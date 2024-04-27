OXFORD | The potential moment was in the second inning.

Ole Miss had a run across for an early lead and two more on base after three straight singles. Series finales are a lot about momentum, and it was the chance for Ole Miss to grab it.

Instead, an easy bouncer to first base and a pop up ended the inning and the threat. It was also the last time the Rebels would have the lead.

Alabama evened it a half inning later and used a four-run sixth inning to run away from Ole Miss and claim the series with a 10-3 win. The Tide run-ruled Ole Miss on Thursday, 12-0, and UM won, 9-8, on Friday.

A day after some energy and multiple comebacks, it was mostly listless. Ole Miss is void of any positive consistency this season.

“The best teams we’ve had showed up every day and were very consistent with the way they approached practice and the game and everything,” Bianco said. “This team is too inconsistent.

“We’re too much on the rollercoaster or Jekyll and Hyde. We have it in us to play well, but we just need to do it. Everyone tries, that’s some facade. Everyone tries. We need more doers.”

The Rebels fall to 23-20 and 7-14 in the SEC. Ole Miss has been 7-14 or worse in the league for three straight seasons through 21 games. The Rebels are 9-21 in the last 10 SEC home series.

Alabama (28-16, 9-12) sat down nine in a row and 17 of 18 after the three singles in the second inning until Brayden Randle walked to start the eighth and Jackson Ross followed with a two-run home run.

With the wind blowing out for most of the Chamber-of-Commerce afternoon, Alabama hit four doubles and three home runs.

“That was disappointing for us,” Mike Bianco said. “We have to have better swings, better contact. The wind was blowing out 20 MPH, and we didn’t get a ball up in the air until the eighth inning. It was a poor day in a lot of phases.”

Alabama starter Zane Adams threw seven innings, the second Tide starter to do that on the weekend. Adams has gone past four innings just twice this season.

Ole Miss’ Mason Nichols’ gave up just one earned run on two hits in four innings, but Wes Mendes yielded four runs on three hits and a hit by pitch as the first reliever in the game.

“I’m proud of Mason because he’s always a competitor no matter what the role is,” Bianco said. “He gutted it out, but he didn’t have his best stuff or the stuff from the last couple outings. He hung in there and gave us a chance. You could see that today.”

Josh Mallitz and Brayden Jones threw one and 1.1 innings, respectively and gave up one and two runs.

Ole Miss is one game clear of missing the SEC Tournament for the second straight year with three weekends remaining. Auburn is 2-17 with two games remaining against LSU in Baton Rouge. Missouri lost all three to Tennessee and is 6-15. LSU is at 6-13.