It's time for The Mailbag, where I ask for your questions here and on Twitter. You delivered, so here we go...

From realestatebuck: Thoughts on next MLB expansion? Rank your top 5 cities you think would make the most sense.Always fascinated by the MLB vs NBA, etc. star notoriety/PR debate on the pod. Makes you wonder how much excitement it'd actually bring. Thanks

I think it's clear it will happen soon, likely as part of the next labor agreement. I think Montreal is a sure thing. After that, my guess is a franchise in Las Vegas or Mexico City. I personally believe MLB should put a franchise in Nashville, but that doesn't appear to be on their radar. My top 5: 1. Montreal 2. Nashville 3. Las Vegas 4. Portland 5. Mexico City

From ebarber: Now that it’s mid May, the Cubs are white hot, in first place, and the starting rotation has stabilized, do you still think it’s over with this bunch of Cubs players? I know what matters is being hot in September and into October. Things have drastically turned around though and the talent was always there.

No, they appear to be playing very well since the 2-7 start. I do believe they need to further address their bullpen, and I think Darvish's fastball issues are problematic. That said, Lester and Hendricks have been tremendous and their lineup is strong. I do wonder if they need another outfield bat or if they need a third baseman, thus moving Bryant to the outfield, to make a real run at a title.

From bobby1980: How do you know when it is time to get rid of a coach? I want your criteria. We have a football coach that can't recruit, can't coach, and can't motivate the fan base to buy tickets. Outside of hiring 2 really good Coordinators he is been an embarrassment to our University. You do not have to talk about Luke specifically but when do you pull the plug? The OM football situation is a circus. We need a CLEAN start.

Not to sound flippant, but your question turned into a statement. In general, you know when you know. Luke inherited a weird set of circumstances. He needs a solid season optically to build confidence around his program -- both in the minds of recruits and in the minds of fans.



From Deucemccluster22: How did you balloon up to 230ish lbs recently if you have been riding the peloton consistently ever since you got it and the way Chase makes it sound on pod u don't hardly even eat, so what gives?

I have no metabolism. I got a little undisciplined with food, too. I've been very careful the past eight weeks or so and I've seen results. I have discovered I have very little margin for error with food. I simply have to view it as fuel and nothing more.

From cabarnett: I know you hate depth charts. But......with the addition of Khadim Sy, who do you believe will emerge as the starting 5 next season?Are the Rebs team doing another Canada tour this offseason?

PG Devontae Shuler SG Berlin Tyree Wing (2/3) Austin Crowley Wing (3/4) Blake Hinson Post (4/5) Khadim Sy And no, I don't think they're allowed to do a preseason tour in consecutive years. I might be wrong about that, but I don't think so.

From seminole817: I asked you about basketball recruiting and what level you thought KD could get it to (meaning class rankings generally). You told me to ask again later. I assume Sy making his decision was part of that.

Yes, Sy was a big part of that. I wanted to see if they could win a weird junior college recruiting battle. They did. It's an excellent class, ranked No. 15 nationally right now. Add Jaemyn Brakefield and the game changes even more. Shon Robinson is coming in a year. There's plenty of reason to feel very optimistic about Ole Miss basketball.

From samminish: OK Neal, you asked for it ~~ This reaches out to your paternal instincts and fears .. ..You're out in your garden about to throw away a 'branch' but instead you notice the branch is slowly moving and realize it's an 'orphaned' boa constrictor .. .. (play along, please) .. ..In your orphans time of dire need, you came to it's rescue and you imprinted yourself into the mind of your new orphan ~ He follows you, curls up on you, will only be fed/handled by you and for some reason only responds to what you call him, 'Maddux' .. .. Maddux gets on real well with the dogs (surprisingly) and will usually nap with them when you're not around .. .. He likes napping on the window and the crime rate in the immediate area drops to 0.00%As he gets larger (and more expensive), do you dare give up your orphan baby for adoption knowing that will be one heartbroken boa who was given away by his only 'parent'???(based on a true story, really)

Oh my freaking God. That's a true story? No. Just no. No, no, no.

From TX via TN Rebel: Do recruits have to stay at places not owned by CP during his short term disbarment from the school?

I assume you're referring to Chan Patel. That's a good question. I wouldn't think so, but I'll have to ask.

