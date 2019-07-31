It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I ask for your questions here and on Twitter. I asked. You delivered. Here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: I know winning or losing will be all that really matters, but if you were an advisor in the Manning center, would you have Matt work on his public image? Show himself as more the CEO without sacrificing who he really is?

Not really. He is who he is. I might try to get him to open up a bit more and have some more fun with media, but if he's not comfortable doing that, it wouldn't work. As for the CEO portion of his job, I think he's coming across that way more and more.

From M.O.B. Rebel: With Givens potentially out vs Memphis, what does the reshuffled OL look like? What exactly, if you've heard, was the injury/surgery??Throw out some 2020 hoops targets we need to familiarize ourselves with, outside of Brakefield. And do you think he's a realistic target for us next year?

There is a lot of prayer involved. I mean, I guess it's Mathews and Newman at tackle, Brown and Tuitt at guard and Johnson at center. That's shaky. It just is. I heard he had a microdiscectomy. I have no idea how the injury occurred. Yes, Brakefield remains a realistic target. Depending on what happens with Robinson (Shon and Chanse), it's hard to talk about 2020 targets right now without knowing how the roster shakes out.

From FairviewReb: I don’t see you as sue happy, but...if you woke up with a snake on your arm, what would action be in regards to said hotel chain!! Would you go back to your room after the snake was removed? On a boy’s trip, who would be braver?

We talked about this on the podcast. I'd have a heart attack. I think the hotel handled it well. Would I go back to that room? No. Who would be braver? I'd like to think I would, but I have my doubts. Those things scare the hell out of me.

From JTMP: Do you and Chase get excited for football season to roll around? Or is there some dread in the workload picking up?

Excited? That's likely the wrong word. I like the routine of football season though, and I'm fascinated to see what happens this fall. I'll miss my lazy summer weekends. I like laying by the pool, reading a book, drinking a beer and playing pool basketball against Carson.

From FairviewReb: You’ve been somewhat critical of HF’s staff...IMHO, rightfully so. What trait(s) from the current staff really separate them, in a positive manner, from Hugh’s coaching staff?

Simply put, they're better coaches and recruiters. Unlike Freeze, who needed the limelight, Luke is willing to hire really qualified people and them coach. He doesn't seem to care about credit.

From nas5108: What is your WS prediction? Cubs all the way??

The Cubs' offense is just awful. Yuck. I like Astros over Dodgers in 7.

From nas5108: Realistically how much time do you think Luke and company will have if this team goes 4-8 this season?

If they go 4-8, they get one more year to fix it. That's my opinion.

From Rebs1212: Neal. If the hair gods came down and offered you the ability to have a full head of hair. The only stipulation is that you will have to have the same hair style as Steve Robertson while covering Ole Miss for 1 full season. After the season, you can have whichever hair style you so choose. You will not be allowed to hide the Steve Robertson hair style. What would you do?

Look, bald is hideous, and I'm a very unattractive man. However, I'm Ryan Gosling compared to Robertson. I'll be Mr. Clean forever before I'd wear his hairstyle for a day, much less a year, no matter what comes later.

From DeuceMccluster22: Will your daughter come back to oxford for the ole miss / Arkansas game wk 2?

That's the plan. I think it'll be her first Ole Miss game since Auburn 2008. She may have gone to one other one a couple of years ago, but I can't remember. I'll be curious to see if she gets into football at all. I highly doubt it. I'll be happy to see her though. I'm excited for that weekend because she'll be home.

From GreyReb: How bad was a "hand raise guy" needed when Michael Thompson and our marketing group were reviewing for final approval Tony the Shark's mascot costume? Is there any word of a re-do as far as the costume is concerned? To move away from the lizard look.

I've not had any discussions regarding the shark with anyone at Ole Miss. The answer is simple: Get. A. Fluffy. Shark.

From edhutto11: Chances Eli Manning calls Oxford his home when he hangs it up?

I was talking to Eli the other day over a beer and he said... I'm kidding. I have no idea. I know they have a home here but I have no idea what their plans are. I've heard nothing. Chase might have a better idea as he actually has friends here.

From MarvMerchants: If Carson said he wanted to be a professional gamer, how would you approach that decision? What would the conversation look like? I suppose it would be the equivalent of a professional athlete?

It would be the same conversation. I'd encourage him to be diversified and give himself options. Luckily, while he likes video games, he's not obsessed with them. He likes sports and math. He wants to be a Theo Epstein sort. I like that dream. He's going to do big things.

From Grovin1551: Did you spend 4 hours of your life watching the train wreck of a Bachelorette finale? I am asking preemptively, as I haven’t read spoilers...what is wrong with this woman?

This is simple, in my opinion: Subconsciously, she wasn't really looking to settle down.

From LandsharkLenny9: From 2010 to the 2019 incoming class how much has Ole Miss grown along with Oxford? Has the growth hurt or helped both OM and Oxford? Give opinion on what OM and Oxford looks like in 2025 ?

It's grown a ton and I think it's going to continue to grow. It's a real challenge for the city. Growth isn't going to stop. I also think Ole Miss gets its momentum back in the coming years. How the city handles that from an infrastructure standpoint will be fascinating.

