It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from here and Twitter. I solicited. You responded. So here we go...

From flaccid churro: After Mizzou, it’s been discussed how it seems like the Ole Miss offense is playing within an identity that it’s personnel don’t match. Do you think that’s more of a Matt Luke thing or a Rich Rod thing?

I think it's Rodriguez's offense. I think he makes the lion's share of the decisions (and maybe all of the decisions) regarding personnel and play-calling on that side of the ball.

From DeuceMccluster22: What's the most angry you've ever seen a ole miss coach at a particular ole miss player during a game?

Andy Kennedy got so mad at Martavious Newby once that I worried about Newby's life and Andy's health.

From Samminish: Uncle Neal: With two contrasting choices @ QB where the only elite quality is PLUMLEEs running ability (faster than Jaylen?), who is the starting QB in 2021?I'll take a $10 bet on ASHFORD .. ..

That's a great question. I think at this point, I'd bet on Plumlee. I wouldn't be very confident. There are a ton of unknowns about 2021 at this point in time.

From Colonel3491: If Ole Miss goes 6-6, will the 6 overall or 4 SEC wins be viewed as the most significant achievement?

The four SEC wins would be significant. If you had told me before the season they were going 6-6, I'd have guessed a minimum of 3-1 in the non-league.

From larryjoe1979: I found an abandoned kitten outside a store a few days ago. Little boy cat that I have decided to keep(well my wife decided to keep). I told her we can keep it on one condition and that is I get to name it. I am down to 2 choices, and Neal, I need you to break the tie.Choice #1 - Chairman Meow(due to my wife's Chinese heritage)Choice #2 - Dr. Kitty Von Kattington(The Doc for short)

I'd go with Choice #2. You'll shorten it to Doc soon enough, which is a suitable name. The other, while creative, is kind of weird. It would be a good ice-breaking story, however.

From levi275: How do you evaluate Kirby Smart’s tenure at UGA? He’s clearly an elite ** recruiter ** but is UGA actually better than they were under Richt? Through their first 3 seasons, both coaches were exactly 32-10 overall (18-6 in SEC play)

It's a shame for Georgia fans you can't combine the two men. However, Smart isn't proving to be a great game coach. He's one hell of a recruiter, as you noted, so his teams are always going to win a lot of games. However, his record in the big games is going to infuriate UGA fans, I suspect.

From doctorbo: Overall mid-year thoughts/grades for the new offensive and defensive coordinators.

Rodriguez -- B Given the thinness of the offensive line, the youth of the wide receivers and injury to Corral, I think the offense has been pretty solid. It's not great, but it was never going to be great. MacIntyre -- B Again, there's a talent shortage. There just is. There's only so much he can do. Now they're playing a lot of kids in the secondary, so there are growing pains. Overall, the defense has been much better.

From Usp94: I’m neither for nor against making a change for change sake, but do you think the job has regained some attractiveness around the country because of all the young talent that is getting valuable experience? I know it’s bad optics to make a move for the university, but hasn’t Luke always been just a bridge to the next coach? (Keep a sinking ship afloat until help arrives) The team has shown improvement week to week in areas, but if average is the best it can improve to by seasons end, doesn’t a change seem imminent? Next season’s start is murderers row and Luke would just be a Lame duck coach

I think prospective coaches would want to know who the athletics director is first and foremost. It's an SEC job. Those are attractive gigs. I've been pretty clear about my thoughts on the state of the program (it's improving) and what I'd do if I were in charge (give him 2020, knowing wins have to come soon). However, I'm not in charge. I don't know whether change will happen or not. If they finish 4-8 and a new A.D. is in place, I think everything is on the table. Next season's schedule is brutal; you're right. And if Ole Miss started badly, it could get caustic fast. Again, it's complicated. There's a lot there.

