After a week off, The Mailbag is back. I asked for your questions here and on Twitter. You delivered. So here we go...

From JaxAve92: What are some of your go-to workout songs/preferred genre of music when you work out?

I just put the Rocky IV soundtrack on a loop. I don't listen when I lift. When I run, I listen to Pandora and I just take what I get, honestly.

From Rebels810: How do you anticipate Ole Miss will handle fall camp? With a young roster and the need of finding depth, especially along the OL, do you think they get after it more than say a team like Alabama, who knows what they have returning? Or does that knowledge of the lack of depth cause Luke and company to go easier, hoping to not gain a key injury?

Matt Luke has to balance the need to get critical reps for young players with the need to keep a thin offensive line healthy. Ole Miss needs to be smiled upon by the football gods this August. They have to be physical, sure, but they also have to be smart.

From One Block East: In your opinion, is the NCAA’s refusal to enforce their laws on the elite Power 5 programs in the country an attempt to keep those schools from breaking away by giving them an unfair layer of protection as a incentive to stay?

That's an interesting theory. Right now, however, I think it's just corrupt favoritism. There's no other plausible explanation.

From North Tampa Rebel: You inherit $50,000 from a long-lost aunt, but she stipulates you have to invest it for 5 years before you can get the balance. What do you invest in?

Even though the stock market is booming, I'd probably be safe and invest in real estate. At least I think that's safe. Property values seem to be increasing over time. Stocks can be volatile.

From LaPenn5: Do you ever listen to "Another Bachelor Podcast"? Three of the Carolla lackeys discuss the Bachelor/Bachelorette episodes each week - really funny podcast. Since you've been traveling lately, any new podcasts you've been listening to or recently finished?

No, but I will. That sounds good. I've been listening to Kim Goldman's Confronting podcast. I have also been listening to the Woj Pod and American Scandal.

From. $WithARebelYell$: Have you heard anything about John Rhys Plumlee?Any incoming freshman going to see significant snaps?Does a good 6-6 team win back the faith of the fans?

Plumlee is a leader in his class, but no, I haven't heard anything about his football progress, other than Luke saying he'll get a shot at the backup job this month. Yes, multiple freshmen are going to have to play, some a lot. Jonathan Mingo has been mentioned frequently. Look, if 6-6 doesn't make Ole Miss fans happy this year, they're nuts. Simple as that.

From OxonianReb: You get to choose.1) Luxury apartment overlooking Wrigley?or2) Condo in Monterey?

Oooh, that's tough. I love Monterey, but I think I'd go with Wrigley. That's my happy place, and I could handle Chicago as a rich guy. But damn, Monterey is cool.

From ChargerRebel: Is the end result of this locker room nonsense going to be a football village where the locker rooms are individual houses for all 85 players?

Don't give anyone any ideas.

From davidwil: Are the Charlotte Hornets falling into the abyss of NBA darkness? I say 22-60 in 19-20.

Yes, they've had a worst possible scenario couple of years and now they're about to pay for mismanagement.

From Chess2899: How would feel if your son or daughter announced they were running for President of the United States in 20 years? Also knowing that your privacy will be a thing of the past...Supportive? Disappointed? Proud?

I'd question his or her sanity, first and foremost. I'd be very worried but I'd support he or she fully. And obviously, I'd be proud, but I'd be proud of mine no matter what.

From nas5108: Do you think Malzahn’s luck finally runs out and Auburn fires him after this season?

Yes, I think this is it. I really do. He just doesn't have much critical support. I think they lose a handful of games and it gets ugly on the Plains. Side note: If I think that, go bet the house on Auburn.

From nas5108: What has been the best movie you have seen this year?

I haven't seen a movie yet this calendar year. Yes, I know that's sad.

From nas5108: Do you think OM basketball wins O/U 22 games this year?

Look, I think they could win that many, but I think it more likely an over-22 win total is a year away. So, if you made me bet, I'd take the under-22 this season.

From Cahamil: What will be your new avatar? Is this one of the bigger decisions you’ve been faced with in a while?

I've lost sleep over it. What should I do? I'm thinking about the picture of me in a Khalil Mack jersey. Maybe the Mitch Trubisky jersey. I've been a Bears fan all of my life, after all. It's a brutal decision.

From nas5108: Who do you predict will be the next public commitment for OM?

Jabari Small or Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Neither of those would surprise me.

From nyc-tup: Why is it when we talk about firing Luke or Bianco or AK we always insist on replacing them within someone who has experience as a coach? Yet when we look to replace Vitter we decide any politician or business person could do? If being a businessman or politician doesn’t qualify one to run one fraction of the athletic department then why does it qualify one to run the entire university? The university also runs a hospital... who would really want a loved one operated on at a hospital run by a new guy with no hospital experience?

That's a fair question. My only counter argument would be perhaps Ole Miss could hire a person who is a great delegator, a dynamic fundraiser and a CEO-type who knows how to tighten things up. However, I've consistently said I won't have any opinion regarding the chancellor search. I'll remain consistent.