From NorthMiss_Reb23: I’m training for my first ever half marathon. I’m starting with zero aerobic base, and after 3 weeks I’m up to 10-15 miles a week (3-4 runs a week). What’s some advice for recovery? Completely underestimated the brutality of the sport and pavement. I try to make sure at least two 2 of my runs each week are mostly on grass and dirt/ gravel roads to lessen the damage.

Stretch. Stretch a lot. Stay hydrated. Rest. Don't stop strength training. Stretch some more.

From MarvMerchants: How is Corral being received by his peers? To elaborate, it’s a tall task for a freshman to be a leader of a team. I’m sure RR’s “edge” has only intensified corral’s competitiveness and swagger. Are the players feeding off this, or is there skepticism before completely buying in to a freshman captain?

From all accounts, the players like Corral and will follow him. However, that's a question more easily answered in a few weeks. How will he handle adversity? Can he contain his temper? How does he handle a loss? He's got amazing talent, but those are issues he'll have to address before I can answer your question fully.

From FireFighterReb: If we hire a competent chancellor, what would be a reasonable timetable to really see a complete turnaround for Ole Miss? Does it take a year? Three years? Five years? When we name a new chancellor, in your opinion, what should his top three priorities be?

I'm hesitant to get involved in the chancellor stuff. I really am. I think messaging is important for whoever gets the job. There are alumni who need to be heard. However, I cover athletics, not the university, so it's just not my place, in my opinion.

From fbelliot: If you were part of the IHL, who would your top three candidates be for OM’s chancellor? Also, who are some potential AD candidates?

1. Ben Craddock 2. Chase Parham 3. Ben Craddock's shoe collection. Seriously, I don't know. It's not my place. It's a critical decision for Ole Miss. As for the AD, it's hard to say without knowing who the chancellor is. Keith Carter will obviously get a look. John Hartwell wants the job. After that, it's anyone's guess.

Why did the FBI show up at your house? — Shaggy (@UPS_Shaggy) July 30, 2019

I was working for the now-defunct Birmingham Post-Herald, covering news and courts and cops. There was a prisoner who escaped an area prison and he was on the loose. I was working the story, and when I got home, I kept working and called his ex-wife on my house phone. She didn't return the call, but the FBI had her phone monitored, so they came to my house the next day looking for the prisoner. They were making sure he wasn't hiding In my house.

Do you think MLB is bigger than the NHL in America? — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) July 30, 2019

Definitely. It's not even close, in my opinion.

If there’s a scenario in which a qb other than Corral starts for OM this season, who is it? — Casey James (@cmjames662) July 29, 2019

Based on what I've heard so far, I'd guess Kinkead Dent. However, I haven't seen John Rhys Plumlee yet.

Who would win in a death match: Jeffrey or Chase? — Steven (@rebelsteven78) July 29, 2019

I'll ask them tomorrow on the podcast. Neither strike me as fighters.

Why is Ole Miss? — D @ ñ (@danfmiller) July 29, 2019

Why is anything anything?

If the OleMiss coaching staff continues recruiting the high quality recruits, how do they make the numbers work with only a few spots available? — Professor Chaos (@Butters724) July 29, 2019

It's cliche, but numbers always work out. Always. Guys would get processed.

From hattiesburg reb: What has happened to GPits?

We are taping today. It's nice to be missed.

From Cobbrebel: Do you think that Luke has a backup plan in the event Rich R. or Mac leave in the next year or two? I would not think that Luke would want to change either system (defense or offense) after one or two years.

Sure, I suspect he has plans for all sorts of scenarios, those included. However, the focus is on this year and this recruiting class.

From Rogertheshrubber: I'll make this a question....When you stated that the NFL is a better product than college football, isn't that subjective? Personally, I find the CFB product superior. The NFL bores me---way too many penalties, predictable offenses, a slew of 50+ yard field goals rather than going for it on 4th down, scuffles after virtually every play, etc. A few years ago (even before the kneeling stuff) I cut way back on my NFL viewing and discovered that I had been watching it out of routine more than anything else. I haven't missed it.

That's fair. It's just my opinion. As a guy with no affiliation, I find the pro game more entertaining than the college game.

From ChargerRebel: What do you do to avoid plateauing in your weight loss goals?

From my experience, you just have to double down with some extra cardio and also change the weightlifting portion of your workout. I've hit one right now and I've added extra running to my routine to try to break through it.

From TX via TN Rebel: If you had to choose one, would you rather fight Vin Diesel or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Follow up, do you imagine that they hit as hard as Mike Tyson in his prime?

I'm a lover, not a fighter.

From Kennuf22: Ay lemme get a shout out during the mailbag. I feel as though I deserve one.

What's up, Kennuf22?

From wtcarr: Hypothetical: Someone from the future tells you Ole Miss won a national title between 2019-2029 in baseball, basketball or football. The 2019 coach for the winning team is still the coach when they won the title. Which sport would you bet on being the one that won it all?Also, when does Theo's seat get hot? Joe's has to already be hot. The stop-gap bandaids with which we try to fix our bullpen is maddening.

It would have to be Bianco in that scenario, right? I mean, a football national title isn't realistic, really. Basketball is difficult to envision. Baseball has almost happened a few years ago. Theo's seat won't get hot. Maddon is gone barring a miracle.

From REB NUT: Are we recruiting enough offensive linemen ?

Sure, you just have to hope they're good.

Would a dedicated “red zone” like channel for mlb be useful for immediate action and betting and one day fantasy and just overall viewership? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) July 30, 2019