yell at me about faith, people; anyone who never has doubts or ponders things is someone I wouldn't trust), and as powerful as the experience would be, to absolutely know beyond a doubt what happened would be life-changing. The other thing that came to mind was the JFK assassination. To be able to stand on that corner and watch the Texas School Book Depository would eliminate any doubts, one way or the other. I guess that's kind of morbid.

From nas5108: Do you think the legislators ultimately change the State flag or are they too cowardly to do that and instead they pass the buck and put it up to a vote by the public?

I don't think they have the votes. I think they wait until January to try again. If I'm right, a lot of damage is getting done between now and then.

From nas5108: As of now do you think the NBA still comes back and finishes the season?

Yes, there are 900 million reasons for them to try. Do I think it's seamless? No, not at all. But at the end of the day, I'll bet they get it done.

From Desmondo22: This is a question that was discussed at my house this weekend with my two girls. Would love to know your thoughts.If you could have dinner with three people in history that have died who would it be and why?

I asked Campbell just then and she said, "Ted Bundy, Lee Harvey Oswald and John Wilkes Booth." I'm kind of scared. She said she wanted to know if Oswald was a patsy and wanted to ask Booth if he thought it were worth it. I've read so much about Alexander Hamilton. He'd have to be on my list. So would George Washington. He and Hamilton were friendly, so that could make for a fascinating conversation. My third, I think, (and I'd like this to be a separate dinner) would be Mary Magdalene. How incredible would that conversation be?

From nas5108: How is everybody holding up in the McCready household with the spikes back up in COVID and things seeming to get worse the last week or so?

We are all holding up well. Thank you for asking. We don't discuss COVID in this house. We don't turn on the news. We just keep living life. Caroline is back at dance. Carson has resumed soccer and basketball. I've gone back to my gym some. Life is meant to be lived.

From FireFighterReb: Do you see a scenario in which Ole Miss could be kicked out of the SEC when college football goes through its next realignment?

Yes. It is in the best interests of Ole Miss and Mississippi State to eliminate any and all negatives in the next few years. I think it's unlikely that something happened to lead to Ole Miss and State being kicked out of the SEC/not included during realignment, but is there a scenario? Sure.

From WBurns42: The OKC Thunder were one of the most talented teams to not win a championship before KD and Harden and eventually Westbrook left. Why do you think they never got over the hump?

Well, those three were only together for three playoff runs. In 2010, they were just kids and they took Kobe and Pau and the Lakers to six games. In 2011, they overachieved before losing to Dirk and the Mavs in five games. In 2012, they won the Western Conference before losing to LeBron and the Heat in five games in the NBA Finals. In 2013, Westbrook got hurt in the playoffs, spoiling a season in which OKC had the best record in the league. In 2014, Ibaka got hurt and that probably cost the Thunder a series against the Spurs. Durant didn't play in 2015 and Klay Thompson changed history with Game 6 in 2016. Things don't always work out.

From um98rebl: Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of college athletics? At a minimum, it seems that we are headed for shake up. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice stances and seemingly inevitable pushback from fan bases what will be left after the dust settles?

That feels a bit dramatic, but college sports are definitely changing. Keep an eye on the social justice stuff this fall, if there's a season. As someone in major college athletics told me recently, "It's going to get real."

From um98rebl: Are we moving closer to Ann Rynd’s version of the world in Atlas Shrugged?

I've never read that. I'm about to order it.

From DeuceMccluster22: If u could go on a 6 mile run and have a conversational pace with anyone who would it be and WHY?

I'd go with David Ross. He and I have a mutual friend who said we have a lot in common. I'd enjoy talking baseball with him and talking about DWTS and interviewing for the Cubs job and 2016 and all of that. If you're going to talk for six miles, it needs to be light and enjoyable. My other choice would be George W. Bush. I'm fascinated by how much his plans changed on 9-11.

From shongola57: First ever post...LOOONG time lurker, new subscriber. Given current events, do you think retiring Patrick Willis's jersey this fall would make more sense than Eli's...Eli's would be retired at some point, and I don't think he would care when or how. But Patrick is deserving I think as well. Thanks!

Chase has talked me into a ring of honor instead of retiring jerseys. Both Manning and Willis belong in said ring.

From JaxAxe92: Would you rather eat a bite of banana dipped in mayonnaise with your dinner every night for a year or work with Steve Robertson covering Mississippi State football for an entire cycle (recruiting, actual season, etc.) while also working as the moderator of Elite Dawgs for the entire season?

Just one bite? I'd do that. That keeps me away from Robertson and it would spoil enough dinners that I'd drop a few pounds.

From rebelbearshark: Will MLB actually complete the season? If so, who wins the World Series?

Given how 2020 has gone so far, I'll say yes, they finish the season and it's the Cardinals that win. That would be fitting for this craphole of a year.

