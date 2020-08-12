RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Episode 97

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 97. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go.

From As I Lay Dying: It seems the end of the NCAA is imminent, do you agree?

Imminent feels strong. However, it's quite likely nothing will ever be the same again.

From olemissreb80: In general, WTF?

I wonder the same thing all day, every day.

From North. Tampa Rebel: Assuming all CFB cancels this fall, the NFL will absolutely play games on Saturdays. My question is after they get great ratings and new revenue streams, will the nfl cede those slots back to college in 2021?

Oh, that's an interesting theory. I do believe the NFL would do well on Saturdays in a college football-less world. That's three additional prime-time slots per weekend, assuming the NFL could play. If you're the NFL, and it's profitable to play on Saturdays, I don't know that you just walk away from it. Like I said earlier, it just feels like nothing will be the same again.

From Grovin1551: Is there a way to stop 2020 so I can leave? I’m not having fun anymore.

Oh, hell, no. Once the ride has left the station, we're all in this together.

From nas5108: We always knew that liability was a concern for college presidents and administrators so what changed so drastically from Friday when schedules were released and it seemed as though things were moving forward towards at least starting a season to now when the season seems as though it will be cancelled in all P5 conferences?

I don't know. I know that's not a good answer, but I don't know. The Big Ten and Pac 12 had their minds made up. It's really that simple.

From nas5108: Who has been your favorite football coach to cover in your career and why?

I don't know that I have one coach who was a favorite to cover. I really liked Hal Baird at Auburn. He's just an exceptional man. I've gotten lucky at Ole Miss. I've covered two men's basketball coaches who were/are just awesome to deal with. Andy Kennedy was a pro. Kermit Davis is, too. They're smart guys, witty and fair. They also don't look at media as some sort of enemy.

From nas5108: With all of the talk about schools being worried about the unknown long term effects of COVID isn’t it hypocritical to use that as one of the excuses for cancelling the season when CTE is a more common occurrence for football players to get in the future?

I think that's a fair question to ask.

From $WithARebelYell$: Who's the most underrated player OM has committed (FB) right now.

I asked Zach Berry to answer this. Here's his answer: Elijah Sabbatini. He has a Power 5 frame already and, in my opinion, possesses the athleticism and play-making ability to play close to the line of scrimmage or at the third level. He seems to be able to flow in and out of coverage with ease and has impressive ball skills for a dude that is pushing 200-pounds. DJ Durkin might try to get him in his room as an outside linebacker but Blake Gideon is going to put up a fight to keep him as a safety. DJ Durkin and Blake Gideon could be fighting over whether or not he’s a linebacker or a safety.

From nas5108: What was your favorite tv show or cartoon as a kid?

I liked Happy Days, Welcome Back Kotter, The Six Million Dollar Man, WKRP in Cincinnati, to name a few. Mostly, I watched sports and professional wrestling. As for cartoons, I loved this one:

From shongola57: How much pressure do you think was applied on the state universities in the Big Ten by their respective governors? Amazing to me that UM, OSU,PSU, UW and MSU all voted to stop play.

I think the pressure came from all corners. In the end, the school presidents/chancellors listened to medical people. Frankly, if you're an SEC fan, that should send shivers down your spine. The SEC has only committed to move forward. At some point, the league has to be willing to accept the risk and actually play. We're not there yet. Cross your fingers.

From OleMiss1982: I’ve only heard one short mention on one of the podcasts about the 3 part series by the Mississippi Free Press on the hypocrisy of the University regarding being outwardly progressive and still trying to raise money from donors who are “living in the past”. Why is that? What are your thoughts on the series? I apologize if I missed other discussions on these articles.

I read two parts but never read the last one. Chase was much more interested in that series than I. I thought the first story was interesting, but it was way too long. The second story bored me and felt like a rehash of the first story. I thought the author's agenda got far too involved in the reporting as well. In the end, I just couldn't get all that interested in it. Judging by how little discussion the series generated, I wasn't alone.

From RebCJ: If schools outside the SEC join for one year, is it truly one year? Or are we witnessing the birth of a super conference?

I don't think that will happen, but if it did, yes, we would be looking at the first stage in a realignment for the ages.

From nas5108: In your opinion who are the 3 most overrated NBA players?

Oh, I don't know. Off the top of my head, I'd say: 1. Draymond Green 2. Kyrie Irving 3. Andrew Wiggins

From Levi275: Are those in support of the #WeAreUnited x #WeWantToPlay, like Clay Travis, aware that the players willingness to play is tied to their desire to create a players union of sorts? Which is fundamentally different than simply playing within the confines of the status quo.Direct language from what's tweeted by Trevor Lawrence & Justin Fields: "Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials: ultimately create a college football players association representative of players from all Power 5 conferences."It seems that's being glossed over as administrators, media and coaches seek to "win" Twitter.

