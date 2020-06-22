RebelGrove - The Official 2021 Berry Big Board: Linebacker

After a week off, the Official 2021 Berry Big Board is back. This week we are taking a look at the linebacker position and who Lane Kiffin and Co. are targeting for their first full class in Oxford.

It goes without saying, but COVID-19 has really put this staff in a bind with no in-person visits and the dead period being extended all the way through July, but the staff seems to be pinpointing its search at each position on a select few.

This sentiment rings true for this week's edition of the Big Board.