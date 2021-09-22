The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Episode 150

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 150. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From RebelCommodore: If Ole Miss beats Alabama at that point what are the odds they win out considering their sos outside of A&M and Arkansas is not exactly the best?

Win out? Man, that feels awfully ambitious. I mean, what are the odds they don't stumble somewhere, whether it's at Auburn or at home against LSU or Texas A&M? Look, if Ole Miss wins next Saturday, it's catapulting into the national title conversation and would actually have a margin for error, but winning out is really, really, really hard.

From jzorbino: How many games do you think we need to win for Corral to have realistic shot at the Heisman? If he stands alone as the best QB with only 8 or 9 wins is that enough? Or would we need 10+?

Realistically, he needs at least 10 wins to do it, and at 10-2, he needs the field -- Bryce Young, Spencer Rattler -- to have some really mediocre days. Ask me after next Saturday.

From North Tampa Rebel: If you recast The Office with SEC west head coaches, how would you do it?

Kiffin -- Jim Leach -- Dwight Orgeron -- Kevin Pittman -- Darryl Saban -- Robert California Harsin -- Ryan Fisher -- Todd Packer

From OT6: @Neal McCready: IF Lane stays at OM and continues the upward trajectory for four more years, where is the program viewed in the SEC-W? I see Alabama as the only unreachable program so I’d say second. By that time, the system, facilities and support are in place. Doesn’t it get tougher to leave for anything other than the NFL, the more “sweat equity” he has invested?

Depending on what happens at Alabama over that period, I think Ole Miss could be a perennial contender in that scenario. But at this moment, I could make that argument for five -- and maybe six -- of the West members. And that's before Oklahoma and Texas join. You better be elite (and in this case, you means generally anyone) or you'll get dusted.

From walnutreb: I'm of the opinion the reason we're in mascot hell is because we're in limbo. When the colonel was moved off of way back when, we should have done a complete rebrand and dropped Rebels. If you can't really do it, why keep it?Now we tried to hang on by naming a bear "rebel" that lasted like 6 months, and a baby shark. How much better is our marketing if back when, we cut and go full rebrand instead of trying to hang on?

I generally liked the bear, as it gave you guys the chance to hang on to Rebels for a bit. The shark is a failure. It doesn't work. The proof is the university clearly doesn't embrace it. It's a terrible mascot. I don't know the answer. And let me say this before the traditionalists kill me here: I don't care. I'm not emotionally attached. It doesn't matter to me. So feel free to attack me for this, but it's important to note that I'm not campaigning for anything. That said, I like the idea of the Flood in general. I like the catfish mascot idea. I even gave him a name. I think 20 years from now, it would be basically embraced. Any change is going to be awkward for a while, and it will fail unless the UM embraces it. But again, I don't care. It doesn't matter. However, I've long wondered what Corso does if he comes to Ole Miss for Gameday. Does he have to pick the other team just for the mascot head?

From Hannitized: Who will have better the defensive stats at the end of the year: Oklahoma or OMiss? Any chance you and Carey Murdoch - @SoonerScoop can have this discussion on a future podcast?Maybe a friendly wager with Carey?

I'll go with Oklahoma because the schedule is easier. I could get Carey on to chat, sure. I don't know about the wager, however. That gets into cheerleading gray area, and I avoid that if at all possible.

From randle4: Can Alabama contain Corral with their front 4 or 5, or will they use a QB Spy, leaving multiple receivers in 1-on-1's?I believe Corral's feet will be a weapon. If they respect the run, which they will, the middle of the field should be open, if the safety is respecting the deep pass.

They're going to try to drop seven, I think. They haven't been great at getting home with the rush, and if you bring pressure on Corral, you'd be advised to get home.

From BIGBGISME: If James Franklin leaves for USC. Do you think Penn States first call is Dan Mullen?

I would think they'd definitely kick those tires. It would be guys like him and Luke Fickell and Matt Campbell, I'd think.

FROM Hill Rebs: if nick saban had gone to auburn and had a similar run to this do you think the Red Elephant Club/some crazy alabama fan tries to assassinate him? Crazy i know, but they did murder a stately oak over a "Cam Newton jersey on the Bear Bryant statue"

You joke, but had Saban gone to Auburn instead of Alabama and had this run on the Plains, the entire fabric of that state would've changed. Alabama fans get calmer as they win. Winning is like a drug for them, and when they get the drug, they're actually kind of peaceful. But when the drug is administered sporadically or if they're forced to go through withdrawals, they get nasty. I've seen people here say they wish this state were as passionate as that one about the in-state teams. Just one guy's opinion, but I vehemently disagree. I never thought it was healthy there. When Dani Rojas says, "Football is life," it's endearing. It's also television. When "football is life" is played out in real life, I find it pretty distasteful.