From Onecall: If Inspector Clouseau does not hire “ what’s his name” for AD and instead hires Hartwell and GYB( good youngish boy) Walker Jones, how would GYB handle firing one of his BFFs, CML? Would he look the other way and concentrate on getting the Davenport bus back on the road or is this all a magnificent ruse and the boys always intended to split up the 6 large that CML would be due? Then, does “what’s his name’ join Ross etc in the cult, go back to the Foundation, or join in the adventures of his high school friend, Hunter Carpenter?

It's my understanding Jones does not want the job at this point in his life. As for the rest of your question, I got lost in there and you seem angry. I've played the role of therapist a lot this fall. My suggestion: Get a good book, pour a nice bourbon, find a quiet place and relax. It's just football. That's twice in this one content item I've prescribed alcohol for anger issues. I'm clearly not a licensed physician. However, ULM is soon opening a medical school. So that's a thought.

From Rdowns1983: If JRP becomes the guy, do you think the coaches urge him not to play baseball?

I don't know. It's a legitimate question, and there are a lot of moving parts. How much playing time would he earn in baseball? How much does he want to play baseball? What was the arrangement that was agreed to? I just don't know. His quarterback mechanics need work and if he's actually playing baseball, that dominates time in the spring. Again, lots of moving parts.

From GrindCityReb: Hearing any coaching rumors around the league? Country?

Things are starting to heat up, but it's still early. I hear Joe Moorhead desperately wants to get to Rutgers. I've heard rumblings about what could happen at Auburn if the Tigers lose more games. USC is almost certainly going to open. Vanderbilt will, too, and one source has already mentioned MacIntyre as a target there. However, it's still a few weeks early for all of that.

From MarvMerchants: How would you rate HRG’s inaugural show? It was more tamed than I expected. Admittedly, I thought it was going to be finebaum after dark.... was very surprised by the lack of F bombs. Do you think people were just on their best behavior for the first episode, or is that how you expect it to go most Saturday’s?

I thought it was solid for a first run. We've got some kinks to work out, technically and otherwise, but we're off to a good start. We don't want it to get profane; that hurts it from a YouTube marketability standpoint. We want it to be fun, informative and interactive. I thought we lightened the mood a bit. Again, I've played the role of therapist a lot here lately.

From Pants83: When you judge coaching how much do you value game management vs coaching players, game planning, program management, etc... I think the biggest knocks on this coaching staff involve game management. The team looks well prepared and they seem to be improving. If you want to see a talented team that’s poorly coached, look no further than the golden triangle.

It's the total package. It's all important. Ole Miss has lost four games. Youth was costly at Memphis. I thought a porous defensive secondary was costly against Cal. Alabama was a talent thing. This past weekend was the first time this season when I thought Ole Miss looked undisciplined.

From larryjoe1979: I am going to ask my question here that I was going to ask on Hand Raise Guys:When I was in college, I dated a girl that wanted me to call her an animal when we got intimate. She would tell me a few minutes into the act what animal she wanted to be called. For example, she would say something like "I'm a jaguar, call me a jaguar, I'm a jaguar. CALL ME A JAGUAR!!!!". I would go along with it, because I was 19 and well...you know. So, my question is there an animal or three that would be too far to call someone? e.g. I think I would have drawn the line at like aardvark or 3 toed sloth.

I'm speechless. I literally don't know what to say. I'm 49. I'm boring. No one is asking me to call her any animal, and if that were to happen, well, I'd be shook. You should call into the show and pose this question to Chase. Given that he's a celebrated businessperson these days earning accolades for his work, maybe he'd have some sort of crazy story to share with you. I'm old.

From chess2899: When you wake up in the morning, do you ever ask “Why me?”

Yes. The more frequent questions are: "How much longer am I going to toss and turn before I just admit I'm up at 3:30 again?" "How'd I get here?" "How am I going to pay for two in college at the same time?" How are you, by the way? How's D.C.?

