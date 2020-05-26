Will Sammon of The Athletic and. Dr. Michael Cunningham join Neal McCready for this edition of The Oxford Exxon Podcast.

Sammon, a former Mississippi State and Florida beat writer, covers the Milwaukee Brewers for The Athletic. We discuss his journalism career, his decision to leave covering the SEC for MLB, the dynamics of the Mississippi State beat, Dan Mullen, Lane Kiffin, baseball's attempts to start the season and more.

Cunningham joins from Denver to update us on the latest with the COVID-19 pandemic and gives his thoughts on how the summer heat will impact the virus, what college football should look like in the fall and more.