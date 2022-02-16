Tim Elko begins final tour with the Rebels

OXFORD | Tim Elko gets a final shot at a full season in the middle of the Ole Miss order.

The senior and preseason All-SEC honoree turned a corner in year three in the program for 2020, but the pandemic halted the season and Elko’s progress. He hit a home run off the batter’s eye against Princeton in the final game prior to the shutdown and had a 1.040 OPS.

In 2021, Elko was leading the SEC in RBIs and his team in home runs and total bases when he tore his ACL on April 5 against North Alabama. He was the reigning national hitter of the month for March.

Elko returned as a pinch hitter on May 1, putting off surgery until after the season. He hit a three-run home run seven days later against Texas A&M, and he was back in the lineup full time as a designated hitter on May 20, helping the Rebels to a super regional appearance.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder finished with 16 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .325 average.

Elko, now past all rehabilitation, is thankful for his health and ready for one final run, hopefully a healthy one.

“It feels awesome, back to 100 percent,” Elko said. “Feels good, feels good running, feels good fielding, hitting. It’s 100 percent… I’m super excited to back out there with the guys. It was tough int eh fall when I couldn’t play and couldn’t be on the field, but it’s great to be back and bounce around and be myself again.”

Elko had surgery on the knee in late June and missed fall practice with his recovery. Other than wearing a precautionary a brace, he’s been full-go this spring and taking repetitions at first base and third base. He’ll start at first when the Rebels open the season Friday against Charleston Southern at 4 p.m.

Running around the bases and cutting in the field were the final hurdles to Elko feeling 100 percent.

Elko was the No. 69 player nationally, per Perfect Game, when he signed with the Rebels. He hit .216 and .212, respectively in his first two seasons, playing a combined 61 games.

Ole Miss returns eight of its nine position players from a most-starts standpoint and 45 starts combined with Ben Van Cleve and Calvin Harris, who should both be in line for opportunities this season. The Rebels led the SEC in batting average and were second in runs a year ago.

Ole Miss returns 91 percent of its home runs, 92 percent of its hits and 91 percent of its RBIs from 2021.

Elko should sit in the middle of the Ole Miss order starting Friday, and his excitement goes for his individual return and what’s possible for the Rebels.

“To be grateful and thankful for the things I’m blessed with,” said Elko about the things he’s learned. “We take them for granted including our health and the opportunities we’re given. It opens your eyes and makes you thankful for the things you do have.

"We don’t ever want to have that feeling of losing our last game again. We use that to motivate us and having guys back and a veteran presence, but the young guys have bought into our culture and system.”