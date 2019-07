On this episode of The Soft Verbal Podcast, presented. by Dead Soxy, Neal McCready and Zach Berry discuss De'Arre McDonald's commitment to Ole Miss, Robby Ashford's performance at the Elite 11 and give their predictions on who will be next to commit to the Rebels. Don't forget to go to www.deadsoxy.com and enter 30 percent of all orders, including sale items. Use promo code RebelGrove.