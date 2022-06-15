The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 11
Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier is Omaha-bound after the Rebels swept Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Super Regional in Hattiesburg last weekend.
Ole Miss will meet Auburn Saturday at 6 p.m. in Omaha. The Rebels are on the same side of the bracket with Arkansas and Stanford, who square off Saturday at 1 p.m.
Chatagnier sat down with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready to talk about the super regional win, the emotions associated with it, the upcoming College World Series and more.
The Peyton Chatagnier Show is brought to you by The Rogue. The Rogue is your destination for fine men's clothing. Their stylists hand-select pieces from top designers. From work to lifestyle to night life, there's the perfect something for everyone. The Rogue has all the best items from Peter Millar, Martin Dingman, Jack Victor, Halsey, True Grit and more.
The Rogue has delivered fine men's clothing for over 53 years. Their classic style, attention to detail and commitment to excellent service continues to make The Rogue a special place to shop.
Visit The Rogue at 4450 I-55 North, Jackson or at therogue.com.