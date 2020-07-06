 RebelGrove - The Official 2021 Berry Big Board: Safety
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 08:35:40 -0500') }} football Edit

The Official 2021 Berry Big Board: Safety

Zach Berry • RebelGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@Zach_Berry
Recruiting analyst at RebelGrove.com, your source for everything Ole Miss as part of the Rivals network

As we continue our journey through the proverbial catacombs of the 2021 recruiting cycle in order to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have found our way to the safety board.

This list isn't a long one, but there are several tweeners at other positions that could end up as the last line of defense on DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge's defense, so I wouldn't worry about it.

Here are the names to know as the calendar turns to July:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}