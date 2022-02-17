The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 1

Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier and MPW Digital's Neal McCready discuss the Rebels' season, Opening Day, superstitions, expectations, playing in the cold and much more in this inaugural edition of The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue.