From TX via TN Rebel: Behind the scenes, are you workshopping any catchphrases for your live video appearances? Personally, I think something very southern like "sumbitch" (southern short for SOB) as in "that sumbitch that just called in was funny" OR "that sumbitch got shot right in front of that caller's apartment" would be quite the hit with the live show.

No, I'm just trying to figure out how to get my head not to shine under the lights. That's it.

From GeorgeW4567: Do you forgive me for being so drunk when I called on Saturday night?

You are forgiven, my son. Go and sin no more.

From Rbb2010: Do you for see in the future both quarterbacks on the field at the same time?

It would be a fun thing to see, but I have no way of knowing if that has or has not been worked on.

From nas5108: Who has been your biggest disappointing team in the NFL so far- Cowboys, Chargers, Falcons, Eagles, or Rams?

The Falcons, as I predicted, have been bad. That Super Bowl loss to New England was a franchise killer. The Cowboys have a quarterback issue. I'm not ready to give up on the Chargers, Eagles or Rams just yet.

From OverGrover: If you were an Ole Miss stakeholder, which would you prefer: (1) Ole Miss gets is own board of regents, but UMMC goes to the state and is outside of said board of regents purview; or, (2) Ole Miss continues under IHL but keeps UMMC under its umbrella.

I'm not qualified to answer that. I can't imagine Ole Miss wanting to lose the UMMC. An ideal situation, I suppose, would be IHL representation with actual testicles (or honest transparency).

From nas5108: What is your prediction as of now for the Final 4 in the CFP? And who wins it all?

1. LSU 2. Oklahoma 3. Ohio State/Wisconsin 4. Clemson I think LSU wins the national title. I really do. I've been very impressed with them since Week 1.

From larryjoe1979: My other question for Hand-Raise Guys was this:I have a family member that puts grape jelly in her grits. Should I go ahead and call the UN War Crimes council or just let it ride and let God have mercy on my soul for aiding and abetting a person committing such a heinous act against all man(and woman)kind?

That's disgusting. Yes, you should call the FBI. You're living with a terrorist.

From kmreb: Top 5 Podcasts that you listen to that do not belong to MPW Digital?

I just started American Elections: Wicked Game. It's fantastic. I like Into The Basket (Cubs), American Scandal, The Lowe Post (NBA), American History Tellers, How I Built This and OKC Dream Team. If you haven't listened to 1865, you should.

From Still Magnolia: How disappointed were you to find out Ally from Spanish Fort is married? How excited were you to find out Ally’s mom thinks you are good looking? Do you have plans to be in Spanish Fort anytime soon? WW@JGTD....what would @Jay G. Tate do?

I wasn't disappointed. I was flattered. I suspect both were drunk. I have never been accused of being good looking. I have no idea what Jay would do other than request pics. Jay is far, far more confident and assertive with the ladies than I.

From Swag4Heisman: I would love to hear your take on the NBA and China. Be careful though, I don’t want you to lose any state Chinese sponsors of the Potato Log.

I had no issue with what Daryl Morey tweeted. He supported democracy. That was all. The NBA, normally a league totally in touch with appearances and public relations, completely fumbled. In short, it was a disaster for the league, one that hangs over it as the season begins next week.

From Cahamil: From your point of view, say coverage standpoint and having fun and excitement for the opportunity. Would you rather cover a college football playoff run > national championship game and the national champion? Or a Final 4 run but team loses the semi-final?

Give me the football success. I love money.

From Political_Commenter: How much has Luke’s sideline demeanor hurt him with Ole Miss fans by stressing that he’s way in over his head?

Honestly, I think it's hurt him. I've talked to several people in college athletics who wonder why there's no one in his ear talking about appearances. Frankly, I think Luke's circle of advisors is too small/too close. I think he is a good coach. I think he's doing a good job. I think he's close to turning the corner with his program. I think his messaging could improve dramatically.