From Levi275: Most influential athletes of your lifetime?

Bubby Brister, Stan Humphries and Chuck Finley. Kidding. Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist, Mike Montgomery. Kidding. I don't know. I don't think, given what I do, that I view athletes as all that influential.

From celinareb: Do you think statue makes it in one piece on campus to 2021?

Yeah, I think so. I hope there's no violence. That's not the answer.

From Ignatius9: We are about the same age and sounds as if we did the same things growing up. I have some hard-hitting questions.Did you all tape your wiffle ball and bat? If so, with what and how long did it last? Did you have to bat from the opposite side of what was natural? Was a lawn chair the strike zone? Did you hit people with the ball to get them "out"? How fast could you hop a chain link fence?Thanks.

Yes, we used black electrical tape. We would add a little bit every so often until the ball got so hard we needed gloves. If your team was up by five runs or more, you had to bat from the opposite side. We frequently used a lawn chair as a catcher unless we used an actual catcher (with a mask). You could hit the person with the ball for an out, though that often led to a fight. I could get over a fence pretty quickly back in my day. We often had to do that to avoid a dog or if we thought we saw a snake.

From samminish: Happy Summer Uncle Neal! Will you, and Uncle Chance, please-please-please consider doing a HRG on electionnight in November?!?!Start when Fear-Porn Network coverage begins at around 8PM and go for a couple of hours, or so .. ..And, nobody can say who they voted for! Instead, have a SUPER-CHAT POLL where for $5 you can have one vote in the HRG Presidential Poll .. ..

This is a fabulous idea. I'll run it by Chance. I'm worried about violence that night.

From AgentWillis: Do you foresee the state of MS ever being taken seriously in our lifetime? I'm not from MS, but I spent 4 years there and feel embarrassed to tell people that mainly because of the constant ties to racism. Now obviously we have the flag issue. What do you think will happen with the state flag? and when? if anything.

I think the flag will be replaced in the next year or so. It has to happen. It's a wonderful place with great people but it gets in its own way so much.

From cagardner: If you didn’t shave your head, how much hair would you have?

I'd have a good bit on the sides and in the back. It'd be the horseshoe look, which is hideous. No, in case anyone is wondering, I'll never grow it out.

Whose recruitment was craziest you ever covered? Do you subscribe to theory of “goofy recruitment,goofy career”?



(Listened to OE podcast post-signing day in ‘15 after Richmond/Lewis flipped. You said how those were handled by them were red flags for their careers. You nailed it) — 8-5? (@govolx) June 23, 2020

Yes, I do subscribe to that theory. It frequently rings true. I'm having a hard time thinking of specific ones. I think, mentally, I block that out as soon as possible after it's over.

In what ways does Blake Hinson’s departure make Ole Miss better in 2020/21?



In what ways does his departure make Ole Miss worse? — hey, anesthesia... (@RebelSandman) June 23, 2020

Losing Hinson takes away a veteran scorer and a guy who knows the ins and outs of Davis' system. However, his leaving eliminates a potential distraction and frees up minutes for other players. I like Blake. I wish him well in Ames. However, I'm not surprised it ended this way in Oxford.

Will coaches be able to coach players as a team before fall camp because there was no spring practice?

Thanks — Richard Alan Hopper (@RAHopperCRNA) June 23, 2020

They'll have, if all goes well, some OTAs in July where coaches will get some limited time. They're not replacing spring practice. It's a one-off year. Everyone is going to have to adjust to it.

Do you see the SEC moving from a postseason ban to a full expulsion in the event the MS legislature is unable to lead on the flag issue? — The Mississippi Flood (@OMFlood) June 23, 2020

I don't think it will come to that, but sure, in a scenario where Mississippi doubled and tripled down, yes, that could happen.

From winterparkreb: Which defensive player are you most excited to see on the field this year?

Sam Williams. If he takes the next step, he could be a lot of fun to watch.

From realestatebuck: Let's assume this 60 day MLB season gets done, how does that affect the current season schedule in place? Is it completely redone or would they just pickup where the schedule currently sits?

No, each team will play a total of 40 games within its division and then the other 20 games against team from the corresponding division. So, for example, the Cubs will play the Cardinals, Brewers, Reds and Pirates a total of 40 games and then play the White Sox, Royals, Indians, Tigers and Twins a total of 20 games.

From chess2899: Neal, I have driven back from Washington DC and am living on my farm in Chattanooga. I have no neighbors, just surrounded by deer and wild turkey. My only news comes from this site. I realize now that I don’t need anything anymore, especially “stuff”. I am at peace. I have 4000 square feet of baseball memorabilia. You are a true baseball fan. Can I send a Fedex load to your home? Do you have the space? Will your wife mind?