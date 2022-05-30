The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 9

Ole Miss earned the last at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament on Monday morning. For Rebels' second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, the last few days have been an agonizing waiting game, capped by the exhilaration of learning he and his team have new life and the renewed hope of an NCAA Tournament run starting this weekend in Coral Gables, Fla.

Ole Miss will meet Arizona Friday afternoon, joining host Miami and Canisius in the four-team regional.

Chatagnier talked with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready about those topics and more on Episode 9 of The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue.