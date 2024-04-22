It was the worst-kept secret in college football.

But now, it’s official.

Miami transfer portal running back Henry Parrish Jr., who began his college career at Ole Miss, is returning to Oxford for the 2024 season.

Parrish rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns for the Hurricanes last season a season after rushing for 617 yards and four scores.

In 2021, Parrish rushed for 553 yards and three touchdowns, helping to lead Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl berth versus Baylor. In the COViD-riddled 2020 season, Parrish rushed for 263 yards and a pair of scores.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder from Goulds, Fla., has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Ole Miss is going with a by-committed approach to replace former All-Southeastern Conference running back Quinshon Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State in January. The Rebels return Ulysses Bentley IV and Kedrick Reescano from last season and recently added former New Mexico standout Jacory Croskey-Merritt to the room. Ole Miss should also get former LSU star Logan Diggs back from a knee injury at some point during the season.

Parrish also figures to help Ole Miss as a receiver out of the backfield. In 2021, as part of Lane Kiffin’s offense, Parrish caught 21 passes for 173 yards.