Many journalists have covered the unionization topic. I've long believed players should form a players association and have a seat at the table. Now, once there, they need to be educated about how this system is set up and how it works. I do believe they are owed open communication between themselves and the people who run their leagues. That will absolutely happen moving forward.

From $WithARebelYell$: If we have football what rising sophomore or red shirt freshman do you expect to take a big step?

The former staff always raved about Ledarrius Cox and Brandon Mack, a pair of defenders from Alabama. I've heard the new staff likes both as well. So I'll go with them.

From BigDogSaint23: If public schools close this fall, should tax payers get some sort of tax break?

Yes. Absolutely.

From Samminish: WHAT SAY YOU?People familiar with JFKs political priorities all agree he knew nothing about the SPACE PROGRAM until his people told him it could get him elected .. .. Thus, he made himself the hero who would save NASA .. ..What is your opinion of Mr. NCAA (Trump) ~ Is he jumping on the bandwagon to ruffle the liberals? Or, because of all his time in FLA + his enjoyment @ Army/Navy games, he actually has some amount of college football fandom?

Oh, I absolutely think Trump is using his college football "fandom" as a political tool. Again, as you pointed out, politicians have always done stuff like that. I strongly encourage people to listen to American Elections, Wicked Game. It will show you that our presidential politics have almost always been scurrilous.

From IrishRebels: If the worst case scenario happens, what are some new hobbies I should pick up to get through my Saturdays?

I'm not prepared to go there. I guess you could try golf. You could try your hand at cooking. You could get into exercise. Beats me. I've asked myself what happens to my life if there are no college sports to cover. I guess I'll figure it out.

From Usp94: Does the looming cancellation of fall sports in all the Power 5 conferences point towards pretty much every athletic program trimming down to Football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball going forward in order to stay in line with Title 9? If so, and I know it’s a horrible situation for those coaches who lose their livelihoods and student athletes who lose their opportunities to attend college on a scholarship, is that a win for the athletic departments for budgetary purposes? And is that a contributing factor in these decisions since so many universities have had to cut programs already just to keep their heads above water?

That's a lot to unpack. If there's no football, jobs and people have to go away. Expenses must be cut. I don't know what it looks like after that, how long it takes to get back to its former self (if at all). Those are stories that we'll have to pursue if that comes to fruition. I hate to speculate. I just know it'll be really, really bad.

From Joey Grovewater: How are you doing?

If the SEC, ACC and Big 12 play and do so successfully, it'll set back the Big Ten and Pac 12 for years to come. As for the transfer stuff, I'm in the minority here but I just don't think there's enough time on the proverbial clock for there to be a lot of that. Kids are going to transfer right now, knowing they could be transferring into a league that could also shut it down at any time? I just don't see it. And no, rosters won't be expanded. Schools don't want to add 20 scholarships. They're losing money hand over fist this year anyway.

From AL Reb: The greatest franchise in the National Hockey League won their series in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. (Wadn’t no 49-10 @Niatross ) Give me your breakdown of the upcoming series with the Vegas Golden Knights. The more fake the better. Thank you.

I just think Chicago, with Billy Hertgovenivich and Bruiser Rastatowski, present so many challenges for Vegas' defense. Throw in the puck skills of young Wayne LeForce and the sensational Kenyan goalie, Zawadi Makena, and the Blackhawks are just too much for a fine Golden Knights squad. Chicago is just so graceful on the ice and so humane off of it. It's a beautiful combination. I also think it's wonderful that the first female coach in history is going to take one of the NHL's most storied franchises to a Stanley Cup. It feels like fate.

From DRLynch: Since it appears the more conservative states are going to play football and the more liberal states are bailing on the season, would a successful college football season also make a Trump presidency more likely?

From pcrebel: NealI had an idea after tonight’s livestream conversation about how A&M wants LSU to be their rival. Can you rank the SEC teams and who they want to have as their rivals?

Who SEC teams want to be their rivals: SEC East: Tennessee -- Alabama Georgia -- Florida Florida -- Georgia Kentucky -- Tennessee South Carolina -- Georgia Vanderbilt -- Tennessee Missouri -- Kansas SEC West: Alabama -- Auburn Auburn -- Alabama Arkansas -- Texas A&M LSU -- Alabama Ole Miss -- LSU Mississippi State -- Ole Miss Texas A&M -- LSU

From Fat Cat Rebel: So you think Bjork was all set up to name Doeren coach and then harbaugh was about to take the whole offense so he had to go to Luke ?

Part of that is true. The rest is sort of conspiratorial.

From randle4: When will High school sports be cancelled? If college sports are cancelled, wouldn't high school follow that?Sports at my kids high school have been practicing. Football, Volleyball, even band, inside and outside. They had band camp for 2 weeks in July.Some of the Big Ten states haven't cancelled HS sports yet.Iowa even finished their HS baseball season this summer.