From MarvMerchants: Do you think people are born with a distinguished palate or do you think anyone can decipher flavor profiles with enough education/practice?

I'd guess it's a combination. Research supports that, by the way.

From TX via TN Rebel: You have to have an unusual housepet (none of the usual pets like dog, cat, bird, rodent, snake)... what animal do you pick?

I'll have a wallaby. I did some research.

From Lone Star Reb: Having just returned from Wrigley, what do you think baseball could do to help boost attendance/improve the experience for fans (packages, deals, meeting players, etc) during the regular season.

You know, we went to three games and were very entertained. I just think you either like live baseball or you don't.

From Hannitized: Any chance "Purple Mattress" is owned by an LSU alum? Major contributor?

That's a safe bet. :-)

From davidwil: Very sad about good ole number 16 of the Mets. His 24 wins in 1985 was one of the best overall pitching performances in the last 3 decades. Do you remember how good that performance was? I thought for sure he would have a few more 20 win seasons.Praying for him to get help before he kills somebody or himself.

Sure, back in '85, the Mets and Cubs were in the same division and Gooden tortured the Cubs. He was incredible, a part of an amazing team. He has always battled his demons, however, and because of that, we'll never know how great he could have been.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Most likely OM football player to make any ALL SEC team?Hoops: Top 4 are UF, UK, Lsu and AU. Who are 5-8?

The names that come to mind are Scottie Phillips, Elijah Moore and Jaylon Jones. I'd probably go with Moore. As for your hoops question, 5. Tennessee 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. Mississippi State

From Fabius: On a podcast last week, you and Chase were pretty disparaging of the quarterback who transferred from SMU to Arkansas. Can you expound on that and let us know the basis for your opinion? Thanks

I wasn't trying to disparage Ben Hicks, but I just don't think he's going to go from being a mediocre quarterback at SMU to a good one in the SEC West.

When is the live podcast? — JM (@train21reb) July 22, 2019

We're working on it. The Westin people have been great to deal with. August is funky, and this August is weird for me because we're moving our daughter to college in the middle of the month. Hopefully, we'll figure something out.

What are you hearing about the Chancellor search? Any favorites emerging? — Tyler keith (@tylerk82) July 22, 2019

No, I'm not super dialed-in to that. One name I hear frequently is Gerard Gibert, who built Venture Technologies and is now the vice-chairman of the board of the Mississippi Lottery. That's not news, but I hear his name a lot.

How many more chances will the Cubs give Carl Edwards Jr?



Who’s going to be the next Bachelor? My money’s on either Mike or Tyler C. — NC Rebel (@JoshTriplette) July 22, 2019

I was there Sunday, and he was awful. He didn't have any confidence and that was obvious. He'd been good before the most recent injury, but I have to think it's time for a change of scenery.

I plan to go to a Saints game in November. I just began looking for tickets and realize they are 300-400/seat in the upper sections alone. Why is the NFL such a bigger draw to an in game experience vs NCAA? I get NFL teams have more fans, but what else? — #JustASchool (@Ehutto) July 22, 2019

Carson wants to go to Chiefs-Bears in December, and I've noticed the same thing. Look, college football has all the pageantry and stuff, but the pro game is a better product. Cities rally around pro teams and it's a fun environment in places like New Orleans, Charlotte, Chicago, Seattle, etc. I think it's that simple, really.

Your bet on true freshmen to break the 2 deep this season other than ealy? — RebelFan68 (@Rebelfan68) July 23, 2019

No. 1 is easy, as one of the quarterbacks will certainly be Matt Corral's backup. I'll bet on Mingo making the two-deep, and I'll bet the same on Jerrion Ealy.

Fun hypothetical: Rebels win 9 games this season with an Alabama win. What are there 3 losses and how did they beat bama? — RebelFan68 (@Rebelfan68) July 23, 2019

My man, give me some of that stuff. Nine wins with a win over Alabama? Come on, now. Eight wins would be 4-0 in the non-league and wins over Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M/Auburn and Mississippi State. How would Ole Miss beat Alabama? I don't know. Magic? Voodoo?

If you were drafting a college team from scratch what five players present at media days would you start your team with? — RebelFan68 (@Rebelfan68) July 23, 2019

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Grant Delpit, DB, LSU Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

How much could the loss of Kevonte Ruggs hurt the defense, though not a polished player having a super athletic body could help. Thoughts? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) July 22, 2019

I mean, ideally, he progresses, grows into his body, thrives at the college level and gives you an impact linebacker. That didn't happen. Instead, he regressed, grew depressed and was not in position to help much.

Alright @NealMcCready so

what would you do if tomorrow you'd wake up and notice you're family are the only ppl left on the Earth, others have turned into zombies.



What do you do? Hummmm #DeepQuestionsByCraddock😜 — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) July 22, 2019