The Mailbag is a man. It's 40 editions old. Anyway, it's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I ask for your questions here and on Twitter. I asked. You delivered. Here we go...

From eosiii: In what year will Ole Miss football receive it’s next top 25 ranking?

I'll say it happens in 2020. If my prediction for this season is right (or even close to right), the program will have momentum going into the 2020 season.

From williamfaulkbear: how good of a chance does ole miss have to pull robby ashford away from auburn and florida?are the atlanta braves for real?who has a better NBA career, ja morant or zion williamson?will the lakers win the west in 2020?

I expect Ashford will sign with Ole Miss. Yes, the Braves are very much for real. They're possibly the second-best team in the National League. I'll go with Williamson, but only by a scant margin. No, the Lakers won't win the West. If you're offering the field or the Lake Show, I'll take the field.

From celinareb: Was that the worst episode of the Bachelor/Bachelorette?

Monday's version was awful until the final few minutes. I'm tired of the Luke P. story line. She wants to sleep with him. That's all. They should take a timeout, throw in a superfluous fantasy suite and let them get it over with. Then he can go home. Of course, based on the final few minutes of Monday's episode, she's horny and about to sleep with half the remaining guys anyway -- which is, of course, her prerogative. Roll Tide.

From North Tampa Rebel: Should the Lakers try to sign another big star or spread the wealth over a few role players?

Given the way the cap works, they should get the big star and pray for late-season health. They're not going to be able to do much to that roster that makes it deep and balanced.

From treywarr: Why does everyone (except me) treat the roundabout at the entrance to Northpointe as a 4 way stop??

Life's great mysteries, my man. Why do people speed over speed bumps? Why do people park right behind driveways? Basically, people are stupid and inconsiderate. I mean, that's the real answer.

From wfbrown10: This may be more a question for @Chase Parham but what incoming freshmen/Juco transfers do we expect to contribute immediately next year for the baseball team?

That is definitely a question for Chase. At the appropriate time, I suspect, he'll answer it. Dude covers quite a bit of baseball.

From DeuceMccluster22: What role do u believe OJs oldest son possibly played in the murders and what do u think of OJs recent arrival on twitter?

I think Simpson likely acted alone. If you told me there was an accomplice, he'd be on the shortest of short lists. As for Simpson on Twitter, I think it's tasteless and deplorable. He's a horrible human being.

From TX via TN Rebel: How was orientation? Sadder on the way there or home?

It was great. The Walton School of Business presentation was excellent. The calling of the hogs was weird, but I don't think I'll ever get used to that.

From Levi275: What is your greatest athletic achievement to date

I once won a two-man wiffleball tournament in Ruston, beating a lot of other teams. That's pretty much the extent of my athletic achievement. I did score 20 points once in a church basketball game. Yep, that's it. I'm not much of an athlete -- or an achiever, for that matter.

From Still Magnolia: How did the youth baseball team you coach finish up? Any Future Cast for your two soft throwing lefties?

We went 6-4. Coaching cost us a couple of games. One left-hander was sporadic but pretty good. The other was developing late and got pretty upset when we won our final game by forfeit. He was looking forward to pitching that night.

From Cebell65: As a former fat guy, can we truly trust you to be objective in your coverage of Matt Luke?

I'm not sure I'm a former fat guy. I'm still pretty fat, though I'm not as fat as I've been before. I've got massive man boobs that simply won't go away. I'm very conscious of my weight, so if I'm honest, I don't like the criticism of Luke's weight. I guess I'm sensitive to it. If I were his public relations guy, I'd advise him to talk about it, to joke about it, to be human about it. Walk through a Wal-Mart, any Wal-Mart. Hell, there are a lot of fat guys our age. I'm sure he wishes he could get off the seesaw, but take it from someone who has battled it most of his adult life -- it's difficult. Once you're fat, your body wants to be fat. You have to treat food like the enemy to avoid getting fat(ter). That's tough to do, especially in his field.

From Rdowns1983: Is there any way Ole Miss football goes 8-4 regular season? I know it’s not likely but I have the feeling it will happen. I know it’s impossible to know but what percentage chance does Matt Luke have as a long term successful coach at Ole Miss? Thanks Neal! I always look forward to the Mailbag

Honestly, 8-4 feels like a stretch. That would take some serious fortune. As for Luke's long-term chances of success, I actually think they're fairly good. I think they're on a good path right now. They just have to avoid disaster this fall and close this recruiting class out.

From VibinReb45: Let's say Luke is successful over the next two years at Ole Miss but after the 2020 season both Rich Rod and Mac leave for head coaching gigs. How difficult do you think it becomes to hire coordinators that can work with kids that have been recruited to play in certain schemes like the 3-4 defense and the spread?

That would be a problem he'd love to encounter. If that happens, Luke would be able to hire from a position of strength and stability. He'd be fine.

From RebRum72: The Joe Rogan show was discussing what if O.J. murdered Nicole today. Based upon his conversation with a lawyer, I don't know who, the defense today would have been to blame the crime on possible CTE. Curious about your thoughts on this possible defense.

That's interesting. I have no doubt Simpson has brain damage, likely caused by football. I'm not sure that would work as a defense in a double murder, but I don't doubt football did real damage to his body and his brain.

From MrSunglasses: Do you believe in ghosts?

Absolutely. I've seen a ghost. Caroline, our middle child, insists a ghost regularly appears in her room. I believe her.

The patio at The Westin Jackson

I feel like Tyler siskey is the kind of guy ole miss needs to maybe get some players that others mistakenly look over. do you think he is a good evaluator of hidden talent? And what is his approach to finding some of these guys? Thanks have a good one — Blake mcminn (@blake_mcminn) June 18, 2019

He is very detailed. He has a tremendous array of contacts throughout the Southeast and he's a big believer in sticking to a formula. Not only is he a good evaluator but he has helped create a system that allows for checks and balances in the evaluation process. He's an asset for Ole Miss.

When is the live podcast recording from Estelle Wine Bar @WestinJackson? — JM (@train21reb) June 19, 2019

Hopefully we can do something like that before the football season. I think it would be a lot of fun.

The last time someone walked on the moon (allegedly)🤣was December 11th, 1972. We have no gone back since then, even though our technology is much more advanced. What did NASA discover on the moon that made them not want to return? Hummmmmmm @NealMcCready — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) June 18, 2019