It's time for The Mailbag, where I ask for your questions on RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked. You delivered. So here we go...

From Deucemccluster22: Wow since no one seems to have any questions I hope you'll do lots of elaborating on this one... what really happen off the field in Atlanta during the peach bowl, in 2014? Most importantly why did the players go crazy and not care? And where were the coaches?

Everything was normal, I think, until the night before the game. Guys argue this, but there are plenty of people who have said players were out until the wee hours of the morning, presumably consuming and partying and whatnot. TCU was a hungry team and it jumped on Ole Miss. Once Laremy Tunsil got hurt, it was checkout time. I think that team was worn out, too. The Laquon Treadwell injury took a lot out of those guys and what was left was spent in the win over Mississippi State. I'm not sure a sober, rested team fares much better, but I do believe that team wasn't exactly dialed in on game day.

From wtcarr: Who is worse: guy who when the plane lands, starts walking up the aisle in disregard of everyone else OR guy who egregiously double-parks in a crowded parking garage/lot?Side-note: is it worse if the double-park is in a shitty car or an expensive one?

I always try to sit on the aisle -- for a few purposes. One, I will get up and walk to the restroom halfway through a flight even if I don't need to use the facilities. Two, when we land and get to the terminal, I like to stand and stretch my legs. Three, if I stand in the aisle, it prevents the jackasses you describe in your question from trying to get to the freaking front of the line. There's a way to disembark an airplane. The guy who double-parks in a parking garage is worse, however, as it's possible the guy in the airplane doesn't travel much and has no knowledge of airplane etiquette. The double-park guy is promoting the fact he doesn't care about others, not even a little bit.

From North Tampa Rebel: You say you're a former political junkie, but not checked into this election cycle yet. Do you see a time when you might become interested? When the Dem field narrows down to 3 or 4? Has nothing so far grabbed your attention?

I guess when the Iowa caucuses roll around and then the candidates go to New Hampshire, I'll start following along. The news networks (on both sides) have ruined a lot of political following for me. So far, I'm bored with it. I'm not a Trump guy at all, but I've not seen a Democratic candidate who appeals to me whatsoever.

From Samminish: Anything? OK .. .. About those domesticated boa's .. ..(kidding) >>> What would be the pro/cons about moving the 3-point line back by a substantial amount (say 2 ft.) in all forms of basketball? Wouldn't that just add value to the 3-point shot and add value to good inside play??Widen the court by the exact amount you move back the 3pt-line .. ..

I'd like to see the college game adopt the international 3-point line. I think the NBA line is fine for the pro game. Now, widening the court would be interesting. These teams with tremendous length and athletic defenders can really create havoc. Making the court wider would negate some of that advantage.

From kinsley1m: What’s left on the bucket list?

I'd love to go to Europe. I'd love to see England, Germany, Italy, etc. I'd like to see the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. I'd like to spend a week embedded with the Liberty Flames football program. Haha.

From ChargerRebel: If you were given the power to change one thing from the Hugh Freeze tenure at Ole Miss that was an action by Ole Miss or someone hired by the univeristy (basically meaning not changing an NCAA decision or action) what would you change?

This is simple. I'd have forced Freeze to either promote Barney Farrar to an on-field position with Wesley McGriff left for the Saints or remove Farrar from the program. I also would have told him that professional public relations people were handling the immediate aftermath of Tunsil's fight with Lindsey Miller, Esq.

From Hannitized: 5% Neal...freaking 5%...what was RK thinking? How did we allow Tuberville to walk? Our "leadership" is absolutely clueless. Cost us a helluva lot more than $50 million in the long run...and THESE are the same people running OUR company that we are counting on? God help us all...your $.02 please...https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct...ox-comments/&usg=AOvVaw3U9GBMkkn9_ZTxE3ReGiYC

Khayat's ego was too big for Tuberville to stay in Oxford. Khayat wanted to be The Man on campus and Tuberville threatened that. You'd be hard-pressed to convince me otherwise. Tuberville might have left anyway, but Khayat completely fumbled the chance to get him to stay. It's my opinion he did so intentionally.

From Rdowns1983: Do you believe Ole Miss wins their baseball regional? If so, what percentage chance do you give for Ole Miss taking another two at Arkansas? Seems like a good setup for advancement, hopefully leading to Omaha.

Yes, Ole Miss wins. As for a percentage in Fayetteville, I'll say 45 percent Ole Miss wins. The two teams are evenly matched, so I'll give a slight edge to the Hogs since they'll have home field. It's as good a draw as Ole Miss could've hoped for.

