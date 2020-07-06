RebelGrove - The Official 2021 Berry Big Board: Safety

As we continue our journey through the proverbial catacombs of the 2021 recruiting cycle in order to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have found our way to the safety board.

This list isn't a long one, but there are several tweeners at other positions that could end up as the last line of defense on DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge's defense, so I wouldn't worry about it.

Here are the names to know as the calendar turns to July: