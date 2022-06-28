The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 12
Ole Miss returned home from Omaha on Monday with a national championship trophy in tow.
The Rebels will be guests of honor at a parade in Oxford on Wednesday before parting ways for the summer.
In the meantime, Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was reflective Monday night, some 24 hours after defeating Oklahoma to help give Ole Miss its first national title in program history.
Chatagnier discussed the wild ride that was the 2022 season, the Rebels' stay in Omaha, his emotions upon winning the title and much more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready in the season finale of The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue.