From bill4rebs: What are the odds there is somebody on this campus that can kick a football into the end zone? Bama will be one step away from running one of our kick off attempts back for a TD. Watching many games this weekend almost every team put it thru the end zone. Are there analytics that show we are better off with opponent returning KO rather than touchback? Hasn't proven true in our case imo.

I don't know. I'd have to ask that question to some people who know the game much better than I. At this point, I'm assuming Ole Miss is unable to consistently kick it through the end zone so it is taking a strategic approach. Again, it's a question I could ask, but given the way Kiffin answers questions like that, it probably wouldn't get much of a real answer.

From RebelEJ: Three games in, who’s the unsung player on this team?Who needs to step-up their game?

I don't know that anyone is an unsung hero at this point. They're getting plenty of accolades and respect. I do think KD Hill has played the best football of his career, and his improvement has helped Ole Miss against the run. I think Mark Robinson has shown flashes at linebacker. Some of the young defensive backs have played really well for freshmen. Who needs to step up? To me, this is simple. The offensive line has to get better running the football. I think another receiver needs to emerge. Maybe that's Braylon Brown. Maybe it's Dannis Jackson. Maybe it's Jerrion Ealy. Sam Williams has to take his already improving game up one more level. Guys have to finish interceptions. They have to get better, but I think all of that can be accomplished.

From olemissgrad89: What is the straw that breaks the camels back on SEC officiating? It seems each year it's just keeps getting worse. Something eventually has to give. Right? Maybe?

There is no straw. There is no camel. It has no back. It is what it is. Everyone may as well learn to live with it. They're not going to spend money on full-time officials or better officials. That's a very educated opinion.

From RebelCommodore: Another question is Matt Corrals performance swaying Arch to us over other schools man broke an SEC record against a good team the other night.

I have to believe Manning's decision is going to be so well thought-out and researched and studied that one player's performance in a given game won't even be a blip, one way or the other.

From Pants83: @mmccarty08 hinted that Chance Campbell is popular among the 4%. Do you think there is a merch opportunity there?

Probably, but the merchandise game has proven to be so problematic for us that I just don't know. I've found ways to make money on advertising and live-streaming and more, but I haven't figured out a way to make money on merchandising. Chance is a really nice young man. I can see how the 4-percenters would view him favorably.

From doughall17: Why is the targeting rule not applied to offensive players who lower their heads when getting ready to be tackled? This seems just as dangerous as defenders doing it.

Why do we drive on a parkway but park on a driveway? Why do we call football football even though you can use all of your body? I'm just a local sports blogger. I can't tackle these life questions like the one you're asking about targeting rules.

From OneStopReb: I know everyone gets tired of the “where’s Kiffin going next stuff” - but my questions is not so much that but related to a school I keep seeing mentioned - Miami. Am I wrong that Miami may not be all that great a job? I get it’s in a talent rich state but it’s a smaller private school, I’ve heard facilities aren’t great and they play in a stadium a half hour off campus that they rarely, if ever, come close to filling. Just seems to me that it’s not the destination job it once was

I'll answer it this way. If I were an Ole Miss fan, the one job I'd really worry about regarding Kiffin leaving is Miami. I don't buy the USC stuff. I don't think UCLA will open up. I don't really see the immediate fit at LSU if it were to open. Miami, on the other hand... That one would at least have my attention. It's in an area he loves and is familiar with. There's tons of water. It's still kind of glamorous. The ACC is easier than the SEC. All of that said, I don't spend a lot of time doing the where-is-Kiffin-going thing.

From Gjg23: Could you cover a beat (in print or radio) in a market like Memphis where you are required to be a fan of the team?

If part of the job required me to be a fan, I wouldn't take the job. It was a conversation I had with Rivals back in the day. I worried I'd never be accepted if I weren't a fan, and I told them I'd never be a fanboy.

From Levi275: It’s Ryder Cup week, which side wins and will you be watching this weekend?

I'll say Europe wins. They always do. As for my watching, no, I doubt it's something I turn on. I'll be on the road this weekend with Carson, so it probably won't be something that gets my attention. I've long said I wished I had gotten into golf. It's such a social thing for men. But it's too late for me. I don't have the time to play. Therefore, I just don't keep up with the sport very much.

