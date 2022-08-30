It's finally game week for Troy Brown, who will play his first game in a Rebels uniform against, ironically, Troy.

The Rebels and the Trojans meet at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (SEC Network).

Brown discussed preseason camp, his thoughts on the Rebels' defense, his expectations for Saturday and the season and much more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on Episode 4 of The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating.