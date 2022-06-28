The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 2
Mason Brooks is a complex man.
From chess to fencing to Legos to tornadoes, the Ole Miss offensive lineman can discuss those topics in depth.
Brooks did just that -- and much more -- with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready Tuesday night.
He also discussed Ole Miss' spring, this summer's workouts, the quarterback competition and much more.
