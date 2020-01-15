It's time for The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From DeuceMccluster22: Who wins If we would had played Florida again in 2008 in the SEC championship?

That's a good one. Call me crazy, but I think Ole Miss would've won a rematch on a fast track. That team was arguably the best team in the nation at the end of the season.

From Cublicious_16: Alright. So I’m still hearing Bryant won’t be on the team to start the regular season. What do you think happens?? If he gets traded. Who do we get in return??

Impossible to answer without seeing where Josh Donaldson goes and what happens in the Nolen Arenado market. My guess is he gets traded, but I don't know if it's Dodgers, Braves or Nationals. Further, the Cubs won't give him away. A team is going to have to decide to go for it. The Cubs will want a haul in return.

From Rebels810: Two Questions.1. How dumb is it to root for teams, that you compete against every single year, in playoff and championship games? I'm a Cardinals fan and I could not imagine rooting for the Cubs in one single game... EVER.2. Gut feeling. Do you think the Cardinals close on a Nolan Arenado deal?

1. In the end, it's just sports. Root for who you want to root for. It's just laundry. I mean, if we're being serious, it's just laundry. 2. Gut feeling? Yes. I think the Cardinals will give up Hudson, a top young pitcher and a top position prospect for Arenado.

From North Tampa Rebel: If Ed Orgeron had gotten the USC job, would he had been successful? Or was the LSU right time/place essential? When he fired Cannada and brought in Ensminger, what did you think was going to happen at the time?

Looking back on it, yes, USC probably made a massive mistake not keeping Orgeron. Now, would he have won a national title? I doubt it. LSU was perfect-storm stuff. I thought Orgeron would fail at LSU. I couldn't have been more wrong.

From robert90: What is the reasoning that the LSU story of paying players and their family members through the Children Hospital has not been more of a national story? It is not like it is a story that people don't know if it is true or not. The guy was busted and is in federal prison. While we are at it, what about the LSU basketball story of the head coach being on audio saying how much they are going to pay each player?

I don't know. Truly, I just don't know. It's baffling.

From nas5108: Neal when will taking Trubisky over others like Watson and Mahomes cause the Bears to get rid of their GM?

This is my safe space. Sentences with those three names in them at the same time are forbidden.

From nas5108: In hindsight should we have seen the struggles coming this season for the basketball team maybe not to this level but still to where they would be more of an NIT team instead of a tourney team? Seems like not enough was made of the loss of TD and even Dom to an extent and having to rely way too much on a Juco big like Sy and true freshman like Crowley and Hunter would be a major issue.

No, it's not like the coaches or the people around the program spent the offseason trying to dampen expectations. Something appears to have gone terribly wrong, however. This team is starting to remind me of the final few weeks of Kennedy's tenure at Ole Miss. It feels off.

From Cublicious_16: Who is the Ole Miss starting QB this coming year??? Just you honest opinion

Here's a hot take: I wouldn't be shocked if Kinkead Dent got a very long look this spring and in fall camp.

From Baldwyn Reb 2019: What is your guess on the number of kids we will sign in the late period?

I think they'll use the full complement of scholarships. So if you're wanting a number, I'd say 12-15.I still expect an active late spring/early summer involving the transfer portal as well, both coming and going.

From Ignatius9: For a Cubs World Series title in 2020 you have to either hit a full speed Derrick Henry in the A gap or take a Noah Syndergaard fastball in the ribs. Which do you choose?

Neither. Henry would kill me. Syndergaard's fastball could cause internal damage. Look, I like the Cubs, but I'm not sure I like them that much.

From pockreb: Jarkel Joiner is sitting out as a transfer this year. He did score a lot of points his first 2 years in college. Do you see him playing a big roll in the offense the next 2 years or will be essentially just be a roll player.

Yes, Joiner will play a big role for Ole Miss next season. He and Matthew Murrell simply have to step in and contribute in big ways. His role will be determined somewhat by Devontae Shuler's decision to return or not, but yes, Joiner will have a role of some significance.

From Levi275: You're the GM/president of the Patriots, are you giving Brady another contract? Multi-year? Going 1 year at a time?