From celinareb: Are you watching the bachelorette this summer?

Oh, yeah. I like Hannah and I also like the fact that she's almost certainly going to go insane before this is over. It's a train wreck waiting to happen. I won't miss it.

From FairviewReb: In your offline conversations with one Anthony Chase Parham, when (after which series) did he start to believe our baseball team would not meet our fan’s expectations? What sparked this belief? What are they missing this year...in order to be elite/contenders?

He had doubts very early. Hell, he had some doubts after the first couple of weeks. He did the smart thing and rode it out, but he "worried" about their bullpen, the lack of depth of starting pitching and about their overall mentality/culture. As for what they're missing, you'd have to ask him that.

From Hannitized: How is Adam Silver NOT related to Lurch? How can Silver want the NBA to hire MORE female officials and keep the games within a certain time frame? Takes my wife an hour to make a decision in a drive through...can you imagine during an NBA game a bunch of females having to make a call? "Well maybe it was a foul...what do you think?"

I'm going to tell your wife you said this. That will result in a Flagrant 2.

From rebs1988: What do you think the starting 5 will look like next bb season? And give me a too early prediction on record and how deep they go.

I already answered the lineup question above. As for a record, I'd like to know if Brakefield signs. With Brakefield, I'll go 22-10 and into the second or third round of the NCAA Tournament. Without Brakefield, I'll go 20-12 and a return to the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

From Fabius: When did you start hearing rumblings of discontent about Longo/his system from either players or coaches? Did the signs of discontent increase, and can you give specifics as to what was said?

Pretty early on, you heard players and other coaches say the system was too simple, too easy to defend and not defense-friendly. As for when it ratcheted up, obviously, last season, as the struggles against good teams became more amplified and as the rumblings about coaching instability increased, the volume increased along with it. Red-zone failures and the defense having to play sooooooo many plays really had people inside the building frustrated.

From kinsley1m: Would rather be Houston Nutt's agent or a professional snake handler?

You don't understand my snake fear. I dealt with Nutt. He's a snake, but he prefers to do his dirty work behind your back. I'm scared of snakes in front of my face.

From ElwayManning: Biggest ego ......... Nutt or Freeze ?

Freeze, and it's not particularly close.

Alright @NealMcCready here is one for you and want honest answer. Who is a better player Jordan or LeBron ? ( Don’t make me mad on this one bc there is only one true answer 🤣) — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) May 14, 2019

I'm terrified of your reaction to this answer. Jordan is the champion of champions. I get it. However, James is the better player.

Do’s & don’ts for my first trip to wrigley/Chicago? — Jason Bacon (@rackadx) May 13, 2019

First, you should go. It's fantastic. Enjoy a day in the bleachers. Then enjoy a day in the grandstand. It's two completely different experiences. If you're going to a night game, check the weather. It can get really cool in the evenings there, depending on the wind. Take the El to Wrigleyville early and grab a beer at one of the places on Clark. After the game, unless you're in a big hurry, take your time and let the crowds thin out before fighting the El back into the city.

Ten best (in their prime) NBA players from 2010-19? — Michael Porter (@Mp830110) May 13, 2019

1 LeBron James 2. Kevin Durant 3. Stephen Curry 4. Kawhi Leonard 5. James Harden 6. Tim Duncan 7. Dirk Nowitzki (early in the decade, he was simply dominant) 8. Dwayne Wade 9. Russell Westbrook 10. Kobe Bryant (yeah, he was fading, but damn, he was still a scoring monster)

Let's say the rebs go to a regional as a 2 seed and don't make it out. What are the chances Blanco is here next year? — Mason King (@maylemay1) May 13, 2019

In my opinion, he wouldn't keep his job in that scenario.

Favorite prince song?

are the Cubs better off without Joe Maddon?

Your favorite Oxford Exxon podcast that you’ve done? — chad cole (@ColeChad) May 13, 2019

1. Let's Pretend We're Married 2. No, Maddon has done a phenomenal job. Frankly, I anticipate an extension. 3. Call me crazy, but the one we did the night of Freeze's firing was very good and felt like doing live radio.

What roles do guys like Antavion Collum and Bryce Williams play for basketball next season? — Chandler (@wcrowlen) May 13, 2019