Which OM quarterback(s) enter the transfer portal? pic.twitter.com/4RCUwbjyAX — Stacey Wall (@pinntrust) October 14, 2019

Based on nothing more than gut feeling, my money would be on Grant Tisdale.

What former Ole Miss NFL players are around Oxford most? — Bryan Green (@BryanG1214) October 14, 2019

You're asking the wrong guy. I keep a really, really low profile in Oxford. I see Jordan Ta'amu a good bit. He's such a nice young man; I hope he has great success. I see Jerrell Powe from time to time. Laremy Tunsil returns when he can. So does Donte Moncrief. I saw Dawson Knox last week and we talked about the "Joker" movie he had seen the night before. I'm just not sure. Again, that's a question better posed for someone else.

If you had the technology to watch any fictitious sporting event from a movie in person, which one would it be? — Vance, Tutor, Baseball Nut (@drv) October 14, 2019

I'd watch Billy Castle's perfect game at Yankee Stadium.

Is Rich Rod aware that everyone, including the defense, knows he is going to run the ball every 1st down when Plumlee is in? — Pete Conrad (@PeterOConrad) October 14, 2019

I don't know. I haven't asked. Plumlee's strength is running the ball. His weakness is throwing the ball. You sound angry. Many Ole Miss fans are angry.I recommend a nice pinot noir and some silencing headphones. I wouldn't be a good therapist but I'd be good for the local package store business.

Chase said Boyce wanted act fast in finding a AD and also said he wanted to form a committee.If he goes with the committee what’s the chance he hires himself ? — Nick Grantham (@Elfoosay10) October 14, 2019

It's like that episode from The Office where Dwight names himself Hay King.

Who’s the most underrated player in the NBA? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) October 14, 2019

Nicola Jokic

What are they going to do about Plumlee? I know he’s a freshman, but it doesn’t seem he will ever he more than an adequate-ish passer. Is he the type who will pack up his toys and go home if he doesn’t get to be a full-time QB? — D @ ñ (@danfmiller) October 14, 2019

My guess is they're going to try to improve his passing and build the offense around him. I don't know him personally, so I have no idea if he's the type to pack up his toys and go home. There's no evidence to support that. He seems like a high-character kid.

(This is repeat of a question I sent earlier, just adding it to this thread): What is keeping Corral (QB) & Plumlee (H-Back/Slot WR) from being on the field at the same time? Seems like that would be hard to defend not knowing what's coming. — BoumtjeBoumtje (@BoumtjeBoumtje) October 14, 2019

I'll ask Rodriguez sometime when he seems to be in a cheery mood.

If you had to pick one type of offense to run, what would it be?? (I personally don’t like the offense we run) — Will Clements (@WillClements16) October 14, 2019

I'd run a pro-style offense I could recruit to. I'm not a fan of gimmicks and I don't believe they're necessary to beat Alabama, LSU or Auburn.

What are you most curious about in life? — Ben Craddock (@bubbarmyman2) October 14, 2019

Honestly, I suspect I'm most curious about what most people are curious about if they're being honest. I wonder what happens when we die. I'm sure I'll get blasted for that, but I often think about it. There's a reason we call it "faith." We don't know. We believe. We hope. But we don't know. I probably should've answered with something funny or snarky or silly. But that, if I'm being honest, is my answer. I often wonder why we all get so stressed out in every-day life. We worry about our jobs, our finances, etc. Does any of it really matter? Come over, Ben. I'll get some vodka and some boiled peanuts and we'll figure this whole life thing out.

Those all look and sound fantastic. I am jealous, though I gained five pounds just looking at the picture. Should you need someone to help you with a recipe for turkey meatballs and whole wheat pasta, I'm your man. I've got it down to a science.

From Reb Talking 18: If Kermit can Land Murrell (along with the reclassification of Robinson) what grade would you give the 2020 class?

An A.

From Rogertheshrubber: Are you ever tempted to buy some Peloton stock? It's cheaper now than when they went public some weeks back.