I'd be willing to give him another year, but Father Time is having his way with Brady, like he does with all of us. At the end of the season, Brady was a mediocre quarterback.

From Hannitized: Where exactly do you find "1 Tsp Green or Multi-Colored Peppercorns"in Oxford? And when you do, $100 says they have they been on the shelf since I graduated in '92? LOL!!!!

Kroger would have them. So would Amazon. Don't hate on some gourmet cooking, my friend. I bet you, too, could make a mean hamburger steak.

From 5pointsRebel: Two big-picture basketball related questions:1. When Kermit gets his guys in, do you think he will he be able to make his 1-3-1 work effectively year in, year out, against really good SEC teams, or will they break it and get dunks and corner threes off of it?2. Will his strategy of yanking players when they mess up work with more pampered SEC level players like it did at places like Middle Tennessee or will the players he's getting here be too high profile to be treated like that?

Sure, if Davis can get the right players, his system will work. He's proven that over the course of his career. Sometimes I think he has a quick trigger with his bench, but that's his style, and he's been pretty successful over the course of decades, so who am I to question it?

From celinareb: If you could go back in time in any era and live in that era for as long as you want before returning back to the present just as you are now. Where would you go back to? What would you do for work? Is there anything else you would want to do in this time period?

That's a fantastic question. I would either go back to the time of the American Revolution and be a patriot or I'd go back to the 1920s and _ believe it or not _ be a baseball writer. Those guys had fascinating lives and were almost superstars in their own way, covering Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and the like. That said, I love air conditioning, so I'm not sure I want to stay long.

From jdmceach: Are the Cubs even trying anymore or are they getting ready to tank again?

I disagree with the strategy, but I think they're trying to get under the tax so that they can double down after this season. They're trying, but ownership's frugality is a problem.

From ebarber: How does Derek Nix continue to stay employed at Ole Miss, no matter who the Head Coach is? What is the reason(s) for this? Is there any other coach at any program you’ve covered that has pulled off a similar feat?

He's viewed as a very effective recruiter in Mississippi. I'm sure someone will try to twist that answer and I'll be accused of RAMPAGING!!

From Grovin1551: Did you accept birthday gifts this year?

You'll be proud of me. I did. They surprised me with a dinner and with a couple of gifts. It was a very nice birthday. I'm trying to be nicer to myself this year. Letting people I love celebrate my birthday, as insane as I know that sounds, was a solid start in that direction.

From Lapenn5: When visiting Campbell, have you used the Pig Trail to get to or from Fayetteville? If you haven't, and you are not in a hurry, then in the spring or fall, its quit the scenic route! When you go through Ozark, take the exit on to 23 and take it to 16. BUT dont be on a schedule cause you wont be going much more than 30 mph most of the trip! https://www.arkansas.com/motorcycle-tours/pig-trail-scenic-bywayI have family in Ozark and Springdale. If ever in an emergency let me know, one of my good friends from home married my cousin up there and she is the Director of Constituent Relations for Fulbright College on campus at UA. She was a Chi-O as well.

I've taken the Pig Trail before. It's beautiful land, but I'm an interstate man from here on out. Thank you for that, by the way. So far, she's had a wonderful experience and she absolutely loves Chi O.

From OrangeBeachReb: Sources in journalism is lifeblood. You tapped into your relationships during the coaching search and I assume it’s continuing during the assistant coach(es) search. In reverse, by your sources and/or peers who need information from you, what are your strengths as a source - other than all matters OM? Coaching searches in general? Do you ever chase down a lead or information (that has nothing to do with anything you’re needing) on behalf (as a favor) for a source that you value so you can “cash in” on something you really need in the future from that source you’re helping? Giving them plausible deniability? Is that done often?

Yeah, I've done that. I've gotten information for sources and I've gotten information for other people in the network. I don't know what my strengths are. I guess I'm good at gathering information and sorting through the BS and getting to the facts. People in the coaching industry tell me my lack of fandom and bias make me easier to talk to and bounce things off. I like to think I'm pretty objective.

From DgreenReb: As a Russell Westbrook fan i have to say i loved the tribute OKC did for him. Gave me goosebumps. Did you and Carson see it and how did you feel about it?

He and I both loved it. The Thunder are a class organization and it was obvious Westbrook was moved by the moment.

From DgreenReb: In your opinion I know its too early to matter but gun to your head what is your prediction for our record next season and who do you think the signature win will be?

I just don't know how anyone could really do that without seeing anything from the spring or seeing how the roster shakes out. Gun to my head I'd say 6-6 but again, it's way too early.

From RebCJ: Are people hitting the panic button too soon on Kermit and Co?

I didn't know people were hitting the panic button. Yes, if they are, it's way too soon for that.

From seminole817: Would you marry a girl to have an excuse to separate from the royal family duties, or is she the one playing chess in that situation?

I have a lot of respect for Prince Andrew. That's not the life he wants to live and he's claiming his right to be independent of the royal family, to a degree. EDITED: Prince Harry, not Andrew. Harry. I respect Harry. Not Andrew. Thank you for your attention.

From RDM44: Asking this before Clemson/LSU game. Everyone knows about the Dabo ‘no respect’ crap and you guys have talked about it on the podcast. Two questions. Does anyone on that beat call him out on that, or does everyone just go along to get along. Then, all things being the same except you run the Clemson Rivals site, how do you handle?

I don't think I'd be very popular there. I'd call Swinney out on that and point out the reams of respect the program has received. I mean, in the end, it's not that big of a thing, but I'd make fun of it.

From randle4: How can players with Astros at the time of their cheating not be punished? Why just the coach and GM that should know better? The players were the ones that tipped each other. Too many count? Alex Cora was also involved. Yet, Pete Rose still can’t make the HOF. You think any players from that Astro team makes the HOF? Or will their counterparts keep them out?

I don't know. My guess is it has something to do with the MLBPA.

From nas5108: After seeing the penalties handed down by MLB to the Astros what are your thoughts? Do you think it is too light of a penalty, too harsh, or just about what you expected?

I thought it was too light. I would have liked to have seen more draft picks stripped, and I would have taken all of their international bonus money for the next 2-3 years. I would've liked to have seen the owner suspended or have the team taken from him. It was all too clean.

From FourthGradeSpellinChamp: Are you surprised that Kiffin has so little recruiting success so far? I was hoping we’d pull in a couple surprises but it seems like the majority of the remainder are 3*s w Clowney thrown in there, a 4*.

It's January. He's been on the job less than two months, the majority of which has been a dead period. Did I miss something?

From BroWallace: What was the key to Orgeron becoming a NC head coach?

He hired a great staff, delegated and he signed Joe Burrow.

From IrishRebels: Why has this LSU/Our Lady of the Lake scandal not grabbed national headlines?

I don't know. For whatever reason, the national and local media have been so enamored with the LSU story that they've just not touched it.

From delta_Reb22: With LK and ML at their respective MS Universities, do you foresee the Egg Bowl being much more civil moving forward, or will it take time for each fan base to embrace the new mindset of focusing on the big picture of winning games and trying to compete for championships? I know that in theory that sounds realistic, but it seems when a program is struggling for bowl eligibility, rivalry games become the "end all, be all" because it's an "easy" motivator.

I think it will, at the very least, get a lot less toxic and actually be fun, for lack of a better word. I just can't see Kiffin or Leach turning the Egg Bowl into a fistfight.

Chances of having a Hand Raise Guys form of GPITS? — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) January 14, 2020

Very good. It's something we are hoping to do, sooner rather than later.

Nix as WR’s coach, Jimmys and Joes over X’s and O’s? — ____ (@uT4pgWGKPtb0Ma3) January 13, 2020

This isn't about Nix, but it's always Jimmys and Joes over Xs and Os. Always.

Fair to say Kiffin’s staff has been at least mildly disappointing so far? Is coaching at OM a tougher sell than he thought? Is coaching under him less enticing than he thought? — D @ ñ (@danfmiller) January 13, 2020

Why would you say that? I don't agree with that at all. I mean, he didn't get everyone he wanted, but who does?

Does rehiring Nix signal a recognition of need to be more active in recruiting MS? Either due to Leach hire or due to early national response? — D @ ñ (@danfmiller) January 13, 2020