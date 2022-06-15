The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 11

Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier is Omaha-bound after the Rebels swept Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Super Regional in Hattiesburg last weekend.

Ole Miss will meet Auburn Saturday at 6 p.m. in Omaha. The Rebels are on the same side of the bracket with Arkansas and Stanford, who square off Saturday at 1 p.m.

Chatagnier sat down with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready to talk about the super regional win, the emotions associated with it, the upcoming College World Series and more.