From CityRebel: How close are Keith Carter and Matt Luke? If Carter happened to get the permanent AD job, is he a Luke protector no matter what or is he capable of viewing it objectively?For example, if Luke doesn't go 6-6 and we are facing more declines in ticket sales like every year since Luke has been hired, does Carter have the ability to put the job before his friendship and fire Luke? By the way, I'm assuming (yes, I know) they are friends since they were here at the same time and have both lived in Oxford for years, but for all I know they might actually hate each other.

I mean, I'm sure they're friends and they're friendly. I have no idea if they're super close or whatnot. Carter won't be the one to make a decision on Luke, guys. There's just no way Ole Miss takes the interim tag off Carter and hands him the keys to the program. Things like that just don't happen. :-)

From Still Magnolia: Which is the more WAOM moment ... the Bryce Drew buzzer beater, the Arkansas 4th and 25 or the Ole Miss golf team missing out on the NCAA championship due to a player hitting a bird with a golf shot?

Buzzer beaters happen every year. The golf thing was crazy, but that fourth-and-25 was the single most WAOM moment I've ever seen.

From Grovin1551: What movie do you watch if it’s on TV - no matter what else is on or what you have planned?

This is embarrassing, but I'll stop and watch Shawshank Redemption no matter what. The same holds for Rocky IV. Other candidates: The Fugitive, Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. I know, I'm embarrassed. I hate myself right now.

From davidwil: How is Jay G Tate holding up in light of the Bramblett tragedy last weekend ? My prayers are for the Bramblett family and of course Mr Tate and all of the Auburn family.

He's OK. He's going to the funeral tomorrow afternoon. Rod was a good guy, and Auburn people loved him. Guys on that beat were very fond of him as well.

From DRLynch: A) With Bjork's departure, has Bianco already done enough to save his job for another year or does he have more work to do?B) Let's say Ole Miss doesn't make Omaha this year...makes it to the SR but loses in 3 to Ark. You're named Chancellor in mid-July. Would you consider calling Bianco to gauge interest for the AD position?

A. Yes, he safe. B. I just don't know what Bianco has really done to be qualified to be the athletics director. Further, I have never heard he has real interest in the post.

From Lapenn5: Hypothetically, if in the spring of 2015 the IHL renewed Dan Jones's contract, how different of a position would the university be in right now? What impact did that move have on the athletic department over the past four years knowing what we know about his replacement? I would assume that everything with Freeze and the NCAA goes down the same way since we were already pretty far down that road. Is Kennedy still the basketball coach? Does Ross hire Doeren instead of Luke or does the local pressure in Oxford still win out? Any other major differences that come to mind?

I know Jones was well-liked by virtually everyone in athletics. I don't know that much would have changed, however. Freeze likely still has his rendezvous with massage therapists, Kennedy's misevaluations of talent likely still happen, etc. I doubt Luke would be the coach in this scenario, however. What-ifs are fun, but reality happened, and that reality has made the next several months pivotal and fascinating for Ole Miss.

From celinareb: Do you think Hannah is being told to keep Luke P on the show for the added Drama? Who is your week 3 front runner? I have Pete.

Yeah, I think Luke is around for drama at this point. My frontrunner at this point is also Peter the pilot, although the guy who left all the little sticky notes in her room when she was sick is going to be rewarded for that gesture, I'm guessing. Connor isn't getting the girl, but he's going to get a night in the fantasy suite, I'm guessing.

From OleMiss1982: A lot of people on this board say the SEC baseball tournament is meaningless and you risk injury to key players as well as not being able to rest key players before the “real” post season. Does the same hold true for football? Hypothetically, a SEC team goes undefeated during the regular season and is ranked #1 in the polls and playoff seeding. They would most likely fall no lower than 4th and still make the playoffs if the lose the SEC championship game. Is the championship game meaningless? Should they risk injury in that game and rest key players before the playoffs?

It's apples and oranges. As for baseball, you do understand that tournament was meaningless for several teams. Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State had nothing to gain and everything to lose in Hoover. That's simply undeniable. Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri were profoundly impacted by the events in Hoover; I'll definitely grant you that.

From ShreveportRebel: Why does the LSU media continue to give will wade a free pass as if nothing happened?

Self-preservation? Fandom? You guess is as good as mine.

From Usp94: Ole Miss and Jacksonville State play on Sunday ,(OM with 0 losses) , jacksonvilleState wins the game to force a second game. 1. Has Bianco mismanaged pitching AGAIN?2. What are the Vegas odds of yet another WAOM in regional play?

I really hope Ole Miss wins this regional. Some of you guys need a break from the mental gymnastics that come with damaged psyches and belief in jinxes.

From OleMissGuy: If Ross Bjork, Tyner, Ball, Robert Kayhat, Dan Jones, Michael Thompson and those guys were all running the show at the LSU Athletic Department right now, how do you think things would turn out for Wade and LSU fans?If they did their Exemplary Cooperation dog and pony show, what would the LSU fans do to them?

In fairness, that's the path LSU started down. Unlike Freeze and Farrar and Co., Wade's cell phone (the official one) was clean. His burner is in the Gulf of Mexico by now.

From Levi275: Where will KD & Kyrie & Kawhi & Anthony Davis play in 2019-2020?

Durant -- Knicks Irving -- Knicks Leonard -- Raptors Davis -- Pelicans

From williamfaulkbear: how big of an impact do you think it has on the new-look ole miss offense if/when jerrion ealy shows up on campus in june?

He won't impact anything in June. If he's still there in August, however, I think Ealy can be an explosive difference-maker for the Rebels.

From class77: How many season tickets have been sold? How far have sales fallen?

Attempts to get actual numbers have been unsuccessful. Sources have indicated sales are down significantly. I've heard different numbers, but I hate to speculate wildly.

Are you still barking? — Brian Scott Rippee (@bsrippee) May 27, 2019

And whistling.

Thoughts on whether Ross Bjork’s departure allowed baseball team to relax knowing they were no longer playing for their coach’s job? — Stacey Wall (@pinntrust) May 29, 2019

Nah, I just think they started having fun. Fun led to more fun. Guys pitched well. The bullpen was effective. Things fell into place. Oh, and banana sock puppets are always effective. Always.

Before the SEC tournament was started, it seemed highly unlikely Ole Miss would host even with a strong run in the tournament. How will Ole Miss being seeded at 12 after making it to Sunday impact SEC teams approach to the tournament for years to come? (I know you mention in ST) — #BirdHater (@Ehutto) May 27, 2019

It's something teams will have to consider. LSU benefited, too. Every season is different, however. The hosting bubble was weak. Ole Miss and LSU made runs and it clearly impacted the committee's thinking.

How excited would you be if Grae ended up a cub? — Tyler keith (@tylerk82) May 27, 2019

I'd be thrilled for the Kessinger family. How cool would it be for them for Grae to play where his grandfather played? He's a great player. He's from Oxford. If he were a Cub, that'd be cool.

In 10 thoughts you said Ross didn’t like,or agree with some things you wrote/said. Just curious.What did you write that he had a problem with? I’ve always found you guys to be very fair in your opinions. That’s why I’m a daily listener/reader of your content — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) May 28, 2019

He sometimes didn't like my commentary on the NCAA investigation. He wasn't crazy about some of my criticisms of Ole Miss' approach. He really didn't like a tweet I made the afternoon Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt in 2017, where I took a picture of Sean Tuohy in the media room and said Chad Morris was a real candidate at Ole Miss. I meant the tweet in jest; Bjork didn't like it at all and he let me know. It all got settled. It was fine. If you do this job and everyone loves you always, you're not very good at the job. I respect Bjork. I think it's mutual. I wish him well in College Station.

Neal, did you listen to Ross’s podcast with the 12th man folk? I know A&M is a cult, but good Lord. Those two smucks are clinical... — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) May 28, 2019

Howdy, Saint. I did listen. I hope Ross got out of that room alive and untouched. I bet he saw their class rings. From the sounds of things, they wanted to show him much more, not that there's anything wrong with that. That place is nuts.

Your a child of the eighties. Whose your pick? Guns N’ Roses or Motley Crue.... — Norman Johnston (@normanEjohnston) May 28, 2019

Honestly, I'm not crazy about either. If you made me pick, I'd take Guns N' Roses.

Why does it burn when I pee? — Wawl Finebaum (@WawlFinebaum) May 27, 2019

You know, Wawl, a really good friend of mine _ let's call him Noah McCrenzy _ had a similar experience in graduate school. Noah got up to pee in the middle of the night and fell to his knees in pain. Noah needed to bite a towel to pee the rest of that day. Noah was worried. I mean, Noah was scared something had gone terribly wrong. Actions, consequences and all of that. I, er, Noah, was really relieved to be diagnosed with a yeast infection. I'm hoping your diagnosis will be similar, Wawl.