From AJforPres: What does Chase have against sectionals

You'd have to ask Chase that. However, and while I hope this doesn't offend Brad, it's kind of odd that one would spend his wedding night sleeping on a sectional with one's new bride. Then again, are we even sure she's still with us? I'd like to talk to her.

From FuzzyHuddleston: Would you be interested (as in paying for) a Red Zone type channel that is simply the after game handshakes, greetings, jersey swaps etc at the end of the game. I would find it fascinating to see DK and AJ for example sharing pleasantries after their game yesterday. Keep in mind, this would have to edited somewhat to keep innocent spouses safe from stripper stories, but I think this could be a compelling viewer subscription service.

That's interesting. Yeah, I catch myself watching those, so yeah, that might be a nice accoutrement to the NFL Sunday Ticket.

From FlaReb69: I need a favor, Neal:I’ve become very optimistic for this team. Like to where 10-2 or 11-1 seems realistic and in my wildest moments I wonder if we do in fact beat Bama in a couple weeks and have a dream season. Throughout the offseason I’d remind myself of how bad things were and try to remember that 8-4 is actually a reasonable expectation and something we *should* celebrate, realistically. So many of my off-season concerns have been allayed: Chance Campbell seems to be a “quarterback of the defense” and we look at least competent there; Drummond, Ealy, and Mingo look like the playmakers I was scared we wouldn’t have in the passing game… And yet, I think our O Line is probably C+/B- and we don’t have depth there or anywhere. We don’t have an elite TE, Wolfe May emerge but that’s obviously TBD. We may or may have not played decent Louisville and Tulane teams. I guess what I’m asking is: could you give me some more potential reasons for pessimism? Please knock me off of my cloud.

Sure. Depth is a very real concern. The defense is still susceptible to the deep ball. It hasn't faced a team determined to run. It hasn't been forced to bring in another lineman and take off a defensive back. It hasn't faced a team with a linebacker talented enough to spy on Corral. That said, I think this Ole Miss team is really, really good. I'm as fascinated to see next Saturday's game as I have been in a long time.

From Loanshark21: When did Kiffin know what he had in Corral? If you don’t know, is that something you could ask him? Do you think he knew before he took the job and could that have played a role in him wanting the job? I would love to know his thoughts watching Matt and JRP “compete” for the job. I bet he never asks Rich Rod what he thinks about a QB!

Great question. It's something I'm curious about as well.

From KwasReb9: Is Kiffin cognizant of the ramifications of beating Alabama and the price to be paid by the NCAA?

Based on his Twitter game, I don't think he cares.

From Rye Whiskey: Is Lane Kiffin the coach at Ole Miss without the infamous "Kiffin Rant" on some potato log podcast?

I don't know. I don't know that you'll ever get a real answer to that. I mean, I have an opinion on it, but I could be wrong and I don't know that anyone would honestly address it with me at this point. Ultimately, I don't guess it matters. I can document that I thought Kiffin was a great fit for Ole Miss as early as November 2017. What is that worth? I don't know.

From kylethehoss: With all of the money the SEC has, why can’t we get full time officials like the NFL?

That's more expensive than you think it is.

From Kwasreb9: In “Varsity Blues”, the movie, Darcy gets denied by Moxon in her infamous whipped cream bikini. By the end Lance is the new football coach and is probably there forever. Memory is fuzzy but think Darcy and Lance stay together happy ever after. How does this storyline play out? Is it a secret to their graves? Do they clear the air one night at Tweeter’s after parties? Bad gas travels fast in a small town. Would you want to know if another man saw your wife’s whipped cream bikini?

I would imagine Moxon never really came home. He went to Brown and, presumably, had a very successful life. So I doubt Lance worried about Moxon very much (unless he knew) other than wondering (if he ultimately found out) if Darcy ever thought about Moxon when she was with him. And that's a Bull Durham debate of some degree, right? Would you rather be with her and her think of someone else or her be with someone else and thinking of you? I would imagine they keep it a secret to their graves. Airing it would only create problems. Also, Moxon declined her advances, so he has nothing to hide and she was likely somewhat embarrassed. As for the final part of your question, I'm too old to care now. If that happened, it was 30 years ago.

From ByTheBigTree: Way too early caveat aside… Does the Egg Bowl being on Thanksgiving night potentially help Corral’s heisman chances?