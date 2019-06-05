It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I ask for your questions on RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked. You delivered. So here we go...

From TX via TN Rebel: In my opinion, OM should have asked ADRB to have taken Tony the Landshark with him when he left. Do you know if that happened? I'd watch a solo cup race during an on-field alumni presentation at every half inning to not have that lizard around any more.

To my knowledge, Bjork did not take the lizard with him to College Station. I think Ole Miss has overthought this mascot thing. First, I think people had gotten used to the bear. Second, just make it a fluffy shark.

From JxnAveUndertkr: Why no All Regional Team? Heard they didn’t pass out ballots. If true, why not? Yet minute looks somewhat poorly IMO. Hotty Toddy!

I wasn't there, but I can tell you that quite often, media don't even bother filling out those ballots. I don't think it's a bad look to not have an all-regional team. The game didn't end until. midnight, right? Holding that ceremony at 12:30 a.m. would've been silly.

From RichReb: Are we having a soft verbal or have I missed it?

I published one last week before the camps started. We'll tape another one early next week after the camp season ends.

From docz786: I swear upon everything that is holy I’m just curious. For someone who loves baseball as much as you obviously do. And for someone who has a son so invested in the sport...why not go to more OM baseball games? Is it the college aspect? Worried about the fan tag if seen? Just heard you say on the pod that you only saw a very small amount of the regional. Regardless of who you cheer for Saturday night was really cool to see. And if the BS of covering the university means you missed out then I’m sorry we as fans are as stupid as we are.Please don’t read too much into the question. And if it opens you up to any BS from stupid people pretend like i never asked.

Oh, there's a lot here. First, he's never expressed interest in going. I think all of the social media fallout from TunsilQuestionGate impacted he and Campbell more than I initially thought and impacted their overall feelings. Second, if I buy tickets to Ole Miss games, I become a booster in a technical sense. Since I talk to recruits, I don't think that's a great idea. Third, I don't think my attending games as "a fan" is a good look professionally. That was a bigger deal when I thought I had a chance to. return to traditional media. It's obvious at this point that's not happening. Fourth, and this is the biggest reason, in the last few years since TunsilQuestionGate I've made an intentional effort to keep a really low profile in Oxford. I think it's been the right move. He knows if he wanted to go, I'll take him. And it was a fine question.

From GoodByeTadPad: There’s a movie made about Neal’s life.Who plays Neal?Who plays Chase?Who plays Jeffrey?Who plays Nutt?Who plays Freeze?Lastly....and wildly more importantly.....who plays @Jay G. Tate ?ETA:Who plays Gabe? It doesn’t matter because they get cut.

For me, it's got to be some ugly dude, so maybe Clint Howard or John Malkovich. I'll let Jeffrey be played by Tom Cruise. There are some similarities there. Mark Wahlberg could play Chase. Nick Nolte could play Houston Nutt. Jerry Falwell could play Hugh Freeze. Andy Tennant would play Jay G. Tate. Look it up. Eugene Levy could play Gabe until we cut the role.

From 615_Reb: What potential changes (if any) do you see OR may have heard about happening upon completion of the chancellor and AD search?To clarify - just anything regarding athletics in general, culture of the sport money makers, The Grove/game experiences, mascot debacle and so on. You’ve often joked about people with Ole Miss forcing new traditions and trying to make new things “fit”. You can kind of take that one where you want - just something I have been wondering about.

I haven't really heard anything. No one knows who the chancellor will be or what kind of agenda he or she will bring to Oxford. I expect quite the political fight on that front.

From REBNUT: Not only do we need to find a Chancellor we need an Athletic Director . Is the process being to slow or are we doing the right thing by being patient ?

It's a huge decision. It's not hyperbolic to say. the health of the university hangs in the balance. Ole Miss would be wise not to rush it. Get it right.

From Samminish: Mr. Neal: Being a dad to teenage daughters, what type of dad are you when a young man comes by to pick up one of your girls??A) You are the dad who sits on his porch (before & after) cleaning your gun (real or fake) or holding your bow & arrow and telling the young man, 'And, I have lots of ammo!'B) You give them both a GC and tell them to be home by dawn .. ..C) Your in floods of tears and hide upstairs .. ..

I'm not a gun guy. I'll be myself. That will probably scare the guy in and of itself. I don't get emotional thinking about that type of stuff. It's a part of life. I just hope both of my girls find loves that endure all life throws at you.

From celinareb: With the no rose ceremony episode last night has to mean one of three things: Luke S, Luke P or both gets sent home? Who do you think gets sent home? Also, if there is 12 other guys telling you someone is crazy, wouldnt you have to think that even if there is a connection?

I think she kind of likes Luke P. She cares nothing for Luke S., so unless he really steps up in the conversation we'll see Monday night, I think he's history. She should definitely listen to the unanimity of the guys' telling her about Luke P., but I have a feeling she wants a fantasy suite night with the psychopath and won't send him home until she absolutely has to.

From OverGrover: How much did lobbying by the Oxford community play into the hiring of Luke? Does Oxford have an out-sized voice in Ole Miss athletics?

I think it very clearly played a role. As for Oxford's overall role, I simply don't know enough about the dynamics of the decision-making processes to answer that.

From Deucemccluster22: Since you've been on the beat (2008), name the following qbs best games that truly stand out to you.1. Snead2. Masoli3. Wallace4. Kelly5. Taamu

I'm going to answer this without looking up numbers. Here are my first-blush thoughts: Snead -- at LSU in 2008 Masoli -- at Arkansas in 2010 Wallace -- Alabama in 2014 Kelly -- at Alabama in 2015 Ta'amu -- at Kentucky in 2017

From jwjennin: Given how checked out the fans are on season ticket sales... Is it safe to say that Matt Luke must win 6 games to be safe? If they are 1-4 or even 2-3 going into Vandy, How many Ole Miss fans show up? Is it safe to say that the first 2 games are the most important of the year? Ticket sales, recruiting, etc.

No, I don't think Luke has to win six games to be safe. I really don't. I think the scenario that would lead to change is total chaos. I mean, if Ole Miss went 2-10 and attendance fell off the table, something could happen, but I think it would require that. Yes, however, the first two games are absolutely huge for momentum, morale, etc.

From 615_Reb: I’ve got a last minute one! Hopefully you haven’t finished.My wife and I are expecting our 2nd child in early August. This will be a little girl, and we also have a 2.5 year old little boy. Our son is amazing, and honestly, he couldn’t have been easier so far. He’s amazing and unbelievably sharp already.I still struggle with wrapping my brain around being the dad of a girl. I’m 32 - with the ways of our world right now and people in general, it kind of freaks me out thinking about when she gets older (like where you are with your 2 girls). You and your wife seem to be doing well with your 2 experiences and I respect that. Advice?

First, thank you. Raising girls isn't different from raising boys. Do the best you can. Be involved. Listen. Be a part of their interests. Make your house a fun place for her friends. Listen. Girls are fun. They're sweet. They'll keep you cool. You'll love it.

From North Tampa Rebel: How about this for your next marathon? https://www.instagram.com/p/ByNwUiOBzAn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

I'd be afraid of the heat there. I started running a good bit the last few weeks and immediately developed a bone bruise and swelling in my right foot. I don't know that a marathon is in my future, as much as I hate to say that.

From davidwil: If your Governor Neal McCready of California, would you deny parole to Van Houten or let her go ?

It's complicated, isn't it? On one hand, she brutally murdered Rosemary LaBianca. On the other hand, I don't think she's a threat to society any further. I'd probably, 50 years after the crime, pardon her.

From williamfaulkbear: after covering the elite camp over the weekend, how would you describe how this staff is different from the 2018 one? recruiting style, preparation, evaluation, interactions with recruits, etc.

Man, I've been swimming so hard trying to catch up that I don't know. They are very active, very involved, etc. They have a plan and they're sticking to it. They know what they're looking for. I think they're looking at size:speed ratio more than the previous staff did. They know they have to get players who look like and run like the cats at Alabama, LSU and Auburn if they're going to beat those teams. That's what they're trying to do.

From Farrelly: What advice do you have for the parents of a rising senior at Oxford, whose kid wants to attend college outside of Mississippi? We are exactly one year behind the McCready family.

Campbell told us years ago she wanted to leave the state for college so we had some time to think about it. My recommendation is visit a variety of different schools. We looked at small schools and big schools and based a lot of the criteria around what we could afford. She loved Fayetteville from the jump. It reminded her of a bigger Oxford and she liked the climate and the people and all of that. She hasn't caught much crap from anyone; lots of kids at OHS leave Mississippi. So my advice is get started looking early and see what kind of campuses your son/daughter likes.

From thenoth: Any chance Mike Bianco who was at the time on the hot seat knew Ross Bjork was leaving for A&M? It seems pretty interesting the baseball team started hitting their stride and playing looser right around the time Bjork decided to leave for A&M. Since the pressure was off of Bianco as soon as Bjork left is it just a coincidence the baseball team started playing better and less tight?

I don't think so. I think they just got hot at the right time. I don't think that was tied to Bjork's departure at all. I think Bianco just finally hit the right buttons.

From ccbarnett: I'm moving to Birmingham at the end of this week. Any places to eat or check out that you recommend?

Obviously, Highlands and Bottega are excellent (and pricy). Hot & Hot Fish Club also fits both of those categories. I like Melt and I also like Babalu Tapas and Tacos. I love the wings at On Tap in Inverness Corners. Birmingham is a great town for cuisine.

Hey @NealMcCready name your top 5 Marvel Movies: — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) June 4, 2019

I'm not sure I've seen five of them, Benjamin. 1. Captain America (Civil War) 2. The Avengers 3. Spider-Man (Homecoming) 4. Avengers: Infinity War 5. Iron Man 3

Have you listened to Zack Smith’s podcast, Menace 2 Society. If you can put aside the domestics stuff, some of the football stories are pretty interesting... — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) June 3, 2019

No, I just can't support the guy. Also, there's nothing he could tell me about the inner workings of college football that would surprise me at all.

Hey Neal missing the Greatest Pod in the South, y’all are missed! — Webb Moore (@webbmoore) June 5, 2019

We are taping again on Thursday. We took last week off so Jay could could attend Rod Bramblett's funeral. We're not going anywhere, at least for a little while.

With the success that schools like usm, state, ole miss, delta state have had in baseball on a consistent level. Where would you rank the state of Mississippi in terms of overall baseball strength compared to all the other states in the U.S.? — Norman Johnston (@normanEjohnston) June 3, 2019

Obviously, way up there with Florida and Texas and California. It obviously means a lot in Mississippi.

Which team would be the best fit for Terrance Davis in the NBA? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) June 4, 2019

Utah makes sense. So does Boston. He fits on a well-coached team that has some veterans. He doesn't need a big role early. He needs to continue to learn, but his athleticism and scoring ability makes him attractive. I'm starting to think he's going to get. a shot.

Who is/are your favorite sports journalists? — Trey Warrington (@trey_warr) June 4, 2019

I like Royce Young of ESPN, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal, Buster Olney, Shams Charnia. I love Doris Burke; I think she's incredible as a broadcaster. I just love great writing.

From Travist56: Sorry if late but thoughts on college basketball moving the 3 pt line back?

I love it. I'm going to reach out to Kermit Davis here soon to get his thoughts, but I think it's a great thing for the college game.

From randle4: @Neal McCready On the podcast you said you shower 3-4 times a day, do you also apply deodorant the same amount? That’s a lot of strokes.