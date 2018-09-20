MORE: This week's mailbag | Underclassmen report | Snaps and grades OXFORD | Ole Miss and Kent State meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, as the Rebels look to get rid of the stench from the past two first halves. That's where we start this week's Three & Out, looking at a plethora of defensive numbers that show Ole Miss in the national rankings since Wesley McGriff coached his first game as defensive coordinator. We follow that up with the prevailing baseball thought as fall ball nears, and we close with a mascot success story I personally witnessed.

USA Today Sports

The Ole Miss defense has been the topic of dissection for two weeks now for obvious reasons. The embarrassing first half against Southern Illinois and then the inept first two quarters versus Alabama have caused fans to seek out answers and causes while hovering between anger and apathy. The Rebels will almost assuredly be 3-1 after Saturday, winners of six of their last eight headed to Baton Rouge. But an explosive offense has mostly masked these defensive issues that aren’t new to 2018. The chart below is a wealth of defensive statistics from the start of 2017 through today, and it includes Ole Miss’ national ranking in each category for that time period. Sure, the past two weeks haven’t helped the totals, but this season is only 20 percent of the sample size used to show how the defensive issues are a continuation and are multi-faceted. It was pointed out on Twitter by Tucker Italiano how little recruiting firepower is currently on the Ole Miss defense, and these numbers show that it can’t be pinpointed to one area, one unit or one category. Again, the following is a list of defensive statistics and Ole Miss rankings from the beginning of last season through three weeks of the current season. With such widespread deficiencies, improvement in any area could produce a tangible difference on the field.

DEFENSIVE STATS SINCE START OF 2017 Category Statistic National Rank Yards per game 476.3 123 Yards per play 6.2 108 Rushing yards per game 237.3 125 Yards per rush 5.3 119 Passing yards per game 239 90 Third down defense 41.6 105 First downs 14.3 123 Passing touchdowns 27 93 Interceptions 11 77 20+ yard passes 55 96 10+ yard pass percentage 50.5 105 Blitz Percentage 33.2 100 Yards per attempt 7.5 90 First downs per attempt 35.2 116 Third down pass defense 61.6 118 Rush yards 3,559 126 Yards per rush 5.3 119 Rushing touchdowns 35 107 Rushing fumbles 4 125 Fumbles per rush 0.6 130 Stuff percentage 20.1 102 10+ yard rushes 106 117 5+ yard rush percentage 41.6 110 Yards after contact 1,232 116 Yards before contact 2,327 129 Three and out percentage 26.1 105 Average yards per drive 36.1 115 60-yard drives 61 118 10-play drives 36 123 Points per drive 2.6 115 Score percentage 44.2 124 Punt percentage 32.2 115 Inside 40 score percentage 76.4 124 No first down percentage 26.1 105 Percent of possible yards 51.5 116

Josh McCoy

'MEANINGLESS BASEBALL REGULAR SEASON' STILL SEEMS LIKELY

As much as possible in the offseason, this is the news week for Ole Miss baseball. The 2019 schedule was official released, showing a competitive slate that features good fan road trips to Tulane and Louisville, an SEC schedule that misses Vanderbilt and South Carolina and nonconference home dates with Long Beach and East Carolina, among others. Fall baseball begins Friday, and it should be one of the more entertaining years with actual games (that don't count) against Little Rock and Delta State and the first look at a pitching staff that must replace all three weekend starters from 2018. To the best of my knowledge, there's not a pitcher scheduled to be shutdown for the fall which isn't the norm. However, storylines and travel experiences still remain on the backburner because of the way last season ended. There's a lot of fan scar tissue from there being only one super regional appearance in the last nine seasons and how the best regular season in school history floundered in a home regional against Tennessee Tech.

It's going to be a top-10 team in the spring, and the stadium will be packed on most weekends. In-season excitement always takes over to some degree once the moment arrives. But if it's as I expect, a somewhat meaningless regular season is about to begin. With the clock ticking on the tenure of the No. 1 recruiting class and with the ever-increasing investments into the program, a lot of loyal supporters are in show-me mode as it pertains to emotional capital. Maybe as much as any season other than 2014 -- because that was a hot-seat season for Mike Bianco, whereas he just had his contract pushed back out to four years -- this one is trending toward a bottom-line deal. Ole Miss is 2-7 in the NCAA Tournament since it eliminated TCU from the College World Series in June 2014. The Rebels missed a regional in 2017, and there have been two home regionals in a row without advancement. There have also been an SEC West title and an SEC Tournament championship, but, fair or not, because of the postseason failures, that's been a further point of exasperation for fans instead of an increase in capital. Ole Miss is going to have a good team. The attendance will finish in the top three nationally. But if current moods persist, there's also a healthy bit of stubborn cynicism that will last for a while. And by a while, I mean sometime in June. When the season -- and the program to some degree -- are evaluated on the destination instead of the ride along the way.

Her mood following the first-half defensive performance against SIU.

LANDSHARK HAS WORKED IN AT LEAST ONE HOUSEHOLD