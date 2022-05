Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier discusses the Rebels' recent hot streak, playing in Baton Rouge, the mental aspect of baseball, this weekend's series versus Texas A&M, the Southeastern Conference Tournament and more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready in this edition